Lou’s View
To look at it on the map, you’d think Leidy Township is nowhere. And you’d be right. Up on the northernmost end of Clinton County, it basically is nowhere, and I mean that in a good way. Leidy Township is one of my favorite summertime destinations mainly because it isn’t very near anyplace else.
Down River
Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel had a great phrase he often used on his radio interviews with club broadcaster Chris Wheeler. As the weather finally warmed over the Phillies ballpark, Charlie intoned in his Appalachian drawl, “It’s hittin’ season, Wheels.” Telling Wheels and all that batted balls would soon be flying more frequently into the stands at Citizens Bank Park.
More than $269,230 awarded to 76th District fire and ambulance companies
LOCK HAVEN – State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R-Clinton/Union) announced Wednesday that 22 volunteer fire and ambulance companies throughout the 76th District have qualified to receive approximately $269,233 from a grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner. “Our irreplaceable, volunteer emergency...
Shamokin Residents at Workshop Excited About Future
SHAMOKIN – Don’t believe the narrative of doom and gloom; don’t look in the rear view mirror…that was the message a Shamokin Public Reconvening Workshop Wednesday. Shamokin residents in attendance said they were excited about the city’s future as they learned of the many revitalization effort underway in the city.
The safety of Happy Valley | State College residents raise concerns for their security
As State College resident Natalia Ferrer sat by a window in her off-campus residence, she noticed a woman approaching her door. Assuming the woman was her neighbor, Ferrer opened the door. The woman “pulled out a laminated piece of paper” with nail polish on it and insisted Ferrer buy the nail polish.
Bomb threat evacuates Strong Industries in Northumberland County
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police closed down Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County on Thursday while they investigated a reported bomb threat in the parking lot of Strong Industries. According to police chief Craig Lutcher, a bomb threat was called in around 12:15 on Thursday in the 3200 block of Point Township […]
State College Borough Council OKs Liquor License Transfer for Downtown Sports Bar and Grill
State College Borough Council on Monday voted 5-1 to approve a liquor license transfer for a new downtown sports bar and restaurant — without any conditions for a food-to-alcohol sales ratio or restrictions on alcoholic beverage sizes and happy hours, as had been originally proposed. Council member Peter Marshall...
State College Area American Legion Post Reopens Amid Ownership Dispute
A State College area American Legion Post has reopened its club about a week after it suddenly closed amid a dispute between two related but separate entities over who owns it. American Legion Post 245, 1950 Pine Hall Road, wrote on its Facebook page on Tuesday that, “We are open...
Centre County winter carnival brings many family fun activities for its fifth year
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Get your hats, gloves and winter jackets on and head on over to Centre County this weekend for the area’s winter carnival. The Centre Region Parks & Recreation will be holding its fifth Winter Carnival at Blue Spring Park along Wagner Street in Boalsburg from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. During […]
Plans in the Works for Long-Dormant State College Gas Station
A State College gas station that has sat dormant for nearly a decade may soon see new life. Local businessman Resham Dadra is looking to open a fueling station and convenience store at 605 University Drive, the site of the former Greg’s Sunoco. State College Borough Council held a public hearing Monday night on a conditional use permit application for a motor-vehicle-oriented business at the location.
Hill announces run for magisterial district judge
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – Jeremiah “Jed” Hill is announcing that he will be seeking nomination on both the Republican and Democratic tickets for Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County Magisterial District 25-3-02 (which covers Bald Eagle Township, Beech Creek Borough, Beech Creek Township, Greene Township, Lamar Township, Logan Township, Loganton Borough, Mill Hall Borough, and Porter Township).
Planned power outage scheduled for Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Penelec has announced that their is a scheduled power outage planned and many Clearfield residents will be affected. The outage will be from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. During the outage equipment upgrades will take place to enhance reliability. They also announced that there may be […]
State College Food Bank Details Plans for New Location
Plans for the State College Food Bank’s new location in College Township are coming into focus. At Thursday’s College Township Council meeting, food bank Executive Director Allayn Beck and Michael Pratt, of Keller Engineering, presented an overview of the sketch plan for renovations and additions to the 14,500-square-foot building at 105/169 Gerald Street.
Bucks County Couple Buys Popular Inn Located in Snyder County
A Bucks County couple recently made a unique purchase by buying a popular inn outside of the area, offering a great place to stay. Marcia Moore wrote about the recent purchase for The Daily Item.
What's up this weekend? Feb. 10-12
What does your weekend hold? Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. February 10-12 Bradford County Valentine's Day Painting: Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Paint with a partner or alone. For adults, teens, and...
Route 220 back open after crash in central PA
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — There's a heads up for drivers Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania. A stretch of highway was shut down in Lycoming County after a wreck. According to PennDOT, it happened on Route 220 between Hughesville and Beech Glen, Sullivan County. The highway reopened around 8 a.m.
Man busted stealing alcohol from Sheetz Beer Cave
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say a 21-year-old man who had been stealing alcohol from the Sheetz store's Beer Cave was caught last week. Connor Walker, of Williamsport, had taken alcohol on several occasions between Jan. 5 and Feb. 1, according to Trooper Kunkle. But on Feb. 1, he was caught walking out of the Beer Cave with a six-pack of Mike's Hard Freeze and a bucket...
Lenna “Jane” Williams McClure
Lenna “Jane” Williams McClure, 101, of Lock Haven passed away peacefully on February 7, 2023 at The Gatehouse Hospice, Williamsport, with her family by her side. Jane had been a resident of Eagle Ridge Personal Care Home, Renovo Rd., for the last 6 years. Born on September 17,...
Police warn about utility scam after Huntingdon County case
(WTAJ) — State police are warning about a scam involving utility companies with cases popping up across the state, including one in Huntingdon County. Cases show scammers are posing as utility workers to distract homeowners while someone else gains entry to their homes. State Police Trooper Jacob Rhymestine said companies like Penelec, People’s Gas and […]
UPMC hosting Thursday “tele-town hall” on UPMC Lock Haven hospital plans
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County Commissioner Angela Harding on Thursday passed along word to the public that UPMC Williamsport will be hosting a Thursday 5 p.m. “Tele-Town Hall” on the upcoming changes at the UPMC facility in Lock Haven. Harding, speaking at the commissioners’ Thursday meeting,...
