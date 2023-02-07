ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Tyler Reissmann Nets Hat Trick, Marshfield Boys Hockey Defeats Wausau East/Merrill

Marshfield defeated Wausau East/Merrill in boys hockey, 6-2. Tyler Reissmann scored 3 goals, with Tommy Cashmer, Nick Spencer and Noah Peterson adding goals. Cole Halvorsen had 7 saves for the Tigers. Trent Pozorski scored two goals for Wausau East/Merrill. Truman Schull had 29 saves for WE/M.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Mosinee Boys Basketball Nipped by Northland Pines

The Mosinee Boys Basketball team took the two-hour bus trip up to Eagle River to play Northland Pines. Mosinee would come out right away by winning the tip and Keagen Jirschele would deliver a dime to Davin Stoffel for an alley-oop dunk to put Mosinee up 2-0. Jirschele would follow that up with a pull-up from 15 feet. Mosinee up 4-0. Keagen was able to create a steal and he would finish with a layup. Mosinee is down 6-8. Davin Stoffel got fouled and he would knock down 2 free throws for a score of 10-12. Davin Stoffel would get a steal and lead the fastbreak with an assist to Blake Nichols for a layup. Mosinee 10 to Pines 12. Jirschele got another steal and went coast to coast for a layup from the left side. Mosinee ties the game at 12 apiece. Nichols got down on the post and created a tough spin move to put Mosinee within one at 14-15. Garrett Shupe then hit a three from the wing to get the score to 17-18. Davin Stoffel would get fouled and finish the and one. Mosinee is down 20-23.
MOSINEE, WI
Almond-Bancroft, Pacelli and Wild Rose at the Top: Central Wisconsin South Girls Basketball Standings, Feb. 7

Central Wisconsin – South – 2022-23 Regular Season.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Marshfield Boys Basketball Holds off Eau Claire North

Marshfield defeated Eau Claire North in nonconference boys basketball, 63-49. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 16, Lang 3, Marsh 2, Hinson 4, Meverden 5, Donovan 2, Pohl 12, Hanson 20.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Edgar Girls Defeat Medford

Edgar thumped Medford in nonconference girls basketball, 65-27. Edgar scoring: Lemmer 6, Borchardt 19, Baumann 5, Wirkus 8, Schnelle 3, Davis 12, Skrypczyk 6, Imhoff 4, Radke 2, Streveler 3, Yonker 1. Medford scoring: Daniels 2, Pilgrim 4, Hraby 2, Rudolph 4, Rau 5, Wesla 5, Krug 3.
MEDFORD, WI
Assumption Holds off Abbotsford in Marawood Girls Basketball Thriller

The Assumption Royals came back from an eight point second half deficit, holding on in the final minutes to defeat Abbotsford, 43-41 in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball. The first half saw 13 lead changes or ties, with the Falcons holding a 25-22 advantage at the break. The Royals came out...
ABBOTSFORD, WI
Loyal Boys Take Down Abbotsford

Loyal defeated Abbotsford in nonconference boys basketball, 51-33. Abbotsford scoring: Totzke 11, Reis 2, Schraufnagel 7, B. Diedrich 11, Brodhagen 2.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
Marshfield Girls Blast Chippewa Falls

The Marshfield Girls destroyed Chippewa Falls in nonconference girls basketball, 82-26. Marshfield scoring: Kilty 2, Kolbeck 13, Minsaas 13, Charron 4, Abney 3, Holm 1, Grancorvitz 15, Schueller 16, Bousum 8, Wucherpfennig 7.
MARSHFIELD, WI
South Central Boys Basketball Conference Standings, Feb. 6

******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
WAUTOMA, WI
Auburndale Boys Edge Athens

The Auburndale Eagles defeated Athens in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 50-49. Auburndale scoring: Willfahrt 20, White Eagle 14, Weinfurter 2, Raab 2, Scholl 4, Yeske 4, Weber 4. Athens scoring: Sheahan 16, Schult-Becker 3, Wolf 1,Komarek 4, Janke 19, Schaer 6.
AUBURNDALE, WI
WIAA Board Supports Development of Five-Division Girls Volleyball Plan

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control approved a number of coaches' recommendations, impacting five fall sports at its meeting today. The Board approved 10 recommendations that were originated and advanced by the fall coaches' or officials' advisory committees followed by a review...
Abbotsford races past Rib Lake

Abbotsford raced past Rib Lake in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball, 57-32. Sydney Falteisek led three Falcons in double figures with 18 points. Calley Ruesch scored 13 points and Briseida Escalera added 10 points. Falteisek led Abbotsford with 10 rebounds and 4 steals. Escalera had 5 assists and 2 blocks for...
ABBOTSFORD, WI
Marawood Conference North Boys Basketball Standings: Athens Clinches Title

******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
ATHENS, WI
Hatley wins the Cyclones Wiener Dog Races in front of sellout crowd

Hatley wins the Cyclones Wiener Dog Races in front of sellout crowd. (Wausau, WI) – The Wausau Cyclones held their 2nd annual Wiener Dog Races presented by SC Swiderski on Saturday night at Marathon Park during the 1st and 2nd intermissions. The races featured a total of 25 dachshunds from throughout North-Central Wisconsin. Hatley earned the title as the 2nd Annual Cyclones Wiener Dog Races Champion after edging out equally adorable Boomer and Oscar.
WAUSAU, WI
Assumption Girls Sneak Past Auburndale

The Assumption Royals snuck past Auburndale in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball, 68-63. Assumption scoring: Jaglinski 16, Vollert 18, Duellman 10, Kolo 2, Casey 4, Schooley 18. Auburndale scoring: G. Krings 3, Ertl 16, Grimm 3, Schulte 2, Aue 33, Hasenohrl 6. STATS Here.
ABBOTSFORD, WI

