Hamden, CT

NBC Connecticut

Emmett O'Brien Technical High School Student Approached by Stranger in Derby

An Emmett O'Brien Technical High School student walking home from the bus after school was approached by a man she didn't know Thursday afternoon. Ansonia Public Schools said a girl was walking home in Derby when she was approached by a man in a black sedan. School officials said the man tried to make contact with the student.
DERBY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Assistant Principal Pushed by Student in Manchester is Hospitalized With Injuries: Officials

An assistant principal is being treated in the hospital after a student pushed them down, causing them to fall at school in Manchester, according to the school district. The incident happened at Bennet Academy on Main Street Friday morning. Manchester Public Schools said one of the school's assistant principals was injured in a fall after being pushed from behind by a student.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Milford mayor to step down, accept new public service position

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Mayor Ben Blake announced on Tuesday, it is his intention to step down as mayor and accept a new public service position for the state of Connecticut in June. Milford Mayor Ben Blake said he was nominated to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for the Connecticut Worker’s Compensation […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Conn. residents share utility cost concerns at Newington meeting

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State officials hosted an energy assistance and policy forum on Tuesday night at the Robbins Welles Library in Newington. Residents from Newington and surrounding towns had the chance to talk in person with lawmakers and representatives from statewide energy assistance programs.  One person said their bill is up $100 dollars. Another […]
NEWINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Yale New Haven Health Unveils Second SkyHealth Helicopter

Yale New Haven Health will host a press conference on Thursday, February 9 beginning at 4pm to unveil their second SkyHealth Helicopter, designed with advanced features to provide the latest in emergency critical care. SkyHealth emergency patient transport helicopter is staffed by highly skilled medical professionals, including a critical care...
NEW HAVEN, CT
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Yale School of Medicine receives $25 million from Starr Foundation

Yale University has announced a $25 million gift from the Starr Foundation in support of financial aid at Yale School of Medicine. The gift will be used to make the MD program affordable for students with demonstrated financial need, and beginning with the 2023–24 academic year, those students will need not take out more than $10,000 in loans per year. Currently, more than half of the 104 students the medical school enrolls each year receives need-based financial aid, with scholarship awards averaging $66,000. Even with that support, students must borrow to cover their costs.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

EXCLUSIVE: Waterbury Police Department Discusses Use of Force Policy

“What took place in Memphis, and has taken place nationally, it is important for us to talk,” Waterbury Diversity Committee Co-Chair Pastor Kristopher Reese said. There are conversations happening about the use of police force here in Connecticut and across the nation. “Because it's a fragile relationship right now...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

National nonprofit organization to host job fair in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Resources for Human Development, a national human services nonprofit of over 50 years, announced it is hosting a job fair in Hamden on Wednesday. The nonprofit said it is searching for direct support professionals, site supervisors, and site directors in the area, and are encouraging residents to come in and apply! […]
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Former Coach at Platt High School in Meriden Charged With Voyeurism

A former diving coach for Platt High School in Meriden has been arrested and charged with voyeurism after a student reported that a cell phone was recording in a bathroom after practice. In January, the Special Crimes Unit started investigating after a student reported seeing a cellular phone recording in...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close

Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
westportjournal.com

Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down

WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
WESTPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Do wood and pellet stoves really save people money on energy bills?

(WFSB) – The state just got through the first real cold snap of the season. Some people might be afraid to look at their home heating bills for the month. Channel 3 investigated whether wood and pellet stoves actually help people save money on those bills or burn holes in their wallets.
AVON, CT

