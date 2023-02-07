ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Dr. Marcus Ware named superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
 3 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new superintendent for Chicopee Public Schools has been chosen.
Dr. Marcus Ware accepted the job Monday evening at City Hall.

GoFundMe created for family of infant that died in Southwick accident

Ware was the Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives at Windham, Connecticut public schools.
It was down to three finalists after Former Superintendent Lynn Clark was arrested at her home for lying to federal investigators last year about not sending threatening messages to a candidate for Chicopee Police Chief. There were 17 candidates involved in the search since last spring.

22News spoke to Chicopee Mayor John Vieau and Superintendent Search Committee Chairperson about how he thinks Ware will be an asset to the city. “He has a vision and he’s going to talk about putting together a strategic plan. That’s important to us and again we want to make sure we can readjust to certain areas and move forward when we need to,” said Mayor Vieau. “And I’m excited for the opportunity for him and also for our district.”

His start date will be announced once his contract is finalized. Meantime, Clark’s next court date is scheduled for February 28th.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

