Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Large Fire Breaks Out in Lakeview

Chicago fire personnel are fighting a large fire at a building in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood Friday afternoon, NBC Sky5 helicopter footage showed. The blaze broke out shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Roscoe Street, triggering a significant response. The cause of the fire is currently unknown,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

After Update in Peter Salvino Drowning, What About Krzysztof Szubert? Here's What We Know

An update in one of two highly-publicized drownings in the Chicago area has left many questioning: what happened to Krzysztof Szubert?. Szubert, a 21-year-old Polish businessman working in Chicago, was found unresponsive in Lake Michigan off Oak Street Beach on Dec. 7. He had been reported missing from a River North party and was the subject of a major search effort before his body was discovered.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Potentially Damaging Winds Could Impact Chicago Area on Thursday

While many in the Chicago area are enjoying the reprieve from frigid temperatures at the beginning of this week, a system bringing potentially damaging winds could impact the region later this week. According to the National Weather Service's Chicago office, the Thursday morning commute could be impacted by strong winds...
CHICAGO, IL
