Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants have cost Denver $5 million so farDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver police training difficult to track, oversight chair saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo court battle continues in wrongful death case against STEM schoolSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Related
Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar out with head injury
TAMPA, Fla. — Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar will miss the final two games of a current road trip with a head injury. Colorado coach Jared Bednar announced the news before Thursday night's game at the Tampa Bay Lightning. Makar will also miss Saturday's matchup at Florida and...
Colorado Avalanche will now have a sponsorship on their helmets
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have an official helmet decal sponsor, the team announced Thursday. Kiewit Corporation will become the official helmet decal sponsor of the Avalanche's home, away and alternate uniforms, appearing during all practices and games. The Avalanche said Kiewit will also appear prominently at Ball Arena...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Subs Anthony, Bol key Magic's win over West-leading Nuggets
ORLANDO, Fla. — Reserves Cole Anthony and Bol Bol each scored 17 points to lead the Orlando Magic to a 115-104 win over the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. Wendell Carter Jr. led seven Magic scorers in double figures with 19 points, and Orlando's bench outscored the...
Broncos open season-ticket renewal window including 9th regular-season game, market adjustment
PHOENIX — Fresh off the pomp and circumstance rollout of new head coach Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos continued putting their 2022 season behind them this week by opening their season-ticket renewal window for 2023. 9NEWS obtained a letter the team sent to its season-ticket holders Thursday that included...
Super Bowl Radio Row buzzing about new Broncos head coach
PHOENIX — There is good reason why Brandon Marshall – the linebacker, not the receiver – was the player chosen to call the signals for the iconic 2015 Denver defense that carried the Broncos to the Super Bowl 50 title. He’s smart. He’s introspective. And he knows...
Colorado Rapids 2 sign Rémi Cabral from LA Galaxy II
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Rémi Cabral has signed with Colorado Rapids 2 for the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season, the club announced Wednesday. The midfielder arrives in Colorado after spending the past two seasons with USL Championship side LA Galaxy II. Cabral, 23, made 56 appearances across all...
Nuggets trade for Lakers' Thomas Bryant, report says
DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have joined the flurry of trades happening Thursday across the NBA just before the league's trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers are trading center Thomas Bryant to the Nuggets for guard Davon Reed and three second-round picks, according to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
Colorado wolf picks Eagles to win Super Bowl
DIVIDE, Colo. — A wolf in Colorado is siding with another member of the animal kingdom to win the Super Bowl this weekend, although there's some question about her motivation. The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center released a video Wednesday of Chakra picking the Philadelphia Eagles over the Kansas...
Prep Rally Honor Roll: February 7
DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0