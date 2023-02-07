ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

9NEWS

Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar out with head injury

TAMPA, Fla. — Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar will miss the final two games of a current road trip with a head injury. Colorado coach Jared Bednar announced the news before Thursday night's game at the Tampa Bay Lightning. Makar will also miss Saturday's matchup at Florida and...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado Avalanche will now have a sponsorship on their helmets

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have an official helmet decal sponsor, the team announced Thursday. Kiewit Corporation will become the official helmet decal sponsor of the Avalanche's home, away and alternate uniforms, appearing during all practices and games. The Avalanche said Kiewit will also appear prominently at Ball Arena...
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
9NEWS

Subs Anthony, Bol key Magic's win over West-leading Nuggets

ORLANDO, Fla. — Reserves Cole Anthony and Bol Bol each scored 17 points to lead the Orlando Magic to a 115-104 win over the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. Wendell Carter Jr. led seven Magic scorers in double figures with 19 points, and Orlando's bench outscored the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Super Bowl Radio Row buzzing about new Broncos head coach

PHOENIX — There is good reason why Brandon Marshall – the linebacker, not the receiver – was the player chosen to call the signals for the iconic 2015 Denver defense that carried the Broncos to the Super Bowl 50 title. He’s smart. He’s introspective. And he knows...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado Rapids 2 sign Rémi Cabral from LA Galaxy II

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Rémi Cabral has signed with Colorado Rapids 2 for the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season, the club announced Wednesday. The midfielder arrives in Colorado after spending the past two seasons with USL Championship side LA Galaxy II. Cabral, 23, made 56 appearances across all...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
9NEWS

Nuggets trade for Lakers' Thomas Bryant, report says

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have joined the flurry of trades happening Thursday across the NBA just before the league's trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers are trading center Thomas Bryant to the Nuggets for guard Davon Reed and three second-round picks, according to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado wolf picks Eagles to win Super Bowl

DIVIDE, Colo. — A wolf in Colorado is siding with another member of the animal kingdom to win the Super Bowl this weekend, although there's some question about her motivation. The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center released a video Wednesday of Chakra picking the Philadelphia Eagles over the Kansas...
DIVIDE, CO
9NEWS

Prep Rally Honor Roll: February 7

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
DENVER, CO
