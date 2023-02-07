Read full article on original website
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'
Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
Kim Mulkey will never schedule LSU vs Baylor, and she has a good reason
With No. 3 LSU women’s basketball preparing for a showdown with a top-ranked South Carolina team that represents its biggest regular games in years, there’s another monumental matchup on people’s minds. See more on WWL and Audacy.
postsouth.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards: There's room for Dale Brown, Sue Gunter on LSU basketball court
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards weighed in on the LSU basketball court naming controversy Thursday, saying he supports the addition of former women's Coach Sue Gunter's name to join former men's Coach Dale Brown's on the floor. "I think the court is big enough for both names," Edwards told USA...
andthevalleyshook.com
Link Gumbo-Bama dropping out of Benefit of the Doubt Club, LSU Women have two of the best players in the Nation
Angel Reese is one of the best players in the country. She may be the best player in the country. She is definitely in the same pantheon as Aliyah Boston and I would take her over Caitlin Clark every day. And then compliment Reese with Morris??? We are back to the glory days of LSU WBB, which is saying a lot because this is a program that made 4 straight final four appearances during the absolute glory days of UConn and Tennessee Lady Vols dynasty periods. Mulkey has created a rocket ship.
LSU Quarterbacks: Garrett Nussmeier's Future in Baton Rouge
Nussmeier has all the tools to be successful in Death Valley. Will he wait behind Daniels once again?
Brian Kelly's Daughter Responds To Report Her Parents Are Divorcing
On Thursday night a report emerged suggesting LSU head coach Brian Kelly filed for divorce from his wire. According to WBRZ News, Kelly and his wife Francisca are going to file for divorce. They have been married since 1994 and have three adult children together. The report existed for less than an ...
brproud.com
Former Southern University athletic director Floyd Kerr dies at 76
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University is mourning the loss of one of the university’s former athletic directors, Floyd Kerr, who passed away Saturday, Feb. 4. Kerr served as director from 2000 to 2005 and played a key role in expanding Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium and athletics fundraising initiatives. He’s also credited with spearheading the first Jag-A-Thon.
theadvocate.com
Comeback kids: Young roster leads Panthers to key win, share of 6-3A lead
You can call it a comeback story if you like. But for Glen Oaks girls basketball coach Sean Beauchamp, the story is unfinished. A Panthers squad led by sophomores claimed a 66-62 victory over Parkview Baptist on Tuesday night to force a three-way tie atop the District 6-3A standings. “We’re...
Radio Ink
Guaranty Promotes Moscona
Guaranty Media has promoted afternoon host Matt Moscona to Program Director of WNXX-FM (104.5 ESPN) in Jackson. “Matt Moscona is the perfect person to help grow ESPN Baton Rouge as we continue to increase the amount of content we produce and the number of platforms we are distributing that content to daily”, commented GM Gordy Rush.”
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball questions before undefeated showdown vs No. 2 LSU
COLUMBIA — After an 81-77 win at No. 4 UConn last week, South Carolina women's basketball has a quick turnaround for another key matchup against No. 2 LSU. The Gamecocks (23-0, 10-0 SEC) and the Tigers (23-0, 11-0) are the only undefeated teams remaining in Division I basketball, and they will play Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN) at Colonial Life Arena for the No. 1 spot in the SEC. South Carolina holds the longest active winning streak in the country at 29 games, and they have won 38 straight at home.
theadvocate.com
Inside Kim Mulkey's closet: 171 pairs of shoes, 35 championship rings, 29 glittery jackets
Kim Mulkey is a study in contrasts. Much like Mulkey herself, her Baton Rouge closet has a larger-than-life feel to it. The clothes on the left are her casual and workout clothes. The clothes on the right are anything but casual. Generally speaking, they sparkle. "I have always enjoyed dressing...
Former Northside High School Player, Lafayette Christian Academy Coach Takes Over Football Program at Alma Mater
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's always good to see when someone's passion to help their own community gets rewarded. Jacarde Carter, a former standout linebacker at Northside High School, was recently promoted from Defensive Coordinator of the football program to Head Coach. After a very successful stint at Lafayette...
theadvocate.com
'Y'all are a little bit different': Jeff Foxworthy prepares for Baton Rouge audience
In 1987, a budding stand-up comedian from Georgia named Jeff Foxworthy headlined the grand opening of the Funny Bone in Baton Rouge. Thirty-six years later, the Bennington Avenue comedy club is gone but Foxworthy is still bringing the laughs. "Well, I've been doing this so long, most of the places...
Avant-garde Engagement Session at Achroma Studio in Louisiana
Paige and Deron are ready to #turnthepaigetowilson in their Avant-garde engagement session at Achroma Studio in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Captured by Muna Coterie member, Shagari Gerard Photography, Paige and Deron’s engagement session was timeless and classic with a flair for the Avant-garde. The stylish and ever-in-love couple posed before the sleek white backdrops of Achroma Studio.
Governor John Bel Edwards’ Hometown Gets Roasted on Social Media Over New City Welcome Sign
The town of Amite in southeastern Louisiana has lots to be proud of. For one, the Tangipahoa Parish town is the seat of the parish. It's also home to the beautiful Blythewood Plantation House and the hometown of current Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
Horse collapses, dies on Southern’s campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb. 6. **WARNING: Some may find the image below disturbing. The horse apparently collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. East Baton Rouge Animal Control was called to the scene to...
Things a Cajun Oughta Know
When you're from Acadiana, there are a few things you're going to be expected to know... Growing up in Acadiana, there are so many things we learn how to do that, we don't really even realize it. It's just second nature to know how clean crabs, jitterbug, and make a...
theadvocate.com
Without big dam on Amite River, Corps would raise thousands of homes in Baton Rouge region
An estimated 4,000 homes would be raised out of harm's way under a $1 billion elevation and flood-proofing program the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is exploring as an alternative to a controversial dam proposed across the Amite River in St. Helena Parish, agency officials said. In November, the agency's...
wbrz.com
Fate of Hardhide the alligator causing concern in Ponchatoula
PONCHATOULA, La. – Concern about the fate of a 65-year-old alligator is stirring up this tiny Tangipahoa Parish city. In a post on Facebook, Mike Kliebert, the owner of Hardhide the alligator, wrote that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has said the gator has to go or face being euthanized.
wbrz.com
LSU police looking for suspect in reported obscenity near student union
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a suspect following a "sex-related offense" near the LSU Student Union last week. According to LSU police records, the reported obscenity happened the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 31, at the corner of Highland Road and S Campus Drive. No further details of the crime have been released.
