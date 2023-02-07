Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Lincoln National (LNC) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decrease
LNC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted profit of 97 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 by 0.9%. The bottom line also declined from earnings of $1.56 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating revenues amounted to $4,676 million, which dropped 2% year over...
Zacks.com
Moelis & Company (MC) Q4 Earnings Miss as Revenues Plunge
MC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line reflects a plunge of 76.8% from the prior-year quarter. Results largely benefited from a decrease in expenses. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in...
Zacks.com
Equity Residential (EQR) Meets Q4 FFO, Exceeds in Revenues
EQR - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 94 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The rental income of $699.7 million exceeded the consensus mark of $697.1 million. On a year-over-year basis, the normalized FFO per share grew 14.6% from 82...
Zacks.com
Insurance ETFs Rising on Q4 Earnings Results
The insurance sector is one of the prime beneficiaries of a rate hike, as these are able to earn higher returns on their investment portfolio of longer-duration bonds. At the same time, these firms incur losses as the value of longer-duration bonds goes down with rising interest rates. Nevertheless, since insurance companies have long-term investment horizons, they can hold investments until maturity, and hence, no actual losses will be realized (read: Fed Hike Slows Down But Set to Remain Steady: ETFs to Gain).
Zacks.com
PayPal (PYPL) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
PYPL - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.24 per share for fourth-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%. However, the figure improved 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $7.38 billion exhibited year-over-year growth of 9% on an FX-neutral basis and 7% on a reported basis....
Zacks.com
Insulet (PODD) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PODD - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) of 45 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 164.71%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and missed once, the average beat being 37.51%.
Zacks.com
IQVIA (IQV) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Mark, Rise Y/Y
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (. reported solid fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings per share (excluding $1.58 from non-recurring items) of $2.78 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% and improved 9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure was within the guided range of $2.72-$2.82 per share.
Zacks.com
Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Miss
CSII - Free Report) reported a loss of 20 cents per share for second-quarter fiscal 2023, narrower than a loss of 23 cents in the prior-year period. The reported loss was, however, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents. Net Sales. Cardiovascular Systems’ revenues of...
Zacks.com
Everest Re (RE) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
RE - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $12.21 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.4% and our estimate of $8.25. The bottom line increased 33.9% year over year. Everest Re witnessed higher premiums across its reinsurance and insurance businesses. RE experienced improved pricing as well as...
Zacks.com
Knowles (KN) Revenues Down Y/Y, Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
KN - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the bottom line beating the same by a penny. The leading supplier of sophisticated micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions reported year-over-year lower revenues due to sluggish demand and inventory adjustments in the consumer electronics market. Nevertheless, robust demand in defense, medtech, EV and industrial markets partially cushioned the bottom-line performance.
Zacks.com
ScanSource (SCSC) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates
SCSC - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share for second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04. The bottom line rose 4% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.02 per share driven by strong demand and operating leverage in the hardware and Intelisys businesses.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 10th
GNSS - Free Report) is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.0% downward over the last 60 days. ConocoPhillips (. COP - Free Report) is primarily involved in the exploration and production...
Zacks.com
Phibro (PAHC) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Gross Margin Up
PAHC - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 34 cents in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, down 8% from the year-ago adjusted figure. However, the metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3%. Without adjustments, GAAP EPS for the fiscal first quarter was 18 cents, down...
Zacks.com
Encompass Health's (EHC) Shares Up 3% on Q4 Earnings Beat
EHC - Free Report) shares rose 3.3% since it reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 7. The strong results stemmed from higher revenue growth resulting from patient volumes and price increases. An optimistic guidance for 2023 might have also instilled investors’ confidence in the stock. Q4 Results. EHC...
Zacks.com
Sumitomo Mitsui (SMFG) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. Often, the direction of a stock's price movement reverses...
Zacks.com
Here's What to Expect From Arch Capital's (ACGL) Q4 Earnings
ACGL - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 13, after market close. The insurer delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters while missing in one, the average being 15.37%. Factors to Consider. Premiums in the fourth quarter are expected to have...
Zacks.com
First American Financial (FAF) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FAF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.90%. A...
Zacks.com
CyberArk (CYBR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
CYBR - Free Report) delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 16 cents per share for the fourth quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents. However, the bottom line plunged 42.9% year over year. The decline was mainly due...
Zacks.com
ITT Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise 13% Y/Y
ITT Inc.’s (. ITT - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 10 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.29 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5 cents. This compares with our estimate of $1.23. The bottom line increased 22% year over year, owing to higher revenues. Total...
Zacks.com
2 Machinery Stocks That Are Likely to Beat This Earnings Season
With the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season well underway, several machinery companies have already reported their financial numbers. Despite a soft demand environment, most companies held up well on the top-line front, owing to pricing actions and strength across key end-markets. The bottom line suffered the impacts of cost inflation and supply chain issues.
Comments / 0