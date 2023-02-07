ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jets’ Garrett Wilson Offers Effusive Praise for Teammate Sauce Gardner

The two rookies enjoyed standout debuts in 2022, but Wilson says there’s no debate between the two of them. The Jets’ 2022 campaign didn’t end with a postseason berth, bringing their playoff drought to 12 years. But there was plenty of reason to be optimistic about the future—particularly in the form the team’s most recent first-round picks, cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
