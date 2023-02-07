ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Reacts to 2023 Grammys Tribute

By Devon Forward
 3 days ago

The late dancer and TV personality was honored during the award show on Feb. 5.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss was honored at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 as part of the show's "In Memoriam" segment. The late dancer, producer, and TV personality died by suicide on Dec. 13, and his death continues to be felt by many, especially his family members.

Boss' mother, Connie Boss Alexander , saw the Grammys tribute as the award show aired, sharing her emotional reaction online.

Alexander posted a photo of Boss' image during the segment on her Instagram Stories, shared by People , over which she wrote, "It will never seem real! I miss you! I love you to infinity and beyond. Keep shining bright for us!"

Boss turned 40 last September , with his mother celebrating him on social media.

Related: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Honored With Gap Campaign

While Boss' work spanned the entire entertainment industry, having worked as a choreographer, DJ, producer, and more throughout his career, his talent in dance is well-known.

Boss competed on both MTV's The Wade Robson Project and Star Search before joining Season 4 of So You Think You Can Dance and finishing in second place. As his career grew, he eventually returned to the show as an "All-Star" and then as a judge in 2022.

Of course, many people also know Boss from his notable presence on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for years.

Along with Alexander, Boss is survived by his wife, Allison Holker , and their three kids, Weslie , 14, Maddox , 6, and Zaia , 3.

After his passing, Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can."

She concluded with a short message to Boss: "Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond. 💙 💔."

Related: Remember Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' With His Best TikToks

Comments / 3

Parade

Parade

