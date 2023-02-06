ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Saucon Township, PA

travelawaits.com

13 Cozy Pennsylvania Towns To Snuggle Up In This Winter

Are you dreaming of a cozy winter getaway that embraces the snow-filled season? All around Pennsylvania, small towns offer scenic beauty, warm hospitality, and plenty of activities to keep you busy during your stay! From quaint shops to delicious local cuisine and one-of-a-kind attractions, these charming towns make for an ideal destination when searching for a tranquil place to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thevalleyledger.com

ARTSQUEST ANNOUNCES FIRST OF FOUR GRANGE PARK EVENTS

Partnership with Upper Macungie Township kicks off with weekend of concerts. BETHLEHEM, Pa.— Grab your lawn chairs and get ready because Grange Park in Upper Macungie Township will soon be rocking! ArtsQuest, Upper Macungie Township and presenting sponsors Uline and Service Electric are bringing Concerts on the Grange to the 165-acre park Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13. Tickets for ArtsQuest members go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 8 and for the general public on Friday, Feb. 10. For more exclusive ticket access and advance purchase opportunities, become an ArtsQuest Circle donor  today. Tickets can be purchased at steelstacks.org.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
94.5 PST

Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ scam hitting NJ stores

One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The One Italian Restaurant In Pennsylvania With Surprisingly Delicious Cheesesteaks

Chasing down a really good cheesesteak usually isn’t too difficult, especially in Pennsylvania, the home of this beloved sandwich. Most of the time we can head to our favorite sandwich shop for an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Sometimes, though, we stumble across a downright delicious cheesesteak in the most unexpected of places – like this Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Pennsylvania Soon

Have you ever wondered what life was like in prehistoric times when dinosaurs roamed the earth? Perhaps you’ve thought about what it would be like if dinosaurs and humans coexisted – like in the world of Jurassic Park. Well, now you can find out…sort of. Set your imagination on fire at this dinosaur show in Pennsylvania that features animatronic dinosaurs, larger-than-life human characters, and a plotline that’s sure to have you on the edge of your seat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania

- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Douglas W. Jenny, 68, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Douglas W. Jenny (1954 – 2023) Douglas W. Jenny, 68, of Upper Saucon Township died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. He...
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
a-z-animals.com

Pennsylvania Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Is there an easy way to get relief during the Pennsylvania allergy season? While this state isn’t necessarily the worst for its seasonal allergies, many cities in Pennsylvania experience higher-than-average pollen counts throughout the year. If you live in the Keystone State, you may already be aware of your seasonal allergies. But what can you do to get through this time of year?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Whitehall ice cream shop celebrating new location with buy-one-get-one-free deal on all menu items

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A popular Whitehall Township ice cream shop is celebrating its recent move with a sweet promotion. King Kone, offering banana splits, milkshakes and other cool treats, will hold a grand opening event featuring a buy-one-get-one-free deal on all menu items, noon to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 at its new location, 4128 Springmill Road, according to a news release.
LehighValleyLive.com

Cops looking for driver who exposed himself outside Lehigh Valley Weis store

Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a woman outside a Lehigh Valley Weis grocery store. Police in Washington Township, Northampton County, stress this suspect is not the man accused of exposing himself at a Northampton County Hobby Lobby and Wegmans. That defendant, Luke Hill, was arrested last week and remains in Northampton County Prison as of Tuesday.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Springfield Police Want to ID Trespassers

Springfield Township Police are asking for the public's help with identifying two people who they say trespassed on a property in the 1000 block of State...
SPRINGFIELD, PA
sauconsource.com

Expect Road Work, Delays Near Upper Saucon Intersection Thursday

Motorists traveling through parts of Upper Saucon Township may encounter delays related to traffic signal repairs that will be taking place in the townhip’s Lanark section Thursday. According to an advisory shared by Patrick Leonard, Director of General Services for the township, traffic signal repairs are scheduled to be...
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA

