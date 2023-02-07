Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
Neillsville Clinches Title, Cloverbelt Conference East Girls Basketball Standings, Feb. 7
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Four Players Score in Double Figures in Neillsville Girls’ Thumping of Colby
Neillsville throttled Colby in Cloverbelt Girls Basketball, 73-40. Amelia Trunkel had 22 points and Paris Opelt added 20 points for the Warriors. Neillsville scoring: Rochester 12, Subke 15, Trunkel 22, Opelt 20, Kuhn 4. Colby scoring: Vanderhoof 12, Hernandex 12, Willner 3, Krause 3, Orth 6, Thomsen 4. ******************************************************. Know...
onfocus.news
Assumption Holds off Abbotsford in Marawood Girls Basketball Thriller
The Assumption Royals came back from an eight point second half deficit, holding on in the final minutes to defeat Abbotsford, 43-41 in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball. The first half saw 13 lead changes or ties, with the Falcons holding a 25-22 advantage at the break. The Royals came out...
onfocus.news
Auburndale Boys Edge Athens
The Auburndale Eagles defeated Athens in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 50-49. Auburndale scoring: Willfahrt 20, White Eagle 14, Weinfurter 2, Raab 2, Scholl 4, Yeske 4, Weber 4. Athens scoring: Sheahan 16, Schult-Becker 3, Wolf 1,Komarek 4, Janke 19, Schaer 6. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great...
onfocus.news
Loyal Boys Take Down Abbotsford
Loyal defeated Abbotsford in nonconference boys basketball, 51-33. Abbotsford scoring: Totzke 11, Reis 2, Schraufnagel 7, B. Diedrich 11, Brodhagen 2. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and...
onfocus.news
Tyler Reissmann Nets Hat Trick, Marshfield Boys Hockey Defeats Wausau East/Merrill
Marshfield defeated Wausau East/Merrill in boys hockey, 6-2. Tyler Reissmann scored 3 goals, with Tommy Cashmer, Nick Spencer and Noah Peterson adding goals. Cole Halvorsen had 7 saves for the Tigers. Trent Pozorski scored two goals for Wausau East/Merrill. Truman Schull had 29 saves for WE/M. ******************************************************. Know some top...
onfocus.news
Pittsville Boys Wrestling Voted OnFocus Team of the Week, January 22 to January 28
Voting for the area’s top team saw two area teams battle for the title as team of the week. Pittsville Boys Wrestling earned the title of OnFocus Team of the Week, January 22 to January 28, earning 227 votes. Taking second place was Colby Boys Basketball, picking up 150...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Boys Basketball Holds off Eau Claire North
Marshfield defeated Eau Claire North in nonconference boys basketball, 63-49. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 16, Lang 3, Marsh 2, Hinson 4, Meverden 5, Donovan 2, Pohl 12, Hanson 20. rs. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness...
onfocus.news
Cloverbelt Conference West Girls Basketball Standings, Feb. 6
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Eiler Scores 25 Points, Reaches 1000 Point Career Mark; Cadott Edges Fall Creek
Elly Eiler scored 25 points to lead Cadott past Fall Creek in Cloverbelt Girls Basketball, 62-57. Eiler reached the 1000 point plateau in the second half of the ballgame. Cadott scoring: Eiler 25, Goettl 6, Enestvedt 5, Hager 1, Ryan 8, Kowalczuk 17. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing...
onfocus.news
Assumption, Auburndale and Edgar in the Hunt: Marawood Conference Girls Basketball Standings, Feb. 6
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Marawood Conference North Boys Basketball Standings: Athens Clinches Title
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Newman Catholic and Marathon Tied for the Lead: Marawood Conference Boys Basketball Standings, Feb. 6
Edgar 5 8 W1 7-11-0 ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Girls Blast Chippewa Falls
The Marshfield Girls destroyed Chippewa Falls in nonconference girls basketball, 82-26. Marshfield scoring: Kilty 2, Kolbeck 13, Minsaas 13, Charron 4, Abney 3, Holm 1, Grancorvitz 15, Schueller 16, Bousum 8, Wucherpfennig 7. ,. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your...
onfocus.news
Wrensch and Schmidt Combine for 36, Stratford Boys Clip Chequamegon
The Stratford Boys Basketball Team edged Chequamegon in Marawood Conference play, 46-39. Stratford scoring: Schueller 4, Bruesewitz 3, Wrensch 20, Zaleski 3, Schmidt 16. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about...
onfocus.news
Assumption Girls Sneak Past Auburndale
The Assumption Royals snuck past Auburndale in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball, 68-63. Assumption scoring: Jaglinski 16, Vollert 18, Duellman 10, Kolo 2, Casey 4, Schooley 18. Auburndale scoring: G. Krings 3, Ertl 16, Grimm 3, Schulte 2, Aue 33, Hasenohrl 6. STATS Here. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing...
onfocus.news
Abbotsford races past Rib Lake
Abbotsford raced past Rib Lake in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball, 57-32. Sydney Falteisek led three Falcons in double figures with 18 points. Calley Ruesch scored 13 points and Briseida Escalera added 10 points. Falteisek led Abbotsford with 10 rebounds and 4 steals. Escalera had 5 assists and 2 blocks for...
onfocus.news
Laura Lenz
Laura (Lauralee Link) Lenz died peacefully on February 4, 2023, at Wells Nature View. She was born May 18, 1938, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on the family farm. When her father passed away in 1940, the family moved to Auburndale and then to Marshfield. Laura spent her entire life from age 4 on Washington Avenue until she moved to Wells Nature View Assisted Living where she received loving and attentive care from the staff. She attended schools in Marshfield and graduated from Columbus High School. She married Jerald H. Lenz in 1957.
onfocus.news
Melvin “Butch” A. Schiller
Melvin “Butch” A. Schiller, 79, of Pittsville, passed away on Sunday, February 5th, 2023 at home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at 11 A.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Pittsville, WI with Pastor Gary Markworth officiating. Military rite will be conducted by American Legion Post 153 – Pittsville at the church following the service. Visitation will be held from 9 A.M. until time of service. He will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery at a later date.
WSAW
First Alert Weather Day Canceled Thursday - Snow threat diminished in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The storm track for our next system continues to shift farther east and southeast in Wisconsin, which has prompted the First Alert Weather Team to cancel the First Alert Weather Day that was scheduled to start Thursday morning.. CLOSINGS | WISCONSIN ROAD CONDITIONS | WSAW NEWS...
Comments / 0