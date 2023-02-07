Read full article on original website
Fines levied for worker death at Wonderland Pier
OCEAN CITY — Following the death of a welder working at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier on the Boardwalk in May 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined Gilamco Inc. $10,151 and the contractor’s company $7,831.80. The penalties were levied Nov. 2, 2022, according to reports provided by...
Popular Restaurant in Wildwood, NJ to Reopen Means Spring Is Coming
Spring is the best season of the year, isn't it? It's kind of like a rebirth. We go through winter, a period where nature seems to turn gray all around us. It's cold and everything and everyone seems a bit sluggish. But then spring arrives, and little by little the colors return, and there's a renewal of sorts that takes place all around us.
Jersey Shore amusement park contesting $10K fine in ferris wheel worker’s death
An Ocean City amusement park is contesting a $10,000 fine it received after a man fell to his death while working on the ferris wheel. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) filed Gilamco Inc., which owns Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, $10,151 on Nov. 2 of last year for not ensuring that “each walking/working surface could support the intended load for that surface.”
New Crosswalk Signs to Make Seven Intersections Safer for Pedestrians
During the busy summer tourism season, cars, trucks, bicycles and pedestrians all share space on Ocean City’s congested roadways. The results can be tragic. A 21-year-old woman from New Hope, Pa., was struck by a car on Aug. 11, 2021, at the intersection of 26th Street and West Avenue. She died from her injuries two days later.
Beach Buns owner believes she has ingredients for a popular pastry place
NORTHFIELD — Combine one cup of love, another of education and a half-cup of experience with a fondness for geniality and customer service and you get Beach Buns Bakery. Christine DeRias held the grand opening of the new shop, her first full-scale business venture, Feb. 4 at 1600 New Road in Northfield.
Contractor to Replace Damaged Floors at Ocean City High School
The Board of Education plans to approve a contract Thursday totaling $393,835 to replace the main and auxiliary gym floors and the weight room floor at Ocean City High School after pipes burst in December due to freezing temperatures, destroying the floors. A special meeting of the school board is...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Ocean City Beachfront Property Owner Wants to Elevate Building
There’s a restaurant tucked in the sands on the north end of Ocean City that offers visitors good food and great views. Over the years, the building, which is believed to be from the 1940s, has been different eateries, yet has basically looked the same. The most recent owner...
Ocean City owners investing big in South Jersey Yacht Sales
SOMERS POINT — South Jersey Yacht Sales is moving forward in a big way on improvements to the showroom and service area at 680 Bay Ave. Demolition of the building is set to commence Feb. 16 to make way for the South Jersey Yacht Sales Showroom and Corporate Headquarters.
Cookie Till welcomes Megan Diciurcio as Chief Growth Officer of A Meaningful Purpose at Reed’s Farm and Animal Sanctuary
(Egg Harbor Township, NJ, February 8, 2023) Cookie Till (Steve & Cookies, Ventnor 7311, Florida Cold Cuts) , Co-Founder and Executive Director of the non-profit A Meaningful Purpose at Reed’s Farm and Animal Sanctuary has tapped Megan DiCiurcio as the Consulting Chief Growth Officer (CGO). This newly-created position is a powerful evolution for the former Fashion VP. Now a full time Ocean City, NJ resident, DiCiurcio spent the past two decades working in NY, pre pandemic as Vice President of Entertainment PR for Tommy Hilfiger, the multi-billion dollar global fashion house and one of the world’s leading designer lifestyle brands with a platform that inspires the modern American spirit, while committed to wasting nothing and welcoming all.
Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend
PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
Shore Medical Center Communications Supervisor Terri Jones of Egg Harbor Township Receives Leadership Profile Award
Shore Medical Center announced today that Communications Supervisor Natalie “Terri” Jones of Egg Harbor Township is the recipient of its prestigious Leadership Profile Award. The award goes to a manager who exhibits exemplary job performance and possesses characteristics most valued in its leaders. Jones came to the Shore...
Featured Vacation Rental: February 10, 2023
RENT DIRECT and SAVE up to 25% over Vrbo and AirBnB!. Amazing Gold Coast 5 bedroom condo with ocean views located across the street from the beach and boardwalk. Newer custom built this 2nd floor masterpiece should not be missed. Elegantly finished with high end fixtures and selections make this a truly special property. Located at the end of the boardwalk, this location can not be beat as you are just steps to fabulous beaches and can easily enjoy the sights and sounds of Ocean City’s Gold Coast. Features include an elevator, 5 spacious bedrooms, gorgeous master en-suite, open entertaining area with a custom chef’s kitchen, large front porch that is half covered and provides great views of the ocean, and a great enclosed tiled outside shower for those long days on the beach. All TV’s are fire TV’s and capable of streaming Netflix, Hulu, etc.
Jersey Proud: Abandoned 80-year-old locomotive being restored at Woodstown Central Railroad
Locomotive No. 9 was used for 40 years before it was abandoned in the woods for another several decades, left to fall apart.
Causeway Project Shut Down in Stafford
While the final phase of the multi-year, federally funded Causeway expansion and rehabilitation project on Ninth Street in Ship Bottom continues, work just 2 miles west at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township has temporarily been halted with a restart date of sometime in the fall. The work stoppage is the...
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
How To Get Free Pizza On Thursday, National Pizza Day!
First State Update is happy to announce that we have teamed up with Dom’s NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Veronica’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in Dover, Luna’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill in Middletown, Big Z Pizza in Newark, and Mazzella’s Italian Restaurant on Philadelphia Pike for our first ever National Pizza Day Free Pizza Giveaway! See promo image below for details.
Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ Scam Hitting NJ Stores
One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant, or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
Two Camden farms to be preserved by NJ Dept. of Agriculture
Submitted by Jessica Ciccone CAMDEN, NJ – The New Jersey State Agriculture Development Committee (SADC), the Farmland Preservation arm that is in, but not of, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, approved the preservation of two farms in Camden County at its monthly meeting on Thursday, January 26th, 2023. The two farms, totaling approximately 93 acres, are the first to be preserved in Camden County since 2016 when the Pagano Farm was preserved. The preservation of the Sleeter family farm in Gloucester Township, and Stella Farm in Winslow Township, is the result of long-term cooperation and planning with the County, The post Two Camden farms to be preserved by NJ Dept. of Agriculture appeared first on Shore News Network.
Retired Long Beach officer allegedly stole $47K from Ocean County PBA
A recently retired Long Beach Township police officer allegedly stole money from the local PBA while he was treasurer. Jason Hildebrant, 44, of Forked River, was charged with theft by failure to make required disposition on Friday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Between October 2018 and this past December,...
