Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenConnecticut State
Large retail store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersSouthbury, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Related
Connecticut lawmakers vote on free school lunches, bottle bill
Connecticut lawmakers are voting on several items' emergency certifications because they are time-sensitive.
NBC Connecticut
Emmett O'Brien Technical High School Student Approached by Stranger in Derby
An Emmett O'Brien Technical High School student walking home from the bus after school was approached by a man she didn't know Thursday afternoon. Ansonia Public Schools said a girl was walking home in Derby when she was approached by a man in a black sedan. School officials said the man tried to make contact with the student.
Conn. College students call for president’s resignation following fundraiser controversy
Students at Connecticut College in New London are calling for the resignation of the school's president. This comes after the school's dean of equity and inclusion resigned.
Wallingford mayor speaks on high cost of electricity during State of the Town address
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford’s mayor plans to use his 20th term in office to address issues facing a new generation of citizens. Mayor William Dickinson explained the details during his annual State of the Town address. “We need informed people, not just informed in facts, but informed in good behavior and good values,” he […]
NBC Connecticut
Assistant Principal Pushed by Student in Manchester is Hospitalized With Injuries: Officials
An assistant principal is being treated in the hospital after a student pushed them down, causing them to fall at school in Manchester, according to the school district. The incident happened at Bennet Academy on Main Street Friday morning. Manchester Public Schools said one of the school's assistant principals was injured in a fall after being pushed from behind by a student.
Milford mayor to step down, accept new public service position
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Mayor Ben Blake announced on Tuesday, it is his intention to step down as mayor and accept a new public service position for the state of Connecticut in June. Milford Mayor Ben Blake said he was nominated to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for the Connecticut Worker’s Compensation […]
Conn. residents share utility cost concerns at Newington meeting
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State officials hosted an energy assistance and policy forum on Tuesday night at the Robbins Welles Library in Newington. Residents from Newington and surrounding towns had the chance to talk in person with lawmakers and representatives from statewide energy assistance programs. One person said their bill is up $100 dollars. Another […]
DoingItLocal
Yale New Haven Health Unveils Second SkyHealth Helicopter
Yale New Haven Health will host a press conference on Thursday, February 9 beginning at 4pm to unveil their second SkyHealth Helicopter, designed with advanced features to provide the latest in emergency critical care. SkyHealth emergency patient transport helicopter is staffed by highly skilled medical professionals, including a critical care...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Yale School of Medicine receives $25 million from Starr Foundation
Yale University has announced a $25 million gift from the Starr Foundation in support of financial aid at Yale School of Medicine. The gift will be used to make the MD program affordable for students with demonstrated financial need, and beginning with the 2023–24 academic year, those students will need not take out more than $10,000 in loans per year. Currently, more than half of the 104 students the medical school enrolls each year receives need-based financial aid, with scholarship awards averaging $66,000. Even with that support, students must borrow to cover their costs.
Meaningful Numbers Lead To $100K Powerball Prize For CT Resident
A New Haven County resident used some meaningful numbers to turn his dream of winning the lottery to a reality. Michael Chesson, of Meriden, played the Connecticut Lottery's Powerball game with numbers that were a combination of the years when his parents were born and his house number. W…
NBC Connecticut
EXCLUSIVE: Waterbury Police Department Discusses Use of Force Policy
“What took place in Memphis, and has taken place nationally, it is important for us to talk,” Waterbury Diversity Committee Co-Chair Pastor Kristopher Reese said. There are conversations happening about the use of police force here in Connecticut and across the nation. “Because it's a fragile relationship right now...
National nonprofit organization to host job fair in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Resources for Human Development, a national human services nonprofit of over 50 years, announced it is hosting a job fair in Hamden on Wednesday. The nonprofit said it is searching for direct support professionals, site supervisors, and site directors in the area, and are encouraging residents to come in and apply! […]
ctexaminer.com
Reacting to Lamont Budget, UConn Prez Hints at Sports Team Pullout From XL Center
State Rep. Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said Thursday morning that despite suggestions by UConn President Radenka Maric that UConn sports teams may pull out of the XL Center in response to the Governor’s budget, the teams would continue to play in Hartford. “We all, me included, make mistakes sometimes,” said...
NBC Connecticut
Former Coach at Platt High School in Meriden Charged With Voyeurism
A former diving coach for Platt High School in Meriden has been arrested and charged with voyeurism after a student reported that a cell phone was recording in a bathroom after practice. In January, the Special Crimes Unit started investigating after a student reported seeing a cellular phone recording in...
NBC Connecticut
Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close
Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
Police arrest student after gun, high-capacity magazine found in CT school
An 18-year-old student was arrested after a handgun and high-capacity magazine were found at the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center on Wintergreen Avenue.
westportjournal.com
Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down
WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
NBC Connecticut
New Britain Man Suspected in ‘Sweepstakes Scheme' That Cost Victims Across US Millions
A New Britain man is accused of taking part in what federal officials are calling a “sweepstakes scheme” that mostly targeted elderly people across the country who lost millions of dollars. A 32-year-old New Britain man was arrested Thursday after a federal grand jury in New Haven returned...
ctexaminer.com
Vote by Alternate Decisive as Old Saybrook Approves Retail Marijuana on the Post Road
OLD SAYBROOK – After rejecting the company’s first attempt, the Zoning Commission approved Fine Fettle’s plans for a marijuana retailer on Boston Post Road on Monday night. Public opposition from neighbors of the 233 Boston Post Road site continued after Fine Fettle returned to the commission with...
Eyewitness News
Do wood and pellet stoves really save people money on energy bills?
(WFSB) – The state just got through the first real cold snap of the season. Some people might be afraid to look at their home heating bills for the month. Channel 3 investigated whether wood and pellet stoves actually help people save money on those bills or burn holes in their wallets.
Comments / 1