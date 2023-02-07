Read full article on original website
wxpr.org
Update: Town of Lac du Flambeau makes offer to Lac du Flambeau Tribe
Updated 2/9/23 12:05 p.m.: The Town of Lac du Flambeau has posted the letter it sent to Lac du Flambeau Tribal President John Johnson. You can view the letter here. It does offers a potential solution to the issue of right-a-ways. It says the Town Board could "enter into a...
spectrumnews1.com
Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death
MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
Badger Herald
Failure of $2 million election investigation emphasizes need for government transparency
After the 2020 election, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos tasked former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman with investigating the validity of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election results. After 14 months, Vos fired Gableman after his investigation burned through $2 million and came up with nothing, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. Gableman found no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election results.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Considering Lifetime Fishing License
There could soon be an option for a lifetime fishing license in Wisconsin. State Senator Patrick Testin has a plan that would allow people to pay a fee once, and never have to renew their fishing license again. A lifetime fishing license would cost just under $600. Testin says that’s...
Door County Pulse
Opposition Dominates DNR Hearing on S&S Jerseyland Dairy Expansion
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducted a two-hour public hearing via Zoom Tuesday morning to take testimony on the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy expansion plans as part of renewing its permit as a large-scale farm known as a concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO). Those who testified were given...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gov. Evers proposes local sales tax hikes to pay for services
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed that counties and more than two dozen large cities in Wisconsin be allowed to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services such as police and fire protection and road repairs. He first unveiled a proposal to...
nbc15.com
Air Force One brings Wisconsinites together
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Oh there he is! Oh my gosh! I need to tell my wife,” Bob Manor said, pointing up at the sky with his finger as the plane flew over everyone’s heads before sticking a smooth landing at Madison’s Truax Field. Onlookers pulled...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: The cost of ice rescues
The president's first trip after his State of the Union speech was to Wisconsin, to tout economic successes and plans for the next 2 years. Students have been in virtual learning all year after heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooded the second floor over the summer. FIRST...
WEAU-TV 13
Western Wisconsin cheesemakers to compete in U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU/KTTC) – Western Wisconsin cheesemakers are set to compete for the coveted title of United States Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. 18 businesses have submitted entries to be evaluated Feb. 21-23 at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay, Wis. Their products...
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 Wisconsin counties in a 9-month span
(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery, in three different counties within a nine-month period. A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday announced that Frank Schuman, a 29-year-old from Lac Du Flambeau is facing charges in Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November
Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
publicnewsservice.org
WI 'Chicken Toss' Event Renews Animal Exploitation Concerns
Later this month, a western Wisconsin town will hold an annual celebration including an event known as a "chicken toss." Animal rights advocates say it is an example of entertainment across the country that comes at the expense of defenseless creatures. A key attraction at Ridgeland's Pioneer Days festival involves...
Channel 3000
How Wisconsin's lawmakers are reacting to Biden's State of the Union address
MADISON, Wis. -- Minutes after President Joe Biden concluded his second State of the Union address, reactions to the more than hour-long speech began to come in. Here is what lawmakers representing Wisconsin and other political figures had to say about the speech.
wxpr.org
DOJ announces domestic abuse charges in three counties against Vilas County man
A Lac du Flambeau man is facing 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery in three counties. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation announced the charges against Frank Schuman Thursday. The DOJ says the incidents happened over nine months against three different people. Schuman faces charges...
Wisconsin at the tipping point between ‘normal’ and ‘crazy’
The first thing President Joe Biden did the morning after he delivered his State of the Union address was to board a plane for Wisconsin, taking his message directly to the blue-collar, swing state voters he hopes will propel his reelection in 2024. It’s not a bad calculation. Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders […] The post Wisconsin at the tipping point between ‘normal’ and ‘crazy’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Republicans push back on Biden’s speech in the Badger State
On Wednesday, the Madison Metropolitan School District announced superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins would retire at the end of July. President Joe Biden rallied supporters in Wisconsin on Wednesday, trying to shore up the backing of working-class voters. A dozen rally outside Biden’s visit in DeForest. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
upnorthnewswi.com
Where is Scott Walker?
Ever since losing his bid for a third term in 2018, former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has all but disappeared from the state’s forward-facing political scene. But many people don’t realize he still carries a tremendous amount of weight behind the scenes. What He’s Doing Now. In...
cwbradio.com
More Thank 400 Dairy Farms in Wisconsin Shut Down Last Year
(WMTV) After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said the cows gave more milk than they ever had before. “I think they maybe knew they were going down the road,” Reisinger said.
