Syracuse, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023

New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
cnycentral.com

Sandy Creek Central School District will pay superintendent $73k after his departure

SANDY CREEK, N.Y. — Another Central New York superintendent is getting a lot of money to leave a school district mid-year. Kyle Faulkner was the superintendent of the Sandy Creek Central School District. On November 8th, the district Board of Education voted to appoint high school principal Kevin Seymour as the temporary acting superintendent without going into detail as to why Faulkner was not available for his job.
SANDY CREEK, NY
New York Post

Like clockwork, lawmakers in hock to teachers’ union make hysterical claims against charter schools

Like clockwork, pols in thrall to the teachers union are lining up to denounce Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to allow more charter schools to open in New York City. Yet their arguments are blatantly ridiculous. In a joint statement, Sens. Shelly Mayer (D-Scarsdale and State Education Committee chair), John Liu (D-Queens) and Robert Jackson (D-Manhattan) claimed that new charters would “increase the financial burden on NYC traditional public schools, taking much-needed resources away from schools serving the vast majority of our children.” Nonsense. The only cash existing schools lose is the amount dedicated to that particular student. The way school funding...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
waer.org

Jamesville Correctional to close after Onondaga County Legislature approves personnel changes

Onondaga County lawmakers Tuesday narrowly approved a personnel measure that essentially forces the closure of the Jamesville Correctional Facility and merges it with the justice center. The vote was 9 to 8, with republicans Ken Bush and Mark Olson joining all democrats in voting no. The measure abolishes all of the corrections positions at Jamesville and re-creates them at the justice center to address a staffing shortage. Republican floor leader Brian May says acknowledges it was a difficult process and decision.
New York Post

Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners

If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CNY News

Get Cheaper Groceries In New York State – Here

The cost of everything is way out of whack these days. For some families, there is a weekly/monthly decision to be made. Pay for food or keep the lights on? That is something that we should all be concerned about and while we wait for some sort of major change in prices, New York State is offering advice.
NEW YORK STATE
wnynewsnow.com

New York State Lawmakers Question Proposed Thruway Authority Toll Hike

ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) – During this week’s state budget hearing, lawmakers questioned the New York Thruway Authority proposed toll hike. Monday’s question-and-answer session comes on the heels of a New York State Comptroller report urging the Thruway Authority only raise tolls as a last resort.
94.3 Lite FM

Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws

When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
WKTV

City of Utica Republican Committee announces 2023 endorsements

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica Republican Committee has announced its endorsements for the 2023 election cycle. Common Council-at-Large: Samantha Colosimo-Testa and Mark Williamson. Utica City Court judge: Grant Garramone. Galime is the current common council president and will face off against Bob Cardillo in the primary. Colosimo-Testa...
UTICA, NY
waer.org

Gov. Hochul, Rep. Tenney react to Biden's State of the Union

A Republican congressmember from the Central New York region and the state's Democratic governor shared opposing views on President Joe Biden's Tuesday nigh State of the Union address. Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Republican representing parts of central and western New York, was highlt critical of the president's remarks. "President Biden...
waer.org

Local artist honors victims of Syracuse gun violence in new mural

A mural is set to be unveiled Saturday on Syracuse’s West Side to honor victims of gun violence. It features Kihary Blue, Rashadd Walker, Dior Harris and Torres-Ortiz. All individuals were killed in gang-related violence, ranging in age from 11 months to 19 years old. Co-founder of Rebirth Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY

