Orchard Park, NY

WBEN 930AM

Two charged in drug bust

Two men have been arraigned on various charges following an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit with help from Buffalo Police, FBI Buffalo Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Buffalo Couple Allegedly Rob Dispensary, Lead LWO on 50-mile Chase

Two Buffalo residents are in custody after allegedly robbing a cannabis dispensary in Salamanca and leading law enforcement on a 50-mile chase up Route 219. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Damion M. Hill and 19-year-old Anna E. Brown-Melson robbed the Dancing Turtle West Dispensary in Salamanca. When an officer tried to pull their vehicle over in Great Valley, the two sped away up Route 219 into Erie County.
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

More than a dozen people cited during Chautauqua County raids

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations. The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office looking for leads in 1976 missing persons case

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Unsolved Cases team is asking the public for help in connection with a missing person's case from 1976. Judith Threlkeld, 22, disappeared in 1976. She was last seen walking home on Central Avenue in Silver Creek after leaving the Anderson-Lee Library. She was reported missing by Silver Creek Police on March 8, 1976.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Three charged for death of 25-year-old Mikhail C. Scott

BUFFALO, NY – 22-year-old Lewis A. Keys of Buffalo has been arraigned on manslaughter charges after being involved in the killing of 25-year-old Mikhail C. Scott in Buffalo. Two co-conspirators, 20-year-old Daiquan Busby and 39-year-old Christopher Busby were both arrained previously. According to court records, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the defendants, while acting in concert with each another, assaulted the victim inside an apartment building on the 100 block of Rodney Street in the City of Buffalo. The defendants are accused of fatally beating the victim by repeatedly punching, kicking and dragging him down the The post Three charged for death of 25-year-old Mikhail C. Scott appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 men indicted for allegedly beating victim during home invasion

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney's Office said two men have been charged after a home invasion in Amherst. Jason K. Evans, 36, of Depew and 33-year-old Mark S. Shadle of Kenmore were in court Wednesday and the DA's office said both have been indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree (Class “B” violent felonies).
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg man in serious condition after Thursday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have made an arrest after a shooting left a man in serious condition Thursday morning, according to a city spokesperson. 35-year-old Salvatore Rizzo of Buffalo was arrested Thursday evening and charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree. At approximately 10:20 a.m., police responded to the […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident

Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident. On February 7, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Adele V. Barnwell, 37, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a May 25, 2022 shoplifting incident which occurred at a business on State Route 16 in the town of Yorkshire determined Barnwell had stolen merchandise valued at $578.98.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

