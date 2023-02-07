Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MyWabashValley.com
Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Now, he’ll try to break the MVP curse. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He earned 490 points to 193 for Hurts, who got one first-place vote, 26 seconds, 11 thirds and 10 fourths.
MyWabashValley.com
Depth of roster gives Eagles edge in Super Bowl matchup
PHOENIX (AP) — If the Super Bowl is decided in the trenches: Advantage Philadelphia Eagles with their two All-Pro offensive linemen and four double-digit sack artists. If it comes down to which team has better receiving and running options: Advantage Eagles with their pair of 1,000-yard receivers and record-setting running game.
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
MyWabashValley.com
Revolving door at QB ruined season for Jets, other NFL teams
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ season began with aging Joe Flacco starting at quarterback. It ended the same way. And that was the problem. Well, along with all of the other switching, struggling, injuries and inconsistency at QB in between. It sent what appeared...
MyWabashValley.com
NFL’s QB shuffle puts premium on offensive, defensive plans
Tennessee quarterbacks coach Pat O’Hara called six-year journeyman Joshua Dobbs hours after a loss on Christmas Eve, asking him to come to the team headquarters on Christmas Day. Though he had signed just four days earlier, the Titans decided to turn the offense over to Dobbs and coach Mike...
MyWabashValley.com
Super Bowl Party: Print out this fun Chiefs and Eagles Pool
Before the Chiefs and Eagles kickoff in Super Bowl LVII, print out this pool and get everyone at your party to fill in their answers. Over 100 million people across the globe will tune in to Super Bowl LVII and watch what should be a great game between the Chiefs and Eagles.
MyWabashValley.com
Bracketology: UNC Is Barely on Right Side of the Bubble
The preseason No. 1 team is in danger of missing the field. Selection Sunday is fewer than five weeks away! After another week of chaos (15 ranked teams lost last week, including eight on an action-packed Saturday), there are plenty of updates to be made to our projected men’s NCAA tournament field. A couple of bluebloods are still sweating it out on the bubble, while the race for the No. 1 seeds continues.
MyWabashValley.com
Siakam, Edwards, Fox added to NBA All-Star Game roster
NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto forward Pascal Siakam, Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards and Sacramento guard De’Aaron Fox have been added to the player pool for the All-Star Game as injury replacements. Commissioner Adam Silver’s office announced the picks Friday, after they were first reported by ESPN. Siakam,...
MyWabashValley.com
Reaction to LeBron becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader
Reaction from social media and elsewhere poured in after LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. “Congratulations to LeBron on breaking one of the most hallowed records in all of sports by becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. It’s a towering achievement that speaks to his sustained excellence over 20 seasons in the league. And quite amazingly, LeBron continues to play at an elite level and his basketball history is still being written.” — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
