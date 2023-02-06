Read full article on original website
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Travis Blaize named first football coach at Acadiana Renaissance
Travis Blaize, who just completed his second season as the football coach at Westminster Christian Academy, is leaving for Acadiana Renaissance Charter, where he will start the football program from scratch. "It was a very difficult move to make," Blaize said. "I do feel like we were building something special...
Louisiana and USM fought for 1st place in a packed house. Here's how things played out.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ 10-game winning streak came to an end with a 82-71 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Thursday at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The game was played before the fifth largest crowd in Southern Miss history - 8,097. The game was...
Southern softball looking to grow in Brittney Williams' second season
Brittney Williams spent her first season as the Southern University softball coach flying by the seat of her pants. With her feet firmly planted on the ground now, Williams starts her second season in much better shape. “It’s a blessing to have a full year of preparation this time,” said...
Paul Skenes becomes the latest LSU baseball player to pledge NIL money to charity
LSU right-hander Paul Skenes has decided to use his image for a cause close to his heart. Skenes, a transfer from the Air Force Academy, announced on Wednesday night that he will pledge $10 for every strikeout to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military and first responders who have died or been disabled.
LSU has trouble putting the ball in the basket again; Tigers drop 11th game in a row
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Scoring droughts have been an all-too-common occurrence for the LSU basketball team for much of the season. It happened again Wednesday night as the inability to put together enough sustained runs was a major factor in the Tigers’ 11th consecutive loss. This time, Mississippi State...
See where LSU Tigers are ranked in first reveal of NCAA women's tournament top 16 seeds
The NCAA women’s basketball selection committee revealed its top 16 seeds for the NCAA tournament Thursday night, with the LSU Tigers coming in as the No 5 overall seed. LSU’s seeding placed the Tigers as the No. 2 seed in Seattle regional 4 behind top-seeded Connecticut. South Carolina,...
Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'
Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
Carencro Heights gets new name to honor lifelong resident, little league baseball coach
Carencro Heights Elementary will now be Carencro A.J. "Bob" Lilly Elementary School to honor the lifelong resident and little league baseball coach. The Lafayette Parish School Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to honor Lilly. "During segregation, in the '60s, our Lady of the Assumption School of St. Katherine Drexel community,...
LSU guard Trae Hannibal misses Wednesday night's game with lower right leg injury
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The LSU basketball team was again without reserve guard Trae Hannibal for Wednesday night’s game with Mississippi State. Hannibal did not play in Saturday’s matchup with Alabama, which coach Matt McMahon said in his postgame media session was a coach’s decision. Hannibal was...
Inside Kim Mulkey's closet: 171 pairs of shoes, 35 championship rings, 29 glittery jackets
Kim Mulkey is a study in contrasts. Much like Mulkey herself, her Baton Rouge closet has a larger-than-life feel to it. The clothes on the left are her casual and workout clothes. The clothes on the right are anything but casual. Generally speaking, they sparkle. "I have always enjoyed dressing...
Baton Rouge Bucket List: Spanish Town Mardi Gras and St. Patrick's Day parades
This is the third article in a series of 26 on the Baton Rouge Bucket List. The Advocate's features staff is completing 26 items throughout 2023 and writing first-person accounts and/or previews of the experiences every other week throughout the year. We encourage readers to play along and let us know about your happenings related to the Baton Rouge Bucket List.
Shrimp po-boy, oxtails and buffalo chicken pizza: Best things we ate this week
Shrimp po-boy at Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp. The brothers behind Cou-Yon’s barbecue recently opened a fried seafood restaurant on Government Street. Cork’s has a simple menu — it’s basically fried fish or shrimp platters, po-boys or crawfish etouffee — and attentive service. The po-boy was overstuffed with good-sized, quality shrimp that were well-fried. It was served on toasted Gambino’s French bread, which was a nice touch.
Law firm moves out of Oil Center office to River Ranch
The full-service law firm of Liskow & Lewis APLC has moved out of its longtime Oil Center location to an office in River Ranch. The firm, which had been at the office at 822 Harding Ave. since at least 1995, has moved to 1200 Camellia Blvd., officials announced this week. It dates back to its founding in 1935 in Lake Charles before it opened a Lafayette office in 1962.
Will Sutton: Black history is our history, and eager students deserve to learn all of it.
Samia AbouAkar is a sophomore at Baton Rouge Magnet High School. She plans to study international relations and foreign affairs at LSU, Georgetown or Tulane as she prepares to become an international leader. She’s active in her school’s Beta Key Club, volunteers with the St. Sharbel Maronite Church youth group,...
Without big dam on Amite River, Corps would raise thousands of homes in Baton Rouge region
An estimated 4,000 homes would be raised out of harm's way under a $1 billion elevation and flood-proofing program the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is exploring as an alternative to a controversial dam proposed across the Amite River in St. Helena Parish, agency officials said. In November, the agency's...
More roundabouts on way for Ascension; public meeting Thursday on Galvez intersection at La. 42
The public will have a chance Thursday to gain a first look at a new roundabout proposed for the eastern side of La. 42 in Ascension Parish, state highway officials said. The roundabout at Joe Sevario Road and La. 42 in the Galvez area of northern Ascension would be one of a series of circular, continuous flow intersections under development by local and state government in the parish and the city of Gonzales.
Community Coffee's Saurage family honored with Epicurean Society's Mama Marino Award
The unofficial theme for Friday's lunch meeting of the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society at Gino's was "Family." It was fitting, then, that the winner of the Grace “Mama” Marino Award was the Saurage family, the owners of Community Coffee. The award recognizes contributions to the Baton Rouge area's...
Bank of St. Francisville buys Jefferson Highway property for $2.2 million
The Bank of St. Francisville has purchased a 1.7-acre tract of land near the intersection of Interstate 12 and Jefferson Highway for $2.2 million and plans to build its main Baton Rouge branch on the site. The bank bought the land at 9029 Jefferson from Jefferson Highway Development LLC in...
9 Mardi Gras parades roll in Baton Rouge this weekend. Here's where to be, when.
Carnival in the Baton Rouge area shifts into full gear this weekend with nine parades. Whether you like traditional street parades, floating ones or those of the four-legged variety, it's covered between Friday night and Sunday afternoon. As far as the weather, layering is advised, particularly for the nighttime Artemis...
3 arrested in Seattle, 2 in Baton Rouge for Mead Road drug heist that caused deadly shootout
Three men from Washington state and two from Baton Rouge have been arrested for murder and other crimes related to a drug heist turned shootout that left one dead and two wounded at a Mead Road apartment complex. New details released by law enforcement on Tuesday paint a fuller picture...
