Jamal Heart
2d ago
I guess since the Brackenridge cop shooting the media no longer post pics of cop killers??? The accused killer has to be YT!
Stro
3d ago
McKeesport turned into a very dangerous place to be. Take a detour when driving through the town.
Police identify Pittsburgh man as suspect in deadly Johnstown shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Johnstown have filed charges against a Pittsburgh man suspected in a deadly shooting last night.WJAC-TV is reporting that police have identified the man as 18-year-old Michael Cogdell.Police are still searching for Cogdell and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Man found shot, killed in western Pa.: reports
A man was shot and killed in the Northview Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to reports from TribLive and WTAE. Police said first responders were called to the 300 block of Penfort Street at 7:47 p.m. The victim had been shot in the head and chest and pronounced...
Man shot, killed in Northview Heights
A 47-year-old man from McKeesport was killed in a shooting in Northview Heights on Thursday night.
Man accused of killing McKeesport officer allegedly involved in previous violent incidents
MCKEESPORT, Pa, (KDKA) — The man accused of killing a McKeesport police officer and injuring another allegedly made a threatening phone call to an out-of-state bank last month. Johnathan Morris was released from the hospital and taken to jail on Thursday. He faces a list of charges in connection with the shooting death of Officer Sean Sluganski and the shooting of Officer Charles Thomas.KDKA-TV has learned that in the weeks preceding Monday's shooting, Morris was already on the McKeesport Police Department's radar. According to Allegheny County 911 dispatch transmission, the enraged 31-year-old Morris called an Escambia County, Florida financial institution on Jan. 13 and made threats over the phone, saying he was going on a "killing spree." McKeesport officers at the address where Morris' mother lived minutes later asked dispatch more about the man they were looking for.McKeesport police: "County, any prior to that address on Wilson (Street)?"Dispatch: "That's a negative."Allegheny County dispatch received another call on Feb. 5 regarding gunshots fired at a Uni-Mart in McKeesport after a man allegedly became angry inside the store. Investigators believe the man who opened fire was Morris. No one was injured in that incident, which happened one day before Morris allegedly shot the officers.
Police: Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a man has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood Thursday evening. On Friday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office still could not release the victim's name but did say he is a 47-year-old man from McKeesport. Police got 2 separate...
Suspect in fatal McKeesport police officer shooting released from hospital
Detectives wheeled the man accused of killing a McKeesport police officer out of UPMC Presbyterian hospital Thursday morning. Johnathan J. Morris was dressed in a hospital gown, with his right leg in a walking boot and a white blanket draped across his lap. Under that blanket, securing the suspect’s hands,...
Suspect in McKeesport police shooting threatened to go on 'killing spree' weeks earlier, officials say
The warning was dire: a McKeesport man named Johnathan Morris was threatening to go on a “killing spree.”. It was Jan. 13 — three weeks before investigators say Morris, an ex-Marine and son of a former McKeesport police officer, abruptly opened fire on two of his mother’s former colleagues, killing one.
Man charged with killing McKeesport officer threatened to go on a 'killing spree'
According to records obtained by the Tribune Review, Florida authorities contacted Allegheny County on January 13, alerting them that Johnathan Morris was making threats to a Pensacola credit union.
Identity of suspect in fatal Rostraver shopping center shooting is revealed
A Philadelphia man is charged with homicide and tampering with evidence in a November fatal shooting at a Rostraver shopping complex, according to public docket information unsealed Thursday. Keven Van Lam, 55, is being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison. Details surrounding the arrest have been kept under...
Morning Roundup: West Mifflin man charged in armed carjacking
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023:. Charges filed in armed carjacking in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood. A West Mifflin man has been charged in a violent carjacking incident that police said occurred in Pittsburgh’s Elliot neighborhood last fall. Several felony...
DA Zappala: Lack of permanent Pittsburgh police chief may impair downtown crime control
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala suggests that Mayor Ed Gainey's not yet naming a permanent new Pittsburgh police chief may be impairing the D.A.'s office and the city from working together on a plan to deal with downtown crime. "There are some things I...
Second teenager arrested as a suspect in deadly Downtown Pittsburgh shooting
Police have arrested a second teenager they believe was involved in a deadly shooting that happened last month on Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh teenager charged in Johnstown homicide
JOHNSTOWN — Johnstown police have filed charges against a Pittsburgh teenager in connection with the Jan. 23 murder on Park Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing a criminal homicide charge and two felony counts of aggravated assault, according to court records. Authorities successfully...
Brackenridge, McKeesport grieve together over loss of officers
While Brackenridge police were mourning the death of Chief Justin McIntire, McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski volunteered his time to patrol the tiny borough. Now, barely a month later, Brackenridge officers are patrolling McKeesport while police there mourn Sluganski’s death. “He was one of the first volunteers to sign up...
Hampton chief requests police join DUI task force
Following a rise in arrests for driving under the influence, Chief Thomas Vulakovich is asking that Hampton police join the North Hills DUI and Traffic Safety Enforcement Task Forces. “I’m not saying they’re in the hundreds, but there has been an uptick in DUI arrests. I’m watching these things on...
Four people charged after man is found on I-79 after being assaulted and robbed
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said four people are facing charges after a man was found with serious injuries on I-79 northbound in Franklin Township, Greene County. The man was found in the afternoon on Jan. 29. State police said troopers were called to check the welfare of...
SWAT officers surround home in South Side Slopes overnight
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, SWAT officers swarmed a home in South Side Slopes. Pittsburgh Police confirmed to KDKA that a woman, who stated she was assaulted inside the home during a domestic incident, wouldn't allow police inside. SWAT was called to the home along McCord Street to verify she was not being held inside the home against her will. She finally came out of the home a short time later. No charges have been filed as of this morning. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Delmont police, Westmoreland detectives investigating child's death
Delmont police and Westmoreland County detectives are investigating the death of a child. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said in a statement that her office is aware of the death and that no further information was available. The child died Tuesday evening. Their identity was not released. No...
Suspect ID’d, charged in deadly Moxham shooting
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh teenager has been charged with shooting and killing another man in Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing charges stemming from a shooting on the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham Historic District of the city on Jan. 23. Shortly after 2 p.m., 41-year-old Marvin Price was found […]
Police: Driver to be cited after crash into Eat‘n Park in Butler County
BUTLER, Pa. — A driver who allegedly crashed into an Eat’n Park restaurant in Butler County is expected to be cited by police. A state police news release published Friday said David L. Smith, Jr., 56, of Butler, will be cited for driving while his operating privilege is suspended or revoked, following the crash on Jan. 16 at the restaurant at the Clearview Mall in Center Township.
