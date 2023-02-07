ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

VIDEO: Kyrie Irving Arrives in Dallas After Nets-Mavericks Trade

By Farbod Esnaashari
Inside The Nets
Inside The Nets
 3 days ago

Kyrie Irving has landed in Dallas.

Kyrie Irving has officially landed in Dallas. It's a sight that no one can still really fully grasp, but Kyrie Irving is officially a Dallas resident.

The WFAA ABC 8 news revealed exclusive video footage of Kyrie Irving arriving at the Dallas Mavericks' practice facility. Markieff Morris also joined Irving as he was also a part of the trade.

Out of all the teams that were willing to trade for Kyrie Irving (Lakers, Clippers, Suns, Mavericks), the Dallas Mavericks were definitely the most desperate to offer the most. The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns are both in relatively good long-term positions but have just had unfortunate injury luck this season. The Los Angeles Lakers will always have the interest of free agents as long as they have LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing in a Laker uniform. The Dallas Mavericks were the only team that's really struggled to get an All-Star to play with Luka Doncic. Dallas really needed to prove that they could get Luka some help, and that's exactly what they've done.

For the Nets, it's not time to rebuild. If Kevin Durant has given a commitment to this team, then Brooklyn has to give Durant a commitment to giving him a contender. The team has shining young pieces like Cam Thomas. All it takes is one more All-Star to make the Brooklyn Nets a championship contender.

