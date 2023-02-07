FedEx, Southwest planes came within 100 feet of crashing into each other at Austin airport

A FedEx Corp. FDX flight landing at the Austin, Texas, airport last weekend appeared to come within 100 feet of a Southwest Airlines LUV flight taking off, according to the head of the safety agency leading the investigation into the incident, the second such close call in three weeks.

“FedEx was right over that Southwest plane at one point and they were both going down the runway, with one over the other,” Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board said in an interview.

The event played out over about two minutes. The FedEx flight started to climb and called for the Southwest flight to abort its takeoff, Homendy said. “That was pretty heroic of the FedEx pilot,” she said.

Although the Southwest flight continued to take off, the two planes were able to stay clear of one another, avoiding what Homendy said could have been a tragic accident. The Cancún, Mexico-bound Southwest flight had 123 passengers and five crew members, the airline said.

Investigators at the NTSB as well as the Federal Aviation Administration are still probing what led to the near-collision, but Homendy said it may have been avoidable.

