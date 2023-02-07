Read full article on original website
Owner of 54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Urges Its Demolition and RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergHarrisburg, PA
Soldiers retrieve an explosive shell discovered at the Gettysburg Civil War SiteAndrei TapalagaGettysburg, PA
Craving a Sandwich? These Are Best Sandwich Shops in HarrisburgMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Check Out The Avalon Ale House! A Newly Transformed Hanover Institution By 3 Hogs BBQ Owner Matthew TarantinoCrazy For CouponingHanover, PA
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
Joey Alander, Matthew DeDonatis lead Hershey boys hoops past Greencastle 57-45
Joey Alander and Matthew DeDonatis sparked Hershey (15-6) offensively as the Trojans downed Greencastle 57-45 Thursday. Alander led all players with 17 points. Alander knocked down 8 clutch, fourth-quarter free throws to help the Trojans seal the win. DeDonatis netted 14 points, while teammate Isaiah Danner chipped in 7 points. Marcus Sweeney and Logan Richards each finished the contest with 6 points, respectively.
FOX43.com
PIAA Team Wrestling Championships start in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. — Giant Center is the scene for PIAA Team Dual Championships. In the first session, the West Perry Mustangs faced off against Chestnut Ridge in AA. After a Justice Hockenberry pin to start at 172 pounds, the Mustangs found themselves down heading into 285. Anthony D’Angelo took...
‘I just trust my teammates’: Owen Schlager’s versatile playmaking leads Trinity past Wyomissing
CAMP HILL— Owen Schlager has been the difference maker for Trinity all season long. The crafty 6-foot-3 sophomore is a floor general, deadly scorer, and he’s also the ultimate playmaker, which sets him apart from the rest of the flock when you’re talking about the most versatile guards that the Mid-Penn has to offer.
Central Dauphin wrestlers ready for their ‘Rocky’ moment against Nazareth after rolling past LaSalle College
Central Dauphin took nothing for granted in its first-round match against LaSalle College at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships Thursday night, but the Rams were visibly excited after rolling to a 59-12 win at Hershey’s Giant Center. That win marked the team’s final order of business before fully shifting its focus to a quarterfinal date with mighty Nazareth.
Terrence Jackson-Copney’s big OT leads CD East boys past Central Dauphin in MPC Commonwealth tilt
Terrence Jackson-Copney scored 10 of his 13 points in overtime to help lead CD East to an 85-81 victory over Central Dauphin Thursday night. CD East led the contest, 52-46, entering the fourth quarter but Central Dauphin rallied to tie the game, led by Keon Dockens, who scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.
Cumberland Valley loses bonus battle to star-studded Central Mountain, falls 36-29 in PIAA wrestling 1st round
Cumberland Valley couldn’t have scripted a better start to its opener against Central Mountain at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. The Eagles won back-to-back toss-up bouts at 189 and 215 pounds, knowing they had urgency to score points before running into the talented core of the Wildcats’ team. CV scored, building a 23-12 lead through seven bouts, but the Wildcats rallied around five pins and secured a 36-29 win.
Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff boys basketball: Here’s how to watch PennLive’s live stream
With just a handful of games remaining in the Mid-Penn regular basketball season, every contest is important. And this Friday night, PennLive will air a crucial game, with Milton Hershey traveling to Camp Hill to take on the Cedar Cliff Colts in a boys basketball team. The two teams will...
PIAA Team Wrestling Championships Day 1: Scores, schedule, bracket updates
Action is under way at Giant Center in Hershey at the PIAA Team Wrestling Championships. Stay tuned to this post throughout the day for score updates, pairings and schedule info:. Brackets (PDF): Class 2A | 3A. Brackets (Flo Arena) MONDAY, FEB. 6. Class 2A prelims results. Saucon Valley 41, Bishop...
Central Dauphin girls basketball takes down Palmyra in regular season finale
The Central Dauphin girls basketball.team completed its regular season schedule with a 42-14 victory over Palmyra Thursday night. Alexis Ferguson scored 12 points for the Rams and added 8 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 blocks. Olivia Green had 8 points and grabbed 8 rebounds.\. Central Dauphin finishes the regular season...
Strong fourth quarter propels Milton Hershey boys to 61-58 win over Twin Valley
Milton Hershey rode a late rally to a tightly-contested 61-58 victory against Twin Valley in nonconference action Thursday. The Spartans trailed 47-42 at the end of the third quarter but a 19-11 rally in the fourth quarter completed the comeback and sealed the win. Four different Spartans reached double figures,...
‘Coin flips matter’: West Perry loses the toss, comes up short against Chestnut Ridge in PIAA wrestling opener
West Perry battled Chestnut Ridge in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships on Thursday afternoon, but also had to fight the official’s pre-match coin flip. The Mustangs and Lions were both looking for the same thing — to send their wrestler out second at 152 and 189 pounds — but Chestnut Ridge prevailed on the toss and got what it wanted.
Cayden Laster’s 23 points helps East Pennsboro boys down West Perry in a non-conference game
Cayden Laster scored 23 points Thursday night as the East Pennsboro boys basketball team defeated West Perry, 66-48, in a non-conference game. Leo McCoy added 13 points for the Panthers, who improve to 8-14. Si Twigg scored 15 points and Duce Middleton added 12 for West Perry, who moved to...
Cumberland Valley All-State guard Jill Jekot could soon return to court
There could be some postseason moments to enjoy for Cumberland Valley junior Jill Jekot. More than two weeks after injuring her right knee in practice, the Eagles’ leading scorer received some positive news late last week.
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls basketball schedule for Feb. 10, 2023
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
18-Year-Old Soccer Star Dies In I-81 Crash: PA State Police
An 18-year-old has been identified as the driver of a Mustang that crash on Interstate 81, in Hampden Township on Thursday, Feb. 9, authorities say.Jeffrey L. Suter, of Enola, was driving the 2008 Ford Mustang northbound on Interstate 81 when he "made an unsafe lane change" making him lose control …
abc27.com
Where to get the best pizza in the Midstate, according to Yelp
(WHTM) — It’s National Pizza Day, a day where ignoring all the groceries you bought and ordering a pizza is totally acceptable. Here is a list of the highest rated pizza shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp. These pizza shops all had at least 20 reviews. Adams...
WGAL names latest news director
WGAL has announced a new hire to the station to fill the position of news director. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate has announced that Kristin Kay will take the position. Prior to working with WGAL, Kristin Kay was assistant news director with WLWT 5 in Cincinnati, and worked at KARE 11 in Minneapolis with the morning newscast.
abc27.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Cumberland County location
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced that it will be closing multiple store locations, including one in central Pennsylvania. The number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores that will be leaving Pennsylvania. is now up to eight total – the newest addition, according to the list, is in Mechanicsburg, located at 6416 Carlisle Pike, Suite 2500, in Silver Spring Township.
abc27.com
Former School District of Lancaster superintendent reacts to Pennsylvania school funding ruling
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A landmark school funding decision was reached Tuesday after a judge ruled Pennsylvania has not fulfilled its obligations to properly fund public schools, especially those in less fortunate communities. The School District of Lancaster was one of six districts to bring the lawsuit, and former...
chsperiscope.com
Humans of CHS: Mr. Smith, New Math Teacher
Mr. Smith is a new teacher who teaches math in the Swartz building at Carlisle High School. After attending Penn State University for 3 years, he transferred to Shippensburg University, graduating in May of 2022. He shadowed Mrs. Felknor-Edwards before acquiring his own classroom. Prior to taking this position he worked at Lamberton Middle School as a long term substitute.
