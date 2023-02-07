Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural SplendorDeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Large Fire Breaks Out in Lakeview
Chicago fire personnel are fighting a large fire at a building in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood Friday afternoon, NBC Sky5 helicopter footage showed. The blaze broke out shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Roscoe Street, triggering a significant response. The cause of the fire is currently unknown,...
7-Eleven to Pay $91M to Suburban Chicago Man Who Lost Both Legs in Storefront Crash
A 57-year-old suburban man who became a double amputee after a car pinned his legs against the front of a Bensenville 7-Eleven will receive a $91 million payout from the convenience store chain. The 2017 crash was one of the thousands of similar incidents identified in discovery for the case,...
Man Fatally Shot While Sitting Inside Car in Armour Square
A man was shot and killed while sitting in a car Wednesday night in Chicago's Armour Square neighborhood, police said. The man, 26, was with a woman in the 2500 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone opened fire just before 11 p.m., according to Chicago police. The woman drove...
Teen in Custody After Entering Suburban Home, Holding Grandmother and 3 Kids at Gunpoint
A suburban teen is in custody after he allegedly held a grandmother and three children at gunpoint inside of their Park Ridge home, one of several home invasions he’s accused of undertaking. According to police, the 17-year-old Itasca resident is facing home invasion charges in connection with the incident,...
Cause, Manner of Death Released for Peter Salvino, Doctoral Student Found Dead in Lake Michigan
The cause and manner of death for a 25-year-old Northwest doctoral student who was found dead in Lake Michigan late last year was released Wednesday. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office listed Peter Salvino's cause of death as "drowning with ethanol intoxication as a contributing factor." The manner of death was ruled an accident.
‘Sick to My Stomach:' Neighbors Shocked After Girl Dies From Gunshot Wound After Finding Weapon in NW Indiana Residence
Neighbors are left devastated after a 2-year-old girl died after she apparently shot herself after finding a gun inside of a northwest Indiana mobile home. “It was awful. It made me sick to my stomach that this happened,” Felicia Snodgrass says. Snodgrass lives next door, and on Tuesday morning...
Investigation Underway After CPD Fatally Shoots Person Outside Bar in Irving Park
A casual night at a neighborhood bar on Chicago's northwest side turned dangerous after a patron pulled a gun on a bar employee, leading to shots fired by police, preliminary reports from witnesses and officials say. According to authorities, shortly after 3 a.m., Chicago police responded to a call of...
Charges Filed in Death of Florida Woman Killed by Alleged Street Racers in Chicago
Charges have been filed in the death of a woman struck and killed by two individuals who are accused of participating in an illegal street race in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood last summer. Aaron Guerrero, 27, and Noe Garcia, 36, were both charged with aggravated street racing in the death...
Walmart Plans to Close 3 Chicago Area Stores, Including Pickup-Only Prototype
Walmart announced plans on Wednesday to close three stores in the Chicago area this year, including a pickup-only prototype location in Lincolnwood, the retail giant said in a statement. In addition to the downsized Lincolnwood store at 6840 North McCormick Boulevard, Walmart also plans to shutter locations in Plainfield and...
NBC Chicago
Woman Charged With Stabbing Romantic Rival to Death in Front of Her 3-Year-Old Son on West Side
A woman allegedly targeting a romantic rival has been charged in a fatal knife attack that happened in broad daylight last month in Humboldt Park. Tyteanne Bell, 34, faces a count of first-degree murder in the Jan. 20 attack on 24-year-old Jamilah Brown, who was walking in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue with her 3-year-old son.
Chicago is Not the Top U.S. Consumer of Hot Dogs. Frankly, Here's the Real Weiner
Chicago has its own style hot dog, is home to popular hot dog manufacturers and was even dubbed "Hot Dog Town U.S.A." in an article by the New York Times. So, it wouldn't be far-fetched to assume Chicago is the top consumer of hot dogs in the U.S. That actually isn't the case, based on the most recent data.
After Update in Peter Salvino Drowning, What About Krzysztof Szubert? Here's What We Know
An update in one of two highly-publicized drownings in the Chicago area has left many questioning: what happened to Krzysztof Szubert?. Szubert, a 21-year-old Polish businessman working in Chicago, was found unresponsive in Lake Michigan off Oak Street Beach on Dec. 7. He had been reported missing from a River North party and was the subject of a major search effort before his body was discovered.
CPD's Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan Leaving the Force, Sources Say
The Chicago Police Department's chief of detectives, Brendan Deenihan, is leaving the department and the force, multiple sources told NBC 5. Deenihan will be transitioning to a job in the private sector, the sources said. Deenihan has spent 26 years with the Chicago Police Department, including at one point as...
Potentially Damaging Winds Could Impact Chicago Area on Thursday
While many in the Chicago area are enjoying the reprieve from frigid temperatures at the beginning of this week, a system bringing potentially damaging winds could impact the region later this week. According to the National Weather Service's Chicago office, the Thursday morning commute could be impacted by strong winds...
New App Launched by City Includes Feature That Helps Track Citizens' Safety While Walking in Chicago
A new app launched by Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) aims to provide urgent information to city residents typically found on multiple platforms, with an interactive public safety feature headlining the app's debut. According to the agency, the "Chicago OEMC App" is designed to be a tool...
8-Year-Old at Center of #MollyStrong Movement Dies of Cancer, Family Announces in Emotional Post
An 8-year-old girl who captured hearts amid her battle with stage four cancer and became the center of #MollyStrong messages across the Chicago area and beyond has passed away, her family announced in an emotional post on social media. Molly Morris died at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday, her mother, Erin Morris,...
Chicago Forecast: Heavy Rain, 50 MPH Winds to Create Wet, Soggy Commute
Chicago's spring-like weather is set to continue Thursday, as a system that moved in overnight from the southwest has already brought widespread, heavy rain and fog to the area, creating wet and potentially hazardous conditions for the morning commute. Additionally, a wind advisory the south and southeast set to bring...
Parts of Chicago Area Under Wind Advisory as Thunderstorms, Possibly Snow Eye Northern Illinois
Parts of the Chicago area are under a wind advisory as northern Illinois stares down a "weather potpourri" over the next several hours that will see everything from thunderstorms to snow to heavy rain to high winds. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, winds are expected to pick up...
‘It's Absurd': Lakeview Robbery Victim Says His Bank Advised Him to Contact Thieves For His Money Back
A Lakeview man says he was recently robbed twice: First, by a pair of muggers, then by his bank. Much of 24-year-old Colin Johnson’s savings account was drained by thieves who used a popular banking app to do the damage; one that is now under fire by lawmakers. The...
From SUVS to EVs and Super Cars to Minivans, the 2023 Chicago Auto Show is Back
Following a COVID hiatus, the 2023 Chicago Auto Show -- the country's longest-running and largest auto show -- is set to return to McCormick Place Saturday, for its 115th year. "First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America and has been held...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0