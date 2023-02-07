Hummus Mediterranean owners seek to help those abroad after losing relatives in earthquake

The owners of Hummus Mediterranean restaurant in Holbrook lost family members in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 4,000

Owner Tugce Mavruk says as the bits and pieces of news began to come through about their family members, their worst fears came true.

"Either the children making it out and the parents being left behind and being crushed in the buildings," Mavruk said. "We've had relatives with similar situations where husbands and wives have not made it out, so the tragic stories just keep coming for us."

Mavruk says employees at their restaurant have also suffered losses.

"They're all facing similar situations where some of the families made it out, some of their other relatives not so fortunate," Mavruk says.

She says their family who did survive the earthquake are now homeless, and that's a big motivation for him to come to work.

"We know that the work we do here is going to help them," Mavruk says.

To help the families of those devastated in Turkey and Syria, the restaurant is accepting donations of new and lightly used blankets, tents, baby, children and adult clothing and shoes

The items can be brought to the restaurant located at 1066 Main St. in Holbrook. They have also set up this website where you can donate money.