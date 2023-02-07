Read full article on original website
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
NY addressing two issues in Biden’s State of the Union
In part of his State of the Union Address, President Biden pointed to two issues that must be addressed: affordability and protecting children online. Here in New York, legislation has been introduced to alleviate both.
waer.org
Micron gives details on workforce development and local hiring plans at Syracuse town hall
Micron provided details on its local workforce partnerships and future hiring at its latest town hall in Syracuse. The semiconductor manufacturer plans to partner with a number of organizations and institutions across Central New York. This includes creating career pathways within the proposed STEAM school and Syracuse University. Micron Corporate...
New York to drop masking requirements in hospitals, health care facilities
State officials will allow an emergency Covid rule requiring masks in health care facilities to lapse on Feb. 12.
New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023
New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
cnycentral.com
Sandy Creek Central School District will pay superintendent $73k after his departure
SANDY CREEK, N.Y. — Another Central New York superintendent is getting a lot of money to leave a school district mid-year. Kyle Faulkner was the superintendent of the Sandy Creek Central School District. On November 8th, the district Board of Education voted to appoint high school principal Kevin Seymour as the temporary acting superintendent without going into detail as to why Faulkner was not available for his job.
uticaphoenix.net
In-person job fair at MVCC on Februrary 15, 2023 open to the public; Fair for people of all abilities
Utica, NY : The public is invited to a free in-person. job fair for all abilities at MVCC on Wednesday,February 15, 2023, from 9:00am to Noon. Some 25 local businesses will be attendance to meet one-on-one with job seekers to take resumes and answer questions about current opportunities. Career. opportunities...
waer.org
Letter from NYS Commission of Correction spells out requirements to close Jamesville
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s office has until Tuesday to provide details to the state on how it plans to close the Jamesville Correctional Facility. The requirements are made clear in a letter from the Commission of Correction. Commission Chair Allen Riley says the commission first learned of the...
‘Exclusionary’ zoning must go, report says. Housing costs in Onondaga County depend on it
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The lack of affordable housing in Onondaga County – a leading cause of poverty – is poised to get worse if local zoning rules don’t change before thousands of new residents come to the area in search of semiconductor jobs. The reason? Zoning restrictions...
wwnytv.com
NY’s cigarette tax would be highest in nation under governor’s plan
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York state’s proposed budget would have it leading the nation when it comes to a cigarette tax. “It’s just another tax for a small business that has to pay and try and keep up,” said Christy Houghtaling, general manager, Bottlecaps Beverage Center.
Like clockwork, lawmakers in hock to teachers’ union make hysterical claims against charter schools
Like clockwork, pols in thrall to the teachers union are lining up to denounce Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to allow more charter schools to open in New York City. Yet their arguments are blatantly ridiculous. In a joint statement, Sens. Shelly Mayer (D-Scarsdale and State Education Committee chair), John Liu (D-Queens) and Robert Jackson (D-Manhattan) claimed that new charters would “increase the financial burden on NYC traditional public schools, taking much-needed resources away from schools serving the vast majority of our children.” Nonsense. The only cash existing schools lose is the amount dedicated to that particular student. The way school funding...
waer.org
Jamesville Correctional to close after Onondaga County Legislature approves personnel changes
Onondaga County lawmakers Tuesday narrowly approved a personnel measure that essentially forces the closure of the Jamesville Correctional Facility and merges it with the justice center. The vote was 9 to 8, with republicans Ken Bush and Mark Olson joining all democrats in voting no. The measure abolishes all of the corrections positions at Jamesville and re-creates them at the justice center to address a staffing shortage. Republican floor leader Brian May says acknowledges it was a difficult process and decision.
waer.org
Jamesville closure raises concerns about accommodating shifts in jail population
There are still plenty of lingering questions now that it appears Jamesville Correctional Facility will close. The plan approved by Onondaga County lawmakers Tuesday will transfer officers and inmates to the justice center downtown. That could present new challenges regarding any shifts in jail population. One of the biggest questions...
syracuse.com
Another CNY school district buys out superintendent, who disappeared without explanation
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – School board members approved paying Sandy Creek’s superintendent more than $70,000 after he resigns, according to a separation agreement approved late last year. Kyle Faulkner, who will officially resign from the Sandy Creek Central school district on March 10, will be paid his regular...
Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners
If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
Get Cheaper Groceries In New York State – Here
The cost of everything is way out of whack these days. For some families, there is a weekly/monthly decision to be made. Pay for food or keep the lights on? That is something that we should all be concerned about and while we wait for some sort of major change in prices, New York State is offering advice.
wnynewsnow.com
New York State Lawmakers Question Proposed Thruway Authority Toll Hike
ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) – During this week’s state budget hearing, lawmakers questioned the New York Thruway Authority proposed toll hike. Monday’s question-and-answer session comes on the heels of a New York State Comptroller report urging the Thruway Authority only raise tolls as a last resort.
Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws
When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
WKTV
City of Utica Republican Committee announces 2023 endorsements
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica Republican Committee has announced its endorsements for the 2023 election cycle. Common Council-at-Large: Samantha Colosimo-Testa and Mark Williamson. Utica City Court judge: Grant Garramone. Galime is the current common council president and will face off against Bob Cardillo in the primary. Colosimo-Testa...
waer.org
Gov. Hochul, Rep. Tenney react to Biden's State of the Union
A Republican congressmember from the Central New York region and the state's Democratic governor shared opposing views on President Joe Biden's Tuesday nigh State of the Union address. Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Republican representing parts of central and western New York, was highlt critical of the president's remarks. "President Biden...
waer.org
Local artist honors victims of Syracuse gun violence in new mural
A mural is set to be unveiled Saturday on Syracuse’s West Side to honor victims of gun violence. It features Kihary Blue, Rashadd Walker, Dior Harris and Torres-Ortiz. All individuals were killed in gang-related violence, ranging in age from 11 months to 19 years old. Co-founder of Rebirth Syracuse...
