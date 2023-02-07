Wilmington releases disparity study, finds shortcomings on inclusiveness in procurement process

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Superbowl Scoop; of Philly greasing lamp posts, and $16 billion betsPete LakemanPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Gore accused of contaminating communities with PFAS. A lawsuit says the company has known of the dangers since the 1990s
Gore, best known for Gore-Tex fabric, is the latest company to be sued for allegedly polluting communities with the toxic class of chemicals PFAS. Six Maryland residents accuse Gore, headquartered in nearby Newark, Del., of contaminating their private wells with the PFAS chemical PFOA. The chemicals are linked to serious health effects, and were used at the company’s Cherry Hill plant in Elkton, Md.
wilmingtonde.gov
The Reassessment of Properties, Conducted by the New Castle County Government, Begins in Wilmington on February 20
The county is the legal repository for property records and assessed values and is following a court directive to reassess properties in the county and in Wilmington, which have not been assessed since 1983. Mayor Mike Purzycki said today that the City of Wilmington has been informed by the New...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Wilmington University School of Law introduces 8 faculty members
Legal professionals from several walks of life are uniting at Wilmington University with a common purpose: to teach the lawyers of the future at the WilmU School of Law. Eight faculty members were introduced this week by Dean Phillip Closius. With one exception, they will start when the law school starts in the fall of 2023.
HUD Secretary Fudge highlights plans to extend housing assistance for borrowers in Delaware visit
Since the start of the pandemic nearly two million homeowners have received help from the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development to stay in their homes despite lost wages as a result of COVID-19. HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge was in Wilmington on Wednesday, touting that success and talking with...
delawarepublic.org
HUD Secretary visits Wilmington, announces extension of federal mortgage assistance program
US Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge visited Wilmington Wednesday to announce expansion and extension of pandemic-era relief programs for renters and homeowners. Since March 2020, HUD has offered homeowners with Federal Housing Administration mortgages multiple options to avoid foreclosure, including forbearances and refinancing, if the pandemic...
Highest-paying science jobs in Dover
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Dover, DE using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
delawarepublic.org
New Castle County launches grant program for nonprofits, using $5 million from ARPA
New Castle County is seeking grant applications from non-profits affected by or working to aid those affected by the pandemic. About $5 million given to New Castle County from the American Rescue Plan Act is set aside for non-profits, and the county is now accepting applications to award that money.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington based conference examines interplay between world affairs and US economic, health and security
Global tension does not have to impede economic and health cooperation across international borders, said several participants during Monday's half-day Global Leadership Council Mid-Atlantic Regional Summit based in Wilmington. Leaders working on health, climate, security, food and other issues joined elected officials for panels devoted to these topics, with emphasis...
Brandywine Town Center redevelopment tweaked
Community feedback has inspired tweaks to plans to redevelop the Brandywine Town Center. “They want to elevate the look, the feel and the offerings” in the area closest to Naamans Road, said Mike Hoffman, of Tarabicos, Grosso & Hoffman, the Delaware land use attorney for the Acadia Realty Trust. “It should be the front door and the heart of the ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Support Black-owned small businesses
Black History Month celebrates Black accomplishment in every arena. When President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he reflected upon it as a time to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor. And so, this Black History Month, Small Business Adminstration...
WBOC
Division of Small Business Awards EDGE Grants to 10 Delaware Companies
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Small Business recognized 10 small businesses Wednesday as winners of the sixth round of Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion (EDGE) grants. Awardees in the latest round of the competition include a company that created an app for parents to track school buses, a beer garden, an apiary, and an electrical company.
Controlled detonation held at University of Delaware after safety incident
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- State Police conducted a controlled detonation on a building at the University of Delaware after an environmental safety incident at a lab on Wednesday afternoon.The detonation happened on Center Green after the incident at the Lammot Dupont Lab at 175 The Green Lane in Newark just after 4 p.m.The Lammot Dupont Lab, Memorial Hall, Allison Hall, Hugh Morris Library, the Brown Lab and Drake Lab were all evacuated for the detonation.Police are still asking people to avoid the area.
Phillymag.com
Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid
The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
Will foam cups, containers be banned like plastic bags?
A bill that would ban restaurant use of foam takeout containers, plastic straws and beverage stirrers, is being shopped around for co-sponsors in Dover. It’s the second time that Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, has moved to ban the containers and straws. A similar bill introduced in 2021 passed the Senate but didn’t make it to the House floor. The bill ... Read More
$71K gift will help with campaign to end debtors’ prison
A new effort to help Delawareans pay various court-imposed fines and fees as they navigate their way to better lives just got a big financial boost. The Wilmington Alliance has given $71,000 to replenish the Friendship House Fines Fund. The money will go to “lifting capias, covering new state IDs, new state driver licenses and/or Delaware birth certificates or other costs ... Read More
WBOC
Milford Mayor Considers Pallet Shelter Village for Homeless Community
MILFORD, Del. -- After recently visiting the up and functioning pallet shelter village or "tiny homes" in Georgetown, Del., Milford Mayor Archie Campbell has considered making the idea a reality in Milford, where many in the homeless community are displaced and on the streets. People living in an encampment known...
delawarepublic.org
Newark cancels municipal election, candidates uncontested
There will be no municipal election in Newark this year. The city canceled the election scheduled for April 11 since all council races on the ballot were uncontested. The last day to file for candidacy was Monday. Councilmembers John Suchanec, Corinth Ford and Dwendolyn Creecy. secured an additional term in...
Transportation plan eyes Tyler McConnell, Hares Corner, I-95
Proposals for a notoriously congested bridge (the Tyler McConnell, in North Wilmington), Delaware’s busiest intersection (Hares Corner, aka U.S. Route 13 and Delaware Route 273) and Interstate 95 in Cecil County highlight the latest regional transportation plan. The Wilmington Area Planning Council will collect comments at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Newark and online through March 6. Registration ... Read More
YMCA of Greater Brandywine Welcomes Amy Bielicki as Chief Development Officer
Last month, Amy Bielicki joined the YMCA of Greater Brandywine as the Chief Development Officer. With 20 years of Development leadership experience at local and national health-related non-profit and not-for-profit organizations. Bielicki brings a passion for community engagement and healthy living to the YMCA.
delawarepublic.org
Dover councilman withdraws proposed loitering ordinance after pushback
The Dover City Councilman behind a proposal to adopt a city-wide loitering ordinance withdrew his proposal last week after significant pushback and the resignation of the proposal's co-sponsor. Dover’s loitering ordinance currently applies only in city parks. Councilman David Anderson’s proposal would have applied the ordinance to the entire city,...
Comments / 3