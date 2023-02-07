The Mosinee Boys Basketball team took the two-hour bus trip up to Eagle River to play Northland Pines. Mosinee would come out right away by winning the tip and Keagen Jirschele would deliver a dime to Davin Stoffel for an alley-oop dunk to put Mosinee up 2-0. Jirschele would follow that up with a pull-up from 15 feet. Mosinee up 4-0. Keagen was able to create a steal and he would finish with a layup. Mosinee is down 6-8. Davin Stoffel got fouled and he would knock down 2 free throws for a score of 10-12. Davin Stoffel would get a steal and lead the fastbreak with an assist to Blake Nichols for a layup. Mosinee 10 to Pines 12. Jirschele got another steal and went coast to coast for a layup from the left side. Mosinee ties the game at 12 apiece. Nichols got down on the post and created a tough spin move to put Mosinee within one at 14-15. Garrett Shupe then hit a three from the wing to get the score to 17-18. Davin Stoffel would get fouled and finish the and one. Mosinee is down 20-23.

MOSINEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO