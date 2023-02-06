ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Donna Kelce delivers homemade cookies to sons Jason and Travis at Super Bowl Opening Night

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

PHOENIX — There was no bigger star at Super Bowl Opening Night than Donna Kelce , the mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the first brothers to ever compete against each other in the Super Bowl .

One of her sons will win Super Bowl 57, and one will lose— that’s just how the cookie crumbles. But in the meantime, she brought something for the brothers to snack on.

“She comes  bearing gifts,” Michael Irvin said as Donna Kelce joined Jason and Travis Kelce on stage to a rowdy applause at Footprint Center.

Donna Kelce, wearing her signature split jersey, brought two Tupperware containers full of chocolate chip cookies that her sons gladly accepted.

“You are probably cooking these cookies forever for these guys. That’s probably what got them big and ready for the NFL,” Irvin joked.

More: Fans petition to get Donna Kelce to do coin toss at Super Bowl 57

Donna Kelce said it has been “amazing” watching both of her sons reach the Super Bowl: “It’s been amazing that they’ve both been able to get to this point in their careers and to both enjoy this Super Bowl together.”

She said her game plan on Sunday is to “scream loud every time someone has the ball.”

Jason Kelce said its a "special" time for their family.

"It's been an incredible week, since we both clinched, for the family," Jason Kelce said. "A lot of awesome memories, a lot of people have reached out. Our high school in Cleveland Heights is lit up green and red, so I think everybody might think it's Christmas still in Cleveland."

Donna Kelce greets her sons, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce during Super Bowl Opening Night in Phoenix. Matt York, AP

