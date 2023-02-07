BUFFALO, NY – 22-year-old Lewis A. Keys of Buffalo has been arraigned on manslaughter charges after being involved in the killing of 25-year-old Mikhail C. Scott in Buffalo. Two co-conspirators, 20-year-old Daiquan Busby and 39-year-old Christopher Busby were both arrained previously. According to court records, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the defendants, while acting in concert with each another, assaulted the victim inside an apartment building on the 100 block of Rodney Street in the City of Buffalo. The defendants are accused of fatally beating the victim by repeatedly punching, kicking and dragging him down the The post Three charged for death of 25-year-old Mikhail C. Scott appeared first on Shore News Network.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO