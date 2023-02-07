Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs fan just ruined their Super Bowl chances by messing with Rocky
The Kansas City Chiefs may have already lost Super Bowl LVII because one of their fans decided to mess with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia. Travis Kelce warned fans of the Kansas City Chiefs not to even think about messing with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Chiefs: 3 players who will never get another shot at a Super Bowl
For some Kansas City Chiefs, this may be their final shot at a Super Bowl. KC must rally behind Patrick Mahomes as they take their best shot at the Eagles. With a win on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would cement themselves as the team of an era, and perhaps a dynasty. Kansas City has made it to five straight AFC Championship Games, and now three Super Bowl. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers, and lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Super Bowl 2023 coin toss prediction and pick (How to bet coin toss)
When the captains for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet at midfield before kickoff of Super Bowl 57, the first possession of the game and of the second half will be on the line, but so will one of my first bets of the night. We don’t even...
5 programs who can become new Big 12 superpower after Oklahoma, Texas leave
A new Big 12 superpower will emerge after Oklahoma and Texas leave for the SEC in 2024. It may already be happening, but the Big 12 will soon have a new banner program to lean on after Oklahoma and Texas depart for the SEC. While Oklahoma has remained strong throughout...
Alabama Basketball: Is it the IBOB and why winning in Auburn matters
Alabama Basketball and the Bruce Pearls’ Auburn Tigers have been on different paths of late. Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide are rolling, while Auburn has stumbled. Nate Oats is now considered one of college basketball’s smartest coaches. Bruce Pearl is ready to fight fans. It would...
