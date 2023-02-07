ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Meyers Mocks Fox News’ ‘Dumbest’ Chinese Spy Balloon Speculation

By Matt Wilstein
 3 days ago
While the entire news media was consumed by a Chinese spy balloon that the Biden administration ultimately shot out of the sky over the weekend, Seth Meyers noted on Monday that it was an “especially big hit” on Fox News, whose “human news balloons could not stop obsessing over it.”

“An entire network became obsessed with a balloon like a 5-year-old at a birthday party,” the Late Night host said, joking that President Biden should have announced that he had invited the balloon to appear in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade “just to screw” with Fox News.

“The speculation on the right got so fevered and out of control that the Republicans and Fox personalities started taking wild guesses about what might be inside the balloon,” Meyers added, sharing clips of hosts like Jesse Watters and Maria Bartiromo wondering aloud about whether it could have contained a new virus or “surveillance products powered by solar energy.”

But the “dumbest speculation,” he said, was the “incessant questioning over and over of why Biden wouldn’t just shoot down the balloon” while it was still over American soil, going so far as to suggest that it was connected in some way to Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“That’s right, they think Biden waited to shoot down the balloon, not because the debris might crash on land and potentially cause harm and destruction to Americans, but because of Hunter Biden’s laptop,” Meyers said in disbelief. “As far as I’m aware, the only balloon associated with Hunter’s laptop is the balloon who found it,” he added, cutting to a photo of Rudy Giuliani.

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast .

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 98

M1A2 Abrams
3d ago

I HATE FOX NEWS. a bunch of real cry babies and they even feel no discomfort when telling a lie and knowing its a lie. and they're so damn dramatic . worse than a bunch of middle school kids

Reply(15)
9
Deja vu
3d ago

😂 Fox News headlines for your morning coffee:“Inflation is Good for You”, “Maybe Christmas Shortages are a Gift”, “China Basks in COVID Vindication as Omicron Closes Borders”, “The media treats Biden as badly as - or worse than - Trump. Here's proof”, “Is math racist? As many students of color struggle with the subject, schools are altering instruction — sometimes amid intense debate.” , “The Media Manufactured Biden's Political ‘Fiasco’ in Afghanistan”,

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Independent

Stormy Daniels mocks Trump’s grammar in Truth Social post and says he accidentally confirmed her story

Stormy Daniels offered a fierce blowback to Donald Trump whose attempt to ridicule the adult film star may have backfired as he seemingly appeared to acknowledge their alleged affair.Ms Daniels thanked the former president for “admitting” to their alleged affair despite previously declaring that he “never had an affair”. She also mocked the one-time president for using wrong grammar in his Truth Social post.The war of words between the two on social media came as New York City prosecutors began presenting evidence to a grand jury about the “hush money scheme” Mr Trump is accused of using to keep...
TheDailyBeast

Trump Savages Female Fox News Host Over ‘Unendurable’ Voice

Donald Trump took it upon himself to share a completely unsolicited “review” of Fox News’ The Five late Thursday which amounted to little more than a thinly veiled excuse to air a personal hatred of Jessica Tarlov. The former Democratic pollster has become one of the most prominent liberal voices on the network since joining as a co-host on The Five in 2021, often pushing back against the arguments of her more conservative colleagues. But her voice, it seems, isn’t appreciated by Trump. “I really like The Five on Fox News, especially the hosts, with the exception of wacky Jessica Tarlov, who is absolutely terrible,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Her facts are knowingly wrong, her jittery presentation is horrendous and, forgive me, her VOICE is grating and unendurable.” His ad hominem rant continued by saying that the show’s former liberal co-host Juan Williams was “terrible, but better than” Tarlov, who Trump thinks deserves “no thanks” for the success of The Five. “I find her impossible to take in large doses, & put out this ‘REVIEW’ because it is important to expose Fake News, & Fake People!” Trump added.Read more at The Daily Beast.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did A Fox News Executive Producer Say This On A Hot Mic?

A post shared on Facebook purports a Fox News executive producer was recorded stating deceiving viewers was “the most profitable business decision they ever made.”. The claim stems from a Twitter account that posts satirical content. A Fox News spokesperson said the claim is false in an email to Check Your Fact.
New York Post

Don Lemon ‘screamed’ at ‘CNN This Morning’ co-host, left crew ‘rattled’: sources

Tensions on the set of “CNN This Morning” have recently boiled over, with Don Lemon allegedly “screaming” at co-host Kaitlan Collins off-camera during an ugly December incident that has left the cast and crew rattled ever since, The Post has learned. According to two sources with knowledge of the situation, the 56-year-old Lemon approached 30-year-old Collins following the show’s Thursday Dec. 8 broadcast — and unloaded on her in front of staffers as he accused her of “interrupting” him on air. “Don screamed at Kaitlan, who was visibly upset and ran out of the studio,” one source with knowledge of the skrimish...
TheDailyBeast

Wanda Sykes Mocks Trump’s Eulogy for Diamond of ‘Diamond and Silk’ on ‘Daily Show’

Last week, Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones kicked off her week as co-host of The Daily Show as only she could by coming out swinging against the sexually suggestive statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Starting this Monday, it was comedian Wanda Sykes’ turn behind the desk—and she found equally fertile comedic ground in an unlikely place.“Normally, I don’t find funerals funny,” she began, getting a laugh for that premise alone. “But here’s a story about a funeral that I found hilarious.”Sykes was of course talking about the unexpected death of Lynette Hardaway, better known as “Diamond” of...
TheDailyBeast

Jimmy Kimmel Utterly Humiliates MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell made his triumphant return to Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night comedy program on Tuesday evening.But given that he appeared from within the confines of an arcade claw machine, it was ultimately even more demoralizing than the first time around.“To help him overcome his debilitating fear of machines, we have installed him inside a claw machine,” Kimmel quipped as he opened the segment. “I don’t know why I decided you should be in there,” he added before stating he was surprised that Lindell took him up on the unique offer, despite Lindell earlier claiming it was due to his...
The Independent

Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’

The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
The Independent

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
