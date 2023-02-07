ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Shannon Sharpe Rips Into Ja Morant's Fake Persona: "You Want The NBA To Think You Hood"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
 3 days ago

Shannon Sharpe goes in on Ja Morant for trying to portray himself as something he shouldn't be given his stature in the NBA.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Shannon Sharpe is not the biggest fan of the Memphis Grizzlies, but recent incidents involving Ja Morant has the NFL Hall of Famer concerned about the image Morant is trying to show the world.

Ja recently came into controversy due to people in his entourage harassing the Indiana Pacers' players and staff , with a Pacers' staff member alleging that the group pointed a gun at them.

Morant is a burgeoning NBA superstar, so being associated with these people is not going to end up well for him. However, Shannon Sharpe thinks that Morant's behavior is motivated by his wanting to portray himself as 'hard.'

"For some reason he wants to surround himself with these type of people. Bruh, you're not hard. This is not your life. You got a $200 million contract and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster."

Morant is one of the first players in the league right now that fans like to call 'fake tough.' His team talks a lot and doesn't back it up on the court consistently, and Morant, in particular, has had some worrying incidents, including threatening to shoot a fan on Twitter and him recently assaulting a 17-year-old with his friends in Memphis .

Are The Grizzlies Losing Focus On The Court?

The team that wasn't afraid of any team in the West has a losing record in the Conference and has a worse conference record than 10 other teams in the West. In addition, we have seen a lot of off-court posturing from them, but their performances haven't lived up to what everyone expects.

The Grizzlies are arguably the second-best team in the West and are somehow still underachieving. Hopefully, Taylor Jenkins can get his young group to focus on being excellent on the court instead of going out of the way to portray themselves in a certain light. Morant has a long NBA career ahead of him, and getting mixed in with the wrong crowd is only going to create more issues for him.

