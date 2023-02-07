Yale University has announced a $25 million gift from the Starr Foundation in support of financial aid at Yale School of Medicine. The gift will be used to make the MD program affordable for students with demonstrated financial need, and beginning with the 2023–24 academic year, those students will need not take out more than $10,000 in loans per year. Currently, more than half of the 104 students the medical school enrolls each year receives need-based financial aid, with scholarship awards averaging $66,000. Even with that support, students must borrow to cover their costs.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO