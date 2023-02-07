ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Comments / 8

Jamal Heart
2d ago

I guess since the Brackenridge cop shooting the media no longer post pics of cop killers??? The accused killer has to be YT!

Reply
2
Stro
3d ago

McKeesport turned into a very dangerous place to be. Take a detour when driving through the town.

Reply(2)
3
 

PennLive.com

Man found shot, killed in western Pa.: reports

A man was shot and killed in the Northview Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to reports from TribLive and WTAE. Police said first responders were called to the 300 block of Penfort Street at 7:47 p.m. The victim had been shot in the head and chest and pronounced...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of killing McKeesport officer allegedly involved in previous violent incidents

MCKEESPORT, Pa, (KDKA) — The man accused of killing a McKeesport police officer and injuring another allegedly made a threatening phone call to an out-of-state bank last month. Johnathan Morris was released from the hospital and taken to jail on Thursday. He faces a list of charges in connection with the shooting death of Officer Sean Sluganski and the shooting of Officer Charles Thomas.KDKA-TV has learned that in the weeks preceding Monday's shooting, Morris was already on the McKeesport Police Department's radar. According to Allegheny County 911 dispatch transmission, the enraged 31-year-old Morris called an Escambia County, Florida financial institution on Jan. 13 and made threats over the phone, saying he was going on a "killing spree." McKeesport officers at the address where Morris' mother lived minutes later asked dispatch more about the man they were looking for.McKeesport police: "County, any prior to that address on Wilson (Street)?"Dispatch: "That's a negative."Allegheny County dispatch received another call on Feb. 5 regarding gunshots fired at a Uni-Mart in McKeesport after a man allegedly became angry inside the store. Investigators believe the man who opened fire was Morris. No one was injured in that incident, which happened one day before Morris allegedly shot the officers. 
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Police: Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a man has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood Thursday evening. On Friday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office still could not release the victim's name but did say he is a 47-year-old man from McKeesport. Police got 2 separate...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Suspect in fatal McKeesport police officer shooting released from hospital

Detectives wheeled the man accused of killing a McKeesport police officer out of UPMC Presbyterian hospital Thursday morning. Johnathan J. Morris was dressed in a hospital gown, with his right leg in a walking boot and a white blanket draped across his lap. Under that blanket, securing the suspect’s hands,...
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh teenager charged in Johnstown homicide

JOHNSTOWN — Johnstown police have filed charges against a Pittsburgh teenager in connection with the Jan. 23 murder on Park Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing a criminal homicide charge and two felony counts of aggravated assault, according to court records. Authorities successfully...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton chief requests police join DUI task force

Following a rise in arrests for driving under the influence, Chief Thomas Vulakovich is asking that Hampton police join the North Hills DUI and Traffic Safety Enforcement Task Forces. “I’m not saying they’re in the hundreds, but there has been an uptick in DUI arrests. I’m watching these things on...
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

SWAT officers surround home in South Side Slopes overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, SWAT officers swarmed a home in South Side Slopes. Pittsburgh Police confirmed to KDKA that a woman, who stated she was assaulted inside the home during a domestic incident, wouldn't allow police inside. SWAT was called to the home along McCord Street to verify she was not being held inside the home against her will. She finally came out of the home a short time later. No charges have been filed as of this morning. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Suspect ID’d, charged in deadly Moxham shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh teenager has been charged with shooting and killing another man in Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing charges stemming from a shooting on the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham Historic District of the city on Jan. 23. Shortly after 2 p.m., 41-year-old Marvin Price was found […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Police: Driver to be cited after crash into Eat‘n Park in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — A driver who allegedly crashed into an Eat’n Park restaurant in Butler County is expected to be cited by police. A state police news release published Friday said David L. Smith, Jr., 56, of Butler, will be cited for driving while his operating privilege is suspended or revoked, following the crash on Jan. 16 at the restaurant at the Clearview Mall in Center Township.

