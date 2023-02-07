RENT DIRECT and SAVE up to 25% over Vrbo and AirBnB!. Amazing Gold Coast 5 bedroom condo with ocean views located across the street from the beach and boardwalk. Newer custom built this 2nd floor masterpiece should not be missed. Elegantly finished with high end fixtures and selections make this a truly special property. Located at the end of the boardwalk, this location can not be beat as you are just steps to fabulous beaches and can easily enjoy the sights and sounds of Ocean City’s Gold Coast. Features include an elevator, 5 spacious bedrooms, gorgeous master en-suite, open entertaining area with a custom chef’s kitchen, large front porch that is half covered and provides great views of the ocean, and a great enclosed tiled outside shower for those long days on the beach. All TV’s are fire TV’s and capable of streaming Netflix, Hulu, etc.

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO