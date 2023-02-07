Read full article on original website
matthew Foley
3d ago
speaking as a parent you know who I'd like to see more of in the classroom? teaching not grooming and propaganda pushing. can we try that and see if it's not better than using our kids as a political statement?
wvxu.org
Undercover videos claim to expose educators; plus, the process for removing school board members
A conservative nonprofit organization called Accuracy in Media recently released a video that purports to show local school administrators admitting that Critical Race Theory is being taught at their schools while being called something else. School districts have responded by saying their staffs don’t teach Critical Race Theory, or CRT,...
WLWT 5
Elementary students weigh in on how to make the city of Hamilton better, safer
HAMILTON, Ohio — You're never too young to be heard, and in Hamilton, city and school leaders are giving sixth graders a voice about how they would make their neighborhood a better and safer place to live. "They're citizens of our city, too. They may be sixth graders, but...
Fox 19
NKY student accused of writing violent threats moved to new school, parents say
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A sense of relief. That is how one parent says they feel after being told a student accused of making written threats is no longer at the school. At the last Boone County School Board of Education meeting in January, parents voiced their displeasure after the student was readmitted.
Fox 19
Bullets, shell casings found at Harrison Elementary School
HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - There will be a heightened police presence at Harrison Elementary School Friday after bullets and shell casings were located at the school, according to Superintendent John Hamstra. The district says an investigation was launched after one bullet was found on the floor of the cafeteria Thursday...
Fox 19
Edited Snapchat photo depicts Lebanon students in KKK hoods, school says
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Snapchat post started circulating last week of two Lebanon City School students which was edited to look like they are wearing Klu Klux Klan hoods while in the gymnasium, according to school officials. The school district says the boys pictured were unaware that the picture...
Fox 19
Kids, adults take cover at Mt. Healthy school playground when gunfire starts, source says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of kids outside a school in Mt. Healthy allegedly had to take cover Wednesday when gunshots started going off in the area. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near Assumption School on McMakin Avenue, according to Mt. Healthy police. Assumption School closed in 2008 when...
Cincinnati Herald
Mayor, City and community leaders announce two new gun safety policies
Alongside Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Councilmember Scotty Johnson, Councilmember Liz Keating, Councilmember Meeka D. Owens, and community leaders, Mayor Aftab Pureval announced two new gun safety policies. The first prohibits people convicted of domestic violence from legally possessing a firearm. The second requires safe gun storage around children. If...
Fox 19
No classes at Rothenburg Academy through Wednesday; remote learning Thursday and Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The principal of Rothenberg Preparatory Academy has announced there will be no classes on Tuesday and Wednesday but there will be remote learning on Thursday and Friday. “The mechanical issues at our school building are the result of a malfunction of a water valve that significantly flooded...
WLWT 5
Flooding at school in Over-the-Rhine leads to canceled classes, remote learning
CINCINNATI — Flooding at a school in Over-the-Rhine will keep students out of the building for the rest of the week. A water valve malfunction at Rothenberg Academy led to flooding and classes canceled Monday. After assessing the damage, classes will be further impacted. Classes will be canceled Tuesday...
wvxu.org
New gun laws now in effect in Cincinnati
Cincinnati City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to require safe storage of guns around children and allow for local enforcement of the federal ban on people with a domestic violence conviction possessing a firearm. "The data has shown time and time again that the causes of this violence are poverty [and]...
wvxu.org
Incarcerated workers should be taxed, University of Cincinnati professor says
Of the 1.2 million people incarcerated in the U.S., 2 out of 3 of these individuals are workers, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. But many incarcerated individuals are not paid, and when they are, they do not owe payroll taxes and thus they are denied benefits from that employment.
wvxu.org
Ohio takes first step to get feds on board with expanding passenger rail here
Advocates for high speed trains are celebrating that the state will apply for federal funds to pay for a study on the feasibility of passenger rail service in Ohio. They’re hoping Ohio can benefit from the $2.3 billion in grant for passenger rail in the 2021 federal infrastructure law, the largest investment in passenger rail Amtrak's history.
WKRC
Housing company sues city of Elsmere, cites discriminatory practices to stop development
ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) – The owners of a manufactured housing complex are suing the city of Elsmere in federal court, stating the city’s actions to shut down a planned expansion discriminate against the minority residents there. The dispute centers on 18 acres in the heart of the city.
Cincinnati Herald
After decades in Evendale, City prepares to relocate its gun range
Vice Mayor gives brief update in Public Safety Committee, Feb. 7. Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long stated that site preparation should begin soon at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s gun range. The Hamilton County Sheriffs’ gun range in Colerain Township is the future site of the Regional Safety Complex which will include a new gun range for the Cincinnati Police Department. Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney gave a brief update on the plans at Cincinnati City Council’s Public Safety and Governance Committee meeting on Feb. 7. Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto is scheduled to give an in-depth presentation before the same committee on Wednesday, February 22, at 9:30 a.m.
Investigation underway after video of student being tossed circulates on social media
The video, which is about 5 seconds long, shows an adult confronting a minor outside of the school.
wvxu.org
University of Cincinnati, Ohio Natural Resources Department want to count your bats
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is looking for bats. More precisely, they're looking for people who know where bats live, for a census and monitoring project. University of Cincinnati Professor Joe Johnson is working on the study. He says they're looking to build partnerships. "We'll come out. We'll take a look, identify them, collect some basic information about the sites, such as the number of animals that are there, the species, the kind of structure that they're in," he says. "And then it's really a matter of the individual landowners interest in working with us."
‘How many other students?’ DPD investigating after video shows adult slam student to ground
Dayton police are investigating after a video taken Friday afternoon shows an adult throwing a student to the ground in the parking lot of a middle school.
wvxu.org
Ohio applies for federal money to study the possibility of expanding passenger rail
The state of Ohio says it will apply for federal funding to study whether expanding passenger rail makes sense. "This is the first step of many in this process," says Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "We have a lot of questions that need to be answered before we make any commitments."
spectrumnews1.com
New shelter opens to help more homeless, domestic violence survivors
HAMILTON, Ohio — As the need for housing help rises, a new homeless and domestic violence shelter is up and running. For some survivors, the road to help wasn’t an easy one. A young mother, Moné, who declined to give her full name as she doesn’t want to...
Fox 19
Family of missing NKY man pleads for answers
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State family is pleading for answers after they say their father disappeared nearly a week ago. They tell FOX19 NOW they fear he could be in danger and plan to search the area soon. Danny Holaday 64, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Thursday,...
