The U.K.’s New Travel Authorization System to Launch in 2024
Travelers to the U.K., including Americans, will be required to obtain permission online and pay a fee via a new Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system.
How to Enter Hong Kong's 500,000 Flight Giveaway
Hong Kong Tourism is giving away 500,000 round-trip flights, and starting on May 1, U.S. travelers will be able to enter for free or "heavily discounted" flights.
What is Global Entry and How Do You Apply For It?
Here, all your questions about Global Entry answered: what is it? How does it work? How much does it cost? How do you apply? And most of all, is it worth it?
Delta Is Adding Flights from New York to Brazil & Argentina
Starting in 2023, Delta Air Lines will begin seasonal flights from New York City to these South America hubs.
