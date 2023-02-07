Acclaimed crypto Play2Earn (P2E) platform Tamadoge (TAMA) has just announced a change at the helm, with the appointment of the new CEO Jon Bishop. The appointment coincides with the new phase of Tamadoge development, as the platform is getting ready to release the first gaming title in its ecosystem Super Doge. Bishop’s expertise will ensure that the launch sails smoothly, opening the way for new titles that are already in the pipeline. Tamadoge’s native token, memecoin TAMA, has already recorded an uptick in value since the news was released.

