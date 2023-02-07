Read full article on original website
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
Wiki Phung was headed to college then work, but she never arrived
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Nearly 32 years ago, a Shoreline college student vanished on her way to work. The investigation into Wiki Phung’s disappearance revealed a hidden life and several surprising suspects. “When somebody's taking your sister away from you, you don't heal. It's it's, you never heal. I...
CDC adds COVID-19 to routine vaccine list for adults, children
SEATTLE — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added COVID-19 shots to its recommended immunization schedule for children, adolescents and adults. The most recent updates to the CDC's immunization schedule, published Thursday, formalizes the recommendations that were approved in October by the vaccine advisory committee. The CDC...
q13fox.com
3 women attacked in separate, random attacks in Seattle in less than 48 hours
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle police responded to three separate random attacks on women in less than two days. The first incident happened Friday around 8 a.m. on the Howe Street stairs. "I definitely locked eye contact with this guy and realized his fist, his right fist, was coming at my...
Suspected DUI driver crashes into downtown Seattle hair studio
SEATTLE — Harper's Hair Studio on Seneca Street in downtown Seattle may look like it is temporarily closed but it is open after a car crashed through the front door and windows on Feb. 11. A suspected DUI driver hit another car and sent it right into Christina Slimp's...
Oakley Carlson Act gathering marks 2 years since her disappearance
OLYMPIA, Wash. — On the day marking two years since her disappearance, a silent gathering will be held in Olympia to show support for the Oakley Carlson Act. HB 1397 would create more stringent requirements for a child to be returned to its birth parents who have lost custody. A silent gathering is planned on the north steps of the state legislative building at the Capitol in Olympia on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.
Missing man found in Everett, two weeks after mother began searching for him
A Redmond mother tells KIRO 7 her son has been found after he walked away from their home nearly two weeks ago.
Ars Technica
US woman has walked around with untreated TB for over a year, now faces jail
A woman in Washington state is facing electronic home monitoring and possible jail time after spending the past year willfully violating multiple court orders to have her active, contagious case of tuberculosis treated and to stay in isolation while doing so. Last week, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced that...
KING-5
Woman involved in forklift crash has died
The woman was the passenger in an SUV that was struck by a forklift on Aurora Ave. in Seattle Tuesday. The forklift operator is believed to have been impaired.
Remains found in Bremerton last year identified as 41-year-old Kitsap County man
The remains of a badly decomposed body found in Bremerton in late 2022 have been identified as belonging to a man from Kitsap County.
RV encampment in Seattle's SODO neighborhood cleared
SEATTLE — City public utility crews alongside Seattle police worked to clear an RV encampment in SODO. It's a move that critics often say displaces a vulnerable population without addressing the root problem. Though for Austin Coil, Thursday’s move represents a new start. “I haven’t really had a...
Woman Identified After Deadly Crash Involving Forklift Driver In Seattle
'She brought everyone smiles and she brought everyone laughter.'
Kenmore mom wins victory for children's safety
KENMORE, Wash. — There isn't a day that goes by that Crystal Ellis doesn't think about, and even talk to her son, Camden. "My son should be in 5th grade this year," she says. "He should be here talking about 5th grade camp and all those other things." Two...
The Suburban Times
Puyallup’s Rumor of the Month for February
City of Lakewood announcement. Rumor: “I heard that our Puyallup Police Officers really love donuts.”. Yes, our officers love donuts…especially ones with sprinkles! The history behind police officers’ love affair with the humble donut goes back many decades. Legend has it that back in the 40s and 50s, before 24-hour restaurants and fast-food chains, the only place open in the wee hours to get a snack was the donut shop. These stores often opened early, around 4 am, to beat the breakfast rush. Officers working the graveyard shift would often visit these establishments for a cup of coffee and a quick, affordable snack…a donut. If you had to work at 4 am, wouldn’t you want a donut too?
Elderly pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Seattle
SEATTLE — An 80-year-old woman died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. The medical examiner identified the woman Monday as Bari Barbara Hill. She died of multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.
16-year-old killed while driving in Tacoma saves 8 lives through organ donation
Wyatt was shot in the head Jan. 15 while he was driving near North 43rd Street and North Pearl Street. He died days later from his injuries.
Woman killed in crash involving forklift along Aurora Avenue in Seattle
SEATTLE — A 25-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving a forklift along Aurora Avenue at North 96th Street near Seattle's Licton Springs neighborhood on Tuesday. The man operating the forklift was arrested at the scene. Officers suspected he was under the influence of intoxicants. The crash was...
q13fox.com
Caught on camera: Car speeds away after Arlington man shot
ARLINGTON, Wash. - A car believed to have been involved in a rural Snohomish County shooting was caught on security video speeding from the victim's driveway. Snohomish County investigators say it happened off of 116th Street NE near Arlington. Neighbors say it's a sad situation for the family of the man who was shot. Security video shows a car pulling in, then racing away as people run out to check on the victim.
Dylan Moore, Seattle finalize 3-year deal for nearly $8.9M
SEATTLE — SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners finalized a three-year contract worth $8,875,000. He gets a $250,000 signing bonus as part of the deal announced Wednesday and salaries of $2 million this year, $3.05 million in 2024 and $3,575,000 in 2025. Moore's 2025 salary...
kpq.com
Two Dead, Three in Critical Condition After T-Bone Collision on US 2
Update: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. Two people are dead and three are in critical condition after a two-car collision on US 2 near Tumwater Canyon Wednesday morning. A brown Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound US 2. 55-year-old Elizabeth Fortin from Delta, British Columbia, lost control of the SUV, crossed into the opposite lane, and was struck by a 2013 Toyota RAV4.
