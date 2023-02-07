Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia School District may move Arkansas history to high school
Magnolia Middle School Principal Gwen Carter and High School Principal Jessica Aryee told the Magnolia School Board about curriculum changes during their Monday meeting. Carter said the only tentative change is that Arkansas history may become a course at the high school. Also, social studies may be adjusted for world...
magnoliareporter.com
SAU-Tech honors Fred Lilly Sr.
Fred Lilly Sr. has been named the February 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero at Southern Arkansas University-Tech. Lilly was born on May 4, 1956 in Camden to Mayfield “Jack” and Evelyn T. Lilly. Lilly has spent his entire 42–year career as a teacher, coach, and administrator at his alma mater – Camden Fairview School District.
hopeprescott.com
Sheriff Singleton statement on sponsorship letter
This is a public notice from the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office. There has been several letters with the Sheriff’s Name received by citizens and business in the county from the NATIONAL CHILD SAFETY PROGRAM soliciting sponsorships for children’s drug education. PLEASE DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS LETTER....
hopeprescott.com
ROC fundraiser for Polar Plunge
HOPE – Members of Rainbow of Challenges’ staff team and friends will join to jump into icy cold waters during the upcoming Polar Plunge in Texarkana to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Arkansas. The team is seeking fundraising support from the public for the event which...
hopeprescott.com
Hope native named to Arkadelphia position
ARKADELPHIA – A Hope native has been chosen by the Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber of Commerce as their new Communications and Marketing Manager. E’Lyse Thaxton will be joining the group effective February 21st. In collaboration with the Alliance CEO, Thaxton’s primary responsibility will be the creation and implementation...
swarkansasnews.com
New Postmaster on the job
Nashville’s new postmaster is Becca Cooper, who officially became postmaster here on Jan. 28. She comes here from Royal near Hot Springs where she was Officer in Charge. She resides in Mt. Ida and says she will continue to live there while a child completes his senior year in high school. Cooper says she also has a 14-year-old living at a home and scattered grown children.
hopeprescott.com
Bethel AME Church in Hope To Observe 143rd Church Anniversary
Bethel AME Church, 418 S. Laurel, Hope, 143rd Church anniversary, Sunday February 26th at 11am . Theme: “Walking By Faith, Not By Sight”, 2Corinthians 5:7. Guest speaker Rev. James Giles, Presiding Elder Hot springs Arkadelphia District. Pastor Rev. Dr. J. Wayne Rogers. Stream on Facebook live Bethel African...
hopeprescott.com
Penix to speak on black history
HOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will host a community Black History Month celebration entitled “Paying It Forward” at Hempstead Hall on Wednesday, February 22, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The free event will feature guest speaker Sean Penix. Penix is a native of Fort Smith,...
Grand Opening And Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The McCulloch Industrial Technology Center On The Texarkana College Campus
Texarkana, TX: Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:00, Texarkana College is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest workforce training facility in our region. The McCulloch Industrial Technology Center will house the Electrical Technology, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) training programs and skills labs. The 15,000 sq. ft. building is equipped with state-of-the-art training equipment that replicates the equipment used in today’s residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects.
arkadelphian.com
Huneycutts to open butcher shop in Arkadelphia, Ouachita Valley Meats
The historic farming family, the Huneycutts, will soon provide another service to Clark County. Ouachita Valley Meats, owned by Luke Huneycutt, Luke’s brother-in-law Jeffrey Liggin, and Luke’s father Ted Huneycutt is set to open by the end of February. Luke and Jeffrey will be running day-to-day operations. “There’s...
magnoliareporter.com
Boys & Girls Club Steak Supper March 2
The Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia will have its steak dinner from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 2 with pick-up at the club. Tickets are $25. The meal includes a ribeye steak, green beans, mashed potatoes and a roll. Tickets are available at the club or by contacting a board...
hopeprescott.com
Pesticide training Feb. 16
PRESCOTT – Private pesticide applicator’s training will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Nevada County Extension Office. For more information, call 870-887-2818 or email Stacey Stone at srstone@uada.edu or Dianne Wolfe at dwolfe@uada.edu.
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Mardi Gras 2023 Parade & Carnival – Details
The Texarkana Mardi Gras Parade is scheduled for “Rollin’ down Broad” on Saturday, February 18, 2023, but the downtown Mardi Gras Carnival at Crossties is set for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Floats, bands, vendors, and a lot more!. The Mardi Gras Parade for 2023 has the theme...
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages.
Camden mother and daughter accused of assaulting family member and chasing the victim with a knife; charged
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities confirmed that a Camden mother and daughter have been charged with Aggravated Assault and Obstruction after the duo chased a family member with a knife. On December 15, 2022, officers of the Camden Police Department were called to a residence on Louisville Avenue in Camden, Ark. due to a disturbance. […]
KSLA
School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
Texarkana police: Inebriated pedestrian injured in crash
According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, a man was injured Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway.
steelcountrybee.com
Hughes Springs resident sentenced in Cass County court
Jerry Don Porter, of Hughes Springs, was recently sentenced in Cass County Court, according to information released by Cass County ...
KSLA
Reports say Shreveport, Texarkana Bed Bath & Beyond locations added to closure list
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport and Texarkana have been added to the new list of closures for retail-store chain Bed Bath & Beyond, according to CNN. This comes just months after the closure of the Bossier City location. The company has been shutting down stores across the nation, and changing...
ktalnews.com
Texarkana grandmother arrested for allegedly giving her grandson a gun
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Texas police arrested a grandmother for allegedly arming her grandson in a fight on Tuesday. Police arrested 71-year-old Helen Sanders and charged her with deadly conduct. Authorities say her 16-year-old grandson was suspended and sent home after getting into a fight with another boy...
Comments / 0