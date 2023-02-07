ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6AM City

Prep for V-day and game day in one trip

6AM City
6AM City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ctp81_0kehFy2d00

Score snacks, drinks, flowers, treats, and more at your nearest Kroger.

Photo via Unsplash

The big game is Sunday, Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, and Kroger has you covered for both.

Stock up for Sunday football with party trays, pizza, ribs, wings , snacks, and sips. While you’re there, grab everything you need for a romantic Valentine’s Day: from shrimp and heart-shaped steaks
to floral arrangements, balloons, and more.

Pro tip: Stop by the Deli between Feb. 10 and Feb. 14 for long-stemmed strawberries ( dipped in chocolate , of course).*

V-DAY THIS WAY

Comments / 0

Related
6AM City

6AM City

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy