Bridgeport police say they responded to calls Monday about a person injured inside a vehicle.

Police say 26-year-old Tyheem Scales, of Naugatuck, was found inside a vehicle in a parking lot behind 974 William Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say Scales was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport police at 203-576-TIPS.