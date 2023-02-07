Read full article on original website
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Amherst man accused of killing his mother in their home
AMHERST, N.Y. — An Amherst man, accused of killing his mother, was arraigned in court Thursday. Om D. Samant, 35, was arraigned in State Supreme Court on one count of murder in the second degree. The Erie County District Attorney says Samant is accused of killing his mother inside...
Two charged in drug bust
Two men have been arraigned on various charges following an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit with help from Buffalo Police, FBI Buffalo Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Two Niagara County men sentenced in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run
Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced Wednesday that two Niagara County men were sentenced for their roles in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run.
Buffalo area raids result in arrests, seizures of guns, drugs, and more than $200,000
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office, Buffalo Police, and the FBI announced on Thursday the arrests of two individuals and the seizure of guns, drugs, and large sums of cash following a three-month long investigation. However, authorities spent just as much time at an afternoon news conference,...
Hamburg man in serious condition after North Buffalo shooting; arrest made
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hamburg man is in serious condition after he was shot Thursday morning in the City of Buffalo. The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. Thursday on the first block of Botsford Place, which is north of Hertel Avenue and between Delaware and Elmwood avenues. The person...
wesb.com
Buffalo Couple Allegedly Rob Dispensary, Lead LWO on 50-mile Chase
Two Buffalo residents are in custody after allegedly robbing a cannabis dispensary in Salamanca and leading law enforcement on a 50-mile chase up Route 219. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Damion M. Hill and 19-year-old Anna E. Brown-Melson robbed the Dancing Turtle West Dispensary in Salamanca. When an officer tried to pull their vehicle over in Great Valley, the two sped away up Route 219 into Erie County.
More than a dozen people cited during Chautauqua County raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations. The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants […]
One year since McKinley HS attack, teen stabbed still faces ‘daily struggle’
Mother of teen stabbed at McKinley HS gives update on son, lawsuit pushing for better security
Orleans County drug bust nets fentanyl, 14 pounds of marijuana, $156K in cash
ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — A man from Medina faces numerous drug and weapons charges following a raid at two locations in Orleans County. The Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force says Xavier M. Hand, 26, is charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon (third and second degree).
YAHOO!
Erie man waives charges in county investigation into raffle scam that failed to award Jeep
The accused operator of a raffle that failed to produce a prize after promising to award the lucky winner a customized Jeep in 2021 is facing trial in the case after waiving to court the criminal charges filed against him in January. Preston Devenney, 53, of Erie, waived to court...
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office looking for leads in 1976 missing persons case
SILVER CREEK, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Unsolved Cases team is asking the public for help in connection with a missing person's case from 1976. Judith Threlkeld, 22, disappeared in 1976. She was last seen walking home on Central Avenue in Silver Creek after leaving the Anderson-Lee Library. She was reported missing by Silver Creek Police on March 8, 1976.
2 cars collide, end with Town of Tonawanda Police vehicle being struck
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda Police vehicle was struck Thursday afternoon, after two vehicles collided in the middle of an intersection. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Military Road and Woodward Avenue, where police dealt with a malfunctioning traffic signal during a power outage in the area.
Two men indicted for assaulting victim during Amherst home invasion
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that two men were indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.
Three charged for death of 25-year-old Mikhail C. Scott
BUFFALO, NY – 22-year-old Lewis A. Keys of Buffalo has been arraigned on manslaughter charges after being involved in the killing of 25-year-old Mikhail C. Scott in Buffalo. Two co-conspirators, 20-year-old Daiquan Busby and 39-year-old Christopher Busby were both arrained previously. According to court records, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the defendants, while acting in concert with each another, assaulted the victim inside an apartment building on the 100 block of Rodney Street in the City of Buffalo. The defendants are accused of fatally beating the victim by repeatedly punching, kicking and dragging him down the The post Three charged for death of 25-year-old Mikhail C. Scott appeared first on Shore News Network.
Lancaster man indicted on Criminally Negligent Homicide charges for killing two passengers in car crash
A 20-year-old Lancaster man is facing two counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide (Class “E” felonies) after a sealed indictment was revealed on Wednesday at the Erie County Courthouse in Downtown Buffalo. Read more here:
2 men indicted for allegedly beating victim during home invasion
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney's Office said two men have been charged after a home invasion in Amherst. Jason K. Evans, 36, of Depew and 33-year-old Mark S. Shadle of Kenmore were in court Wednesday and the DA's office said both have been indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree (Class “B” violent felonies).
Hamburg man in serious condition after Thursday shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have made an arrest after a shooting left a man in serious condition Thursday morning, according to a city spokesperson. 35-year-old Salvatore Rizzo of Buffalo was arrested Thursday evening and charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree. At approximately 10:20 a.m., police responded to the […]
nyspnews.com
Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident
Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident. On February 7, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Adele V. Barnwell, 37, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a May 25, 2022 shoplifting incident which occurred at a business on State Route 16 in the town of Yorkshire determined Barnwell had stolen merchandise valued at $578.98.
Orchard Park man gets fine for illegally entering school
Robert Dinero has been a subject of controversy in the past related to COVID-19 policies.
Buffalo man arraigned in fatal shooting of another man at a traffic light
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting another man at a stop light. Mujihad Miller, 44, of Buffalo was arraigned in State Supreme Court Tuesday on one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.
