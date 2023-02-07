ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

matthew Foley
3d ago

speaking as a parent you know who I'd like to see more of in the classroom? teaching not grooming and propaganda pushing. can we try that and see if it's not better than using our kids as a political statement?

Fox 19

Bullets, shell casings found at Harrison Elementary School

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - There will be a heightened police presence at Harrison Elementary School Friday after bullets and shell casings were located at the school, according to Superintendent John Hamstra. The district says an investigation was launched after one bullet was found on the floor of the cafeteria Thursday...
HARRISON, OH
Cincinnati Herald

Mayor, City and community leaders announce two new gun safety policies

Alongside Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Councilmember Scotty Johnson, Councilmember Liz Keating, Councilmember Meeka D. Owens, and community leaders, Mayor Aftab Pureval announced two new gun safety policies. The first prohibits people convicted of domestic violence from legally possessing a firearm. The second requires safe gun storage around children. If...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

New gun laws now in effect in Cincinnati

Cincinnati City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to require safe storage of guns around children and allow for local enforcement of the federal ban on people with a domestic violence conviction possessing a firearm. "The data has shown time and time again that the causes of this violence are poverty [and]...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Ohio takes first step to get feds on board with expanding passenger rail here

Advocates for high speed trains are celebrating that the state will apply for federal funds to pay for a study on the feasibility of passenger rail service in Ohio. They’re hoping Ohio can benefit from the $2.3 billion in grant for passenger rail in the 2021 federal infrastructure law, the largest investment in passenger rail Amtrak's history.
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati Herald

After decades in Evendale, City prepares to relocate its gun range

Vice Mayor gives brief update in Public Safety Committee, Feb. 7. Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long stated that site preparation should begin soon at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s gun range. The Hamilton County Sheriffs’ gun range in Colerain Township is the future site of the Regional Safety Complex which will include a new gun range for the Cincinnati Police Department. Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney gave a brief update on the plans at Cincinnati City Council’s Public Safety and Governance Committee meeting on Feb. 7. Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto is scheduled to give an in-depth presentation before the same committee on Wednesday, February 22, at 9:30 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

University of Cincinnati, Ohio Natural Resources Department want to count your bats

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is looking for bats. More precisely, they're looking for people who know where bats live, for a census and monitoring project. University of Cincinnati Professor Joe Johnson is working on the study. He says they're looking to build partnerships. "We'll come out. We'll take a look, identify them, collect some basic information about the sites, such as the number of animals that are there, the species, the kind of structure that they're in," he says. "And then it's really a matter of the individual landowners interest in working with us."
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Family of missing NKY man pleads for answers

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State family is pleading for answers after they say their father disappeared nearly a week ago. They tell FOX19 NOW they fear he could be in danger and plan to search the area soon. Danny Holaday 64, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Thursday,...
BELLEVUE, KY

