'The Bachelor’ Shocks Fan With Fantasy Suites Date in Week 3

By Carole Glines
 3 days ago

Kaity confides that she didn’t get any sleep after her overnight with Zach.

The Bachelor competitor Kaity Biggar isn’t waiting around as she tries to win Zach Shallcross .

Fans were shocked to see the blonde beauty share an early fantasy suite with Zach on only the third episode!

As fans of the ABC franchise know, fantasy suites—in which stars spend intimate off-camera time with their contestants—usually only occur toward the end with the final three.

But on Monday night’s show, with 17 women still vying for Zach, Kaity accepted an overnight invitation from the hunk.

Cameras first showed Kaity thrilled to receive a one-on-one date card from Zach as the other gals were envious.

The two soon took a romantic limo ride to Los Angeles’ Natural History Museum, where they enjoyed looking at the famed animal dioramas, dinosaur bones and other artifacts.

Related: Who Did Zach Send Home in Week 3 of The Bachelor ?

Over dinner, Zach gushed to Kaity that from the show’s beginning, “It was so easy with you.”

The pretty nurse, 28, confided she’d previously been in a seven-year on-again, off-again relationship that was “toxic” and “tumultuous.”

Getting teary-eyed, Kaity told Zach, “I just want a good man in my life ,” someone who could give her “the basics.”

Zach, 26, told the stunner she deserved so much more, and was “baffled” about her not being treated right.

He also pushed the envelope, asking Kaity, “Would you like to spend the night here with me?”

She replied, “Absolutely.”

After taking museum selfies and making out, the lovebirds went to a camping tent by the dioramas, containing two twin beds spread apart.

They donned pajamas and zipped up the tent—and Kaity was heard asking Zach if they could move their beds together!

Related: Here's Who 'Bachelor' Fans Believe Producers Have Already Picked as the Next Bachelorette

Back at The Bachelor mansion, the other ladies were surprised when Kaity still hadn’t returned from her date the next morning .

Kaity arrived at 7 a.m. with the rose Zach had given her and one gal sniped, “It definitely looks like a walk of shame.”

She told the group, “It was a really good time.”

Gabi Elnicki , 25, remarked to Kaity, “You had a little fantasy suite at the museum.”

When asked if she’d gotten any sleep, Kaity said simply, “No.”

Zach told the cameras he felt “high energy” after his date with Kaity.

While rumors are flying that Kaity goes far on the reality show competition, fans will have to tune in to find out!

The Bachelor airs at 8 p.m. ET Monday nights on ABC.

Parade

Parade

