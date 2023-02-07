ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

CDC adds COVID-19 to routine vaccine list for adults, children

SEATTLE — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added COVID-19 shots to its recommended immunization schedule for children, adolescents and adults. The most recent updates to the CDC's immunization schedule, published Thursday, formalizes the recommendations that were approved in October by the vaccine advisory committee. The CDC...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Oakley Carlson Act gathering marks 2 years since her disappearance

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On the day marking two years since her disappearance, a silent gathering will be held in Olympia to show support for the Oakley Carlson Act. HB 1397 would create more stringent requirements for a child to be returned to its birth parents who have lost custody. A silent gathering is planned on the north steps of the state legislative building at the Capitol in Olympia on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

RV encampment in Seattle's SODO neighborhood cleared

SEATTLE — City public utility crews alongside Seattle police worked to clear an RV encampment in SODO. It's a move that critics often say displaces a vulnerable population without addressing the root problem. Though for Austin Coil, Thursday’s move represents a new start. “I haven’t really had a...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Kenmore mom wins victory for children's safety

KENMORE, Wash. — There isn't a day that goes by that Crystal Ellis doesn't think about, and even talk to her son, Camden. "My son should be in 5th grade this year," she says. "He should be here talking about 5th grade camp and all those other things." Two...
KENMORE, WA
The Suburban Times

Puyallup’s Rumor of the Month for February

City of Lakewood announcement. Rumor: “I heard that our Puyallup Police Officers really love donuts.”. Yes, our officers love donuts…especially ones with sprinkles! The history behind police officers’ love affair with the humble donut goes back many decades. Legend has it that back in the 40s and 50s, before 24-hour restaurants and fast-food chains, the only place open in the wee hours to get a snack was the donut shop. These stores often opened early, around 4 am, to beat the breakfast rush. Officers working the graveyard shift would often visit these establishments for a cup of coffee and a quick, affordable snack…a donut. If you had to work at 4 am, wouldn’t you want a donut too?
PUYALLUP, WA
KING 5

Elderly pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Seattle

SEATTLE — An 80-year-old woman died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. The medical examiner identified the woman Monday as Bari Barbara Hill. She died of multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Caught on camera: Car speeds away after Arlington man shot

ARLINGTON, Wash. - A car believed to have been involved in a rural Snohomish County shooting was caught on security video speeding from the victim's driveway. Snohomish County investigators say it happened off of 116th Street NE near Arlington. Neighbors say it's a sad situation for the family of the man who was shot. Security video shows a car pulling in, then racing away as people run out to check on the victim.
ARLINGTON, WA
KING 5

Dylan Moore, Seattle finalize 3-year deal for nearly $8.9M

SEATTLE — SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners finalized a three-year contract worth $8,875,000. He gets a $250,000 signing bonus as part of the deal announced Wednesday and salaries of $2 million this year, $3.05 million in 2024 and $3,575,000 in 2025. Moore's 2025 salary...
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

Two Dead, Three in Critical Condition After T-Bone Collision on US 2

Update: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. Two people are dead and three are in critical condition after a two-car collision on US 2 near Tumwater Canyon Wednesday morning. A brown Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound US 2. 55-year-old Elizabeth Fortin from Delta, British Columbia, lost control of the SUV, crossed into the opposite lane, and was struck by a 2013 Toyota RAV4.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
