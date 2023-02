BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When a language is lost, it can be gone forever. Now a group of people is striving to maintain the history and the Lakota language. Here in this classroom, a Native language is being revived, on a coloring sheet or more advanced coursework where there is a space for every age in the community.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO