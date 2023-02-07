ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Joey Alander, Matthew DeDonatis lead Hershey boys hoops past Greencastle 57-45

Joey Alander and Matthew DeDonatis sparked Hershey (15-6) offensively as the Trojans downed Greencastle 57-45 Thursday. Alander led all players with 17 points. Alander knocked down 8 clutch, fourth-quarter free throws to help the Trojans seal the win. DeDonatis netted 14 points, while teammate Isaiah Danner chipped in 7 points. Marcus Sweeney and Logan Richards each finished the contest with 6 points, respectively.
PIAA Team Wrestling Championships start in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. — Giant Center is the scene for PIAA Team Dual Championships. In the first session, the West Perry Mustangs faced off against Chestnut Ridge in AA. After a Justice Hockenberry pin to start at 172 pounds, the Mustangs found themselves down heading into 285. Anthony D’Angelo took...
Central Dauphin wrestlers ready for their ‘Rocky’ moment against Nazareth after rolling past LaSalle College

Central Dauphin took nothing for granted in its first-round match against LaSalle College at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships Thursday night, but the Rams were visibly excited after rolling to a 59-12 win at Hershey’s Giant Center. That win marked the team’s final order of business before fully shifting its focus to a quarterfinal date with mighty Nazareth.
Cumberland Valley loses bonus battle to star-studded Central Mountain, falls 36-29 in PIAA wrestling 1st round

Cumberland Valley couldn’t have scripted a better start to its opener against Central Mountain at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. The Eagles won back-to-back toss-up bouts at 189 and 215 pounds, knowing they had urgency to score points before running into the talented core of the Wildcats’ team. CV scored, building a 23-12 lead through seven bouts, but the Wildcats rallied around five pins and secured a 36-29 win.
‘Coin flips matter’: West Perry loses the toss, comes up short against Chestnut Ridge in PIAA wrestling opener

West Perry battled Chestnut Ridge in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships on Thursday afternoon, but also had to fight the official’s pre-match coin flip. The Mustangs and Lions were both looking for the same thing — to send their wrestler out second at 152 and 189 pounds — but Chestnut Ridge prevailed on the toss and got what it wanted.
WGAL names latest news director

WGAL has announced a new hire to the station to fill the position of news director. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate has announced that Kristin Kay will take the position. Prior to working with WGAL, Kristin Kay was assistant news director with WLWT 5 in Cincinnati, and worked at KARE 11 in Minneapolis with the morning newscast.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Cumberland County location

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced that it will be closing multiple store locations, including one in central Pennsylvania. The number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores that will be leaving Pennsylvania. is now up to eight total – the newest addition, according to the list, is in Mechanicsburg, located at 6416 Carlisle Pike, Suite 2500, in Silver Spring Township.
Humans of CHS: Mr. Smith, New Math Teacher

Mr. Smith is a new teacher who teaches math in the Swartz building at Carlisle High School. After attending Penn State University for 3 years, he transferred to Shippensburg University, graduating in May of 2022. He shadowed Mrs. Felknor-Edwards before acquiring his own classroom. Prior to taking this position he worked at Lamberton Middle School as a long term substitute.
