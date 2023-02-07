ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State Police investigating Shreveport officer-involved shooting

By Marissa Diaz
 3 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – The Louisiana State Police held a press conference Monday afternoon to provide information on their investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport over the weekend.

The man shot and mortally wounded during a confrontation with Shreveport Police late Friday, February 3, 2023, has been ID’d by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office .

In Monday’s press conference, LSP Col. Davis stated that two Shreveport police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Feb. 3 at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. They reportedly found Alonzo Bagley inside the residence. They say Bagley left the rear bedroom door onto the balcony and jumped to the ground before running from the officers.

SPD Officer Alexander Tyler gave chase on foot, finding Bagley a short time later. Officials say Officer Tyler rounded a corner of the building and fired one shot at Bagley with his service weapon. The gunshot struck Bagley in the chest. The LSP says both officers immediately began to render first aid.

He was taken to Ochsner LSU Hospital where he died of his wounds at 11:36 p.m.

LSP crime scene technicians began investigating the crime scene, but detectives say they have found no evidence of weapons on or near Bagley. Evidence analysis is ongoing as detectives continue to interview witnesses and gather evidence.

To come to an accurate conclusion on what kind of threat existed, Col. Davis says investigators must first complete interviewing all of the witnesses. Officer Tyler has not yet been interviewed.

LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Shreveport

Footage from body cameras will not be released to the public until the investigation is closed and it’s submitted to the District Attorney’s Office. The LSP requests the community’s patience as they continue to investigate the shooting.

“While I understand the community’s concern, I want them to know that we’re going to conduct a very thorough investigation. We’re not going to do anything less than develop the facts so that, when we present this case to the District Attorney’s Office, it’s the case that the District Attorney can move forward,” said Col. Davis.

Shreveport Mayor’s statement about fatal shooting involving police officer

Since the incident, Shreveport police extended condolences to the Bagley family and have now released the name of the officer. Alexander Tyler the 23-year-old officer has been placed on administrative leave following the fatal shooting.

Tyler joined the force in May 2021.

Shreveport officials address the officer-involved shooting, family release photos

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith appeared in a press conference Monday morning to address the shooting. Local faith leaders offered prayers for the family.

Smith thanked the LSP for investigating the shooting as an independent third party.

“My heart bleeds with the family because another lost life has taken place within our city. And I’m quite sure that, within the coming days, within the coming weeks, there will be more details that we’ll know about the incident and be able to further elaborate on it. But you can rest assured that a thorough investigation will take place.”

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said, “The tragic incident occurred in my district, and we are deeply saddened by the fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on Friday evening on Fullerton St. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Bagley family and the loved ones of the deceased.”

    Alonzo Bagley, officer involved shooting victim in Shreveport (Source: Photos released by Bagley’s family)
    Alonzo Bagley, officer involved shooting victim in Shreveport (Source: Photos released by Bagley’s family)
    Alonzo Bagley, officer involved shooting victim in Shreveport (Source: Photos released by Bagley’s family)

City council and community members embraced Bagley’s family in a show of support. Family members released several photos of Bagley to the public and local activist groups Monday following the conference. The Law Office of Haley & Associates has been retained to represent Bagley’s family.

Mr. Bagley was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy was authorized.

The slaying marks the sixth homicide in Caddo Parish, Shreveport to date in 2023.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 318-741-2728.

Citizens can also anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007 or LSP detectives at (318) 741-2728. Tips can also be submitted through the See Something Send Something app.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

