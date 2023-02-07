ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lac Du Flambeau, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death

MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Badger Herald

Failure of $2 million election investigation emphasizes need for government transparency

After the 2020 election, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos tasked former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman with investigating the validity of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election results. After 14 months, Vos fired Gableman after his investigation burned through $2 million and came up with nothing, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. Gableman found no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election results.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Considering Lifetime Fishing License

There could soon be an option for a lifetime fishing license in Wisconsin. State Senator Patrick Testin has a plan that would allow people to pay a fee once, and never have to renew their fishing license again. A lifetime fishing license would cost just under $600. Testin says that’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

Opposition Dominates DNR Hearing on S&S Jerseyland Dairy Expansion

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducted a two-hour public hearing via Zoom Tuesday morning to take testimony on the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy expansion plans as part of renewing its permit as a large-scale farm known as a concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO). Those who testified were given...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gov. Evers proposes local sales tax hikes to pay for services

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed that counties and more than two dozen large cities in Wisconsin be allowed to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services such as police and fire protection and road repairs. He first unveiled a proposal to...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Air Force One brings Wisconsinites together

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Oh there he is! Oh my gosh! I need to tell my wife,” Bob Manor said, pointing up at the sky with his finger as the plane flew over everyone’s heads before sticking a smooth landing at Madison’s Truax Field. Onlookers pulled...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: The cost of ice rescues

The president's first trip after his State of the Union speech was to Wisconsin, to tout economic successes and plans for the next 2 years. Students have been in virtual learning all year after heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooded the second floor over the summer. FIRST...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 Wisconsin counties in a 9-month span

(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery, in three different counties within a nine-month period. A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday announced that Frank Schuman, a 29-year-old from Lac Du Flambeau is facing charges in Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November

Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
WISCONSIN STATE
publicnewsservice.org

WI 'Chicken Toss' Event Renews Animal Exploitation Concerns

Later this month, a western Wisconsin town will hold an annual celebration including an event known as a "chicken toss." Animal rights advocates say it is an example of entertainment across the country that comes at the expense of defenseless creatures. A key attraction at Ridgeland's Pioneer Days festival involves...
RIDGELAND, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin at the tipping point between ‘normal’ and ‘crazy’

The first thing President Joe Biden did the morning after he delivered his State of the Union address was to board a plane for Wisconsin, taking his message directly to the blue-collar, swing state voters he hopes will propel his reelection in 2024. It’s not a bad calculation. Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders […] The post Wisconsin at the tipping point between ‘normal’ and ‘crazy’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Republicans push back on Biden’s speech in the Badger State

On Wednesday, the Madison Metropolitan School District announced superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins would retire at the end of July. President Joe Biden rallied supporters in Wisconsin on Wednesday, trying to shore up the backing of working-class voters. A dozen rally outside Biden’s visit in DeForest. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
B105

Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties

If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
upnorthnewswi.com

Where is Scott Walker?

Ever since losing his bid for a third term in 2018, former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has all but disappeared from the state’s forward-facing political scene. But many people don’t realize he still carries a tremendous amount of weight behind the scenes. What He’s Doing Now. In...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

More Thank 400 Dairy Farms in Wisconsin Shut Down Last Year

(WMTV) After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said the cows gave more milk than they ever had before. “I think they maybe knew they were going down the road,” Reisinger said.
WISCONSIN STATE

