Rye, NY

myrye.com

Boys Varsity Basketball Diced by Pelham in OT

Rye Boys Varsity Basketball was diced by the Pelham Pelicans in overtime. The Pelicans flew off with the win 66-65. For Pelham, Jarod Plummer 17pts, Charlie Schellhammer 36pts. The Garnet record is now 12-7. Watch the replay. Varsity plays at Easchester 7pm on Friday.
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Boys Varsity Hockey Headbutted by Carmel Rams

Rye Boys Varsity Hockey was headbutted by the Carmel Rams on Wednesday. The Rams toughed out a 5-3 win over the Garnets. “We got off to a slow start and the Carmel goalie stood on his head,” said Rye Boys Varsity Hockey Peter Thomas. Seth Dorfman led the scoring...
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Basketball Puts Pelham in the Hutch

Rye Girls Varsity Basketball put Pelham in the hutch on Wednesday, plucking the Pelicans 41-35. “A complete team win vs Pelham by a score of 41-35,” said Rye Girls Varsity Basketball Coach Margo Hackett. Game highlights included:. Phoebe Greto – 9 pts. Molly Kennedy – 8 pts.
RYE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Have You Seen the Giant Angel in Poughkeepsie?

There's a giant angel on the side of the road in Poughkeepsie, New York. Has anyone seen this thing?. If you take the same road every single day there's a good chance that you will notice something odd during your commute. It might be there for one day or maybe it has been there for weeks and you never really recognized it before. The other day I noticed someone driving with an inflatable doll in the front seat of their car. If that wasn't weird enough, the doll was wearing a hockey mask like Jason from the Friday the 13th movies.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
myrye.com

In Memory: Anita Margaret Groglio, Age 88

Anita Margaret Groglio, a resident of Rye, NY for over 61 years, passed away January 28, 2023, at the age of 88. Anita was born on March 15, 1934, in Harrison, NY. She was the daughter of Gabriel and Mary (nee Strazza) Carino. Anita was one of six Carino sisters: Peggy, Eva, Rene, Rose, and Patricia. She graduated from Harrison High School and later attended Westchester Community College.
RYE, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Business Planned For Route 9 Plaza Abandoned Since 2019

A vacant building on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie that was once the home of Umberto's Restaurant could now see new life. In 2019 it was announced that Umberto's Restaurant would be closing after 45 years. Just before the pandemic hit, the Annunziata family made the decision to step away from their restaurant to instead focus on catering.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
myrye.com

Eight Open Houses in Rye This Weekend (February 11 – 12)

There are eight open houses in Rye this weekend. 3 bed, 2 bath – open house Saturday 11:00pm – 1:00pm. 3 bed, 2.5 bath – open house Saturday 12:00pm – 2:00pm. 4 bed, 1 bath – open house Saturday 1:00pm – 2:00pm. 4 bed,...
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

Northern Westchester Eatery Announces Closure

A Northern Westchester restaurant known for its coffee, breakfast, and sandwiches is set to close after less than a year in business. Daniel's On June, which opened in May 2022 and is located in North Salem at 60 June Rd., has announced that it will be closing on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The e…
NORTH SALEM, NY
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The New Building Coming to Beacon is Making a Lot of People Mad

536 Main St in Beacon, NY has been a vacant lot for years. After new building plans were recently announced, many residents are beginning to wish it would stay that way. Beacon isn't the only Hudson Valley town to experience massive development, but it certainly one of the most popular. Rising rents have displaced many local businesses and the town seems to find itself at a crossroads when considering its future. Somewhat surprisingly, the stir over the new plans for Main Street's vacant lot doesn't focus on the "invasion" of rich outsiders, but on the actual building itself.
BEACON, NY
Shore News Network

Man jumps off 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza near Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old man jumped to his death from the 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man entered the building, which is under redevelopment construction, at around 2 pm before jumping to his death to the street below. At this time, the male victim was not identified, and police have not yet determined a motive in the incident. Police found his belongings on the top floor of the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The post Man jumps off 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza near Madison Square Garden appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY

