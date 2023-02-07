Read full article on original website
Effort to get Black Wall Street, Greenwood designated as national monument
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum sent a letter to President Joe Biden, asking him to designate Black Wall Street and the Greenwood District as a national monument.
Tulsa Doctor Devastated After Family Members Killed In Turkey Earthquake
A doctor in Tulsa is from Turkey and is desperately worried about her friends and family back home. Dr. Mehtap Yurt said this week has been filled with heartbreak and devastation. Dr. Yurt said after the earthquake, some of her extended family members were killed and her sister was in...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa City Councilors to vote on resolution for new national monument in the Greenwood District
TULSA, Okla. — Wednesday, Tulsa City Councilors will vote on a resolution to ask for a new national monument in downtown Tulsa’s Greenwood District. Councilors will debate whether or not to ask the federal government to designate a new monument to commemorate the Historic Greenwood District and Black Wall Street. The resolution would ask U.S. President Joe Biden to use the authority granted under the Antiquities Act to place a permanent marker in the Greenwood District.
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa, non-profit launch new campaign to help vulnerable population
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa and A Way Home for Tulsa launched their “Change the Way you Give” signage campaign to give Tulsans an alternative way to support people who are panhandling, the city announced. The signs posted will offer the following information:. Text “Tulsa”...
cherokeephoenix.org
41 file for office in Cherokee Nation
TAHLEQUAH – Following a four-day filing period that ended Feb. 9, 41 hopefuls spent between $1,000 and $2,500 each to run for office in the Cherokee Nation’s June 3 General Election. “I think it went very smooth,” Election Commission Chairman Rick Doherty said, “and I think our staff...
KOKI FOX 23
Chinese balloon likely wasn’t successful in gathering intelligence about U.S., OSU professor says
TULSA, Okla. — The unmanned Chinese balloon that flew over the U.S. last week wasn’t the first one of its kind. Experts say there are dozens of them floating around the globe and usually under the radar. The Oklahoma State University launched a research center dedicated to supporting...
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion
George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
KTUL
Tulsa County DA's office offers election workers deferred adjudication
TULSA, Okla. — Two poll workers involved in the controversy over a once contested Tulsa city council race will not face charges, according to the district attorney's office. Back in November, the Tulsa County Sheriff's office investigated possible irregularities at a polling sit in east Tulsa. Then-candidate Grant Miler...
kosu.org
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity leave
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
KOKI FOX 23
Woody Guthrie Center nominated for Top 10 Music Museum in America
TULSA, Okla. — A downtown Tulsa museum is in the running to become one of the Top 10 Music Museums in the U.S. According to a list from “USA Today,” the Woody Guthrie Center joins Oklahoma City’s American Banjo Museum, Detroit’s Motown Museum and others as a contender for the Top 10.
kswo.com
First College in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this day more than 130 years ago the first college in the state opened it’s doors. Indian University in Tahlequah, began classes on February 9, 1880, with three students. In 1885, The school moved to its current location in Muskogee. In 1910, the school was renamed Bacone College in honor of Almon C. Bacone, the founder and first president of the school. According to the The Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture the purpose of the school was to provide Christian education for American Indians. Between 1883 and 1907 forty-three graduates received either bachelor’s or master’s degrees. By 1893 there were 703 students in a system of one college and six preparatory schools in the Cherokee, Creek, Choctaw, Seminole, Wichita, and Kiowa nations.
Guilty verdict returned for man connected to brutal assault in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A federal jury has found Elga Harper guilty. Harper faced four charges in connection to the physical and sexual assault of a 72-year-old Tulsa woman in 2022. Those charges included kidnapping in Indian Country, aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat in Indian Country, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.
KOKI FOX 23
City officials drafting Improve Our Tulsa renewal plan for summer election
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and the city council gathered at City Hall on Wednesday to announce their intent to draft an Improve Our Tulsa renewal plan. During Summer of 2023, Tulsa citizens will be given the chance to fund a $609 million improvement package that city officials said will not raise taxes.
KOKI FOX 23
Early voting for Feb. 14 election begins Thursday
TULSA, Okla. — Early voting begins on Thursday. In Tulsa County, voters will decide on several school board seats in Owasso, Jenks and Skiatook and several school bond issues. Voters in the City of Broken Arrow will decide on a Special PSO Utility Franchise. Voters, who will not be...
KOKI FOX 23
Pass go and collect $200 with MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition coming soon
TULSA, Okla. — Mayor G.T. Bynum announced on Thursday the city is getting its very own MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition. The game will feature Tulsa staple landmarks and locations like the Philbrook Museum, the BOK Center and The Gathering Place. “We are so excited to announce that Tulsa is officially...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Dream Center expands to west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Dream Center is adding a new location in west Tulsa. The Dream Center said it’s expanding its capacity by acquiring an existing community center at South 41st West Avenue and West 56th Street. This will be the nonprofit’s second building, with it’s first in north Tulsa.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man pleads guilty to second degree murder
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court for shooting and killing a man who attempted to drive away after a brief verbal altercation, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Dillon Charles Wilson, 26, of Tulsa, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country. Court...
Nonprofit helps men who are recovering from addiction
Sangha is a sober living house for men who are overcoming addiction. The organization has three houses across Tulsa, and it gives the men a stable environment.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Tahlequah, OK
Want to know the best restaurants in Tahlequah, OK, for a fun mealtime?. Tahlequah is a city in northeast Oklahoma known for its tourist attractions and festivals. The city had over 16,000 inhabitants in 2021. It is the county seat of Cherokee County and capital of the United Keetoowah Band...
