Webster County, WV

Prep Basketball Roundup: Greenbrier West upsets Webster County; Wyoming East and Seneca Trail Christian fall

By Rusty Udy
 3 days ago
File Photo by Tina Laney

Greenbrier West 76, Webster County 68

Upper Glade – Greenbrier West stunned Class A No. 2 Webster County on the road Monday, 76-68.

Dale Boone led the Cavaliers with 21 points, while Brayden McClung and Michael Kanode added 19 points apiece.

The Highlanders had four players in double figures led by Rayden Triplett with 18 and Riley Clevenger with 16. Logan Leichliter scored 14 and Noah Blankenship had 10.

Greenbrier West plays Class AA No. 1 Williamstown Wednesday morning at the Par Mar Stores Shootout at W.Va. State University.

GW: 16 21 18 21 – 76

WC: 18 12 18 20 – 68

Greenbrier West

Brayden McClung 19, Matthew Thomas 5, Isaac Agee 6, Dale Boone 21, Asher Barclay 6, Michael Kanode 19. Totals: 26 19-26 76.

Webster County

Rayden Triplett 18, Logan Leichliter 14, Riley Clevenger 16, Dakota Blankenship 10, Noah Miller 6, Zach McCourt 2, Andrew Hardway 2. Totals: 23 12-19 68.

3-pointers – GW: 7 (McClung, Thomas, Agee 2, Boone 3); WC: 10 (Triplett 5, Leichliter 4, Miller).

Pipestem Christian Academy 66, Seneca Trail Christian 38

Ronceverte – Pipestem Christian jumped out to a big lead in the first half and cruised past Seneca Trail Christian 66-38.

Silas Mattox scored 23 points and Luke Rutherford added 21 for Pipestem Christian.

Lantry McClung had 15 and Peyton Banton scored nine points for Seneca Trail Christian.

PCA: 16 20 21 9 – 66

STC: 1 6 14 17 – 38

Pipestem Christian

Luke Rutherford 21, Trey Mattox 7, Silas Mattox 23, Micah Weiss 2, Noah Weiss 4, Blake Holt 3, Isaiah Dove 3, Brody Stephenson 3.

Seneca Trail Christian

Peyton Banton 9, Braden Terry 4, Gavin Pyne 4, Lantry McClung 15, Xander Close 6.

Ravenswood 63, Wyoming East 56

Institute – In a clash of top ranked Class AA teams, it was Ravenswood who outlasted Wyoming East 63-56 Monday in the Par Mar Stores Shootout played at W.Va. State University.

Matthew Carte poured in 25 points to lead the No. 5 ranked Red Devils, while Logan Alfred and Drew Hunt scored 11 points apiece. Alfred also had eight rebounds.

Garrett Mitchell led the No. 6 ranked Warriors with 16 points. Cole Lambert added 13 points and Zach Hunt added 12.

Wyoming East was 21-for-52 overall from the field, making just 6 of its 23 tries from behind the arc.

The Warriors (11-6) will look to snap a three-game skid when it hosts Liberty Tuesday.

