ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF synagogue leaders ask for hate crime charges against man following shooting

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQCEO_0kehE2PJ00

Leaders at the Schneerson Synagogue are calling for District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to file hate crime charges against 51-year-old Dmitri Mishin, who was arrested last week for firing a gun inside their synagogue.

"We want hate crime charges," said Alon Chanukov, the junior rabbi at the center. "When they actually charge him officially, we hope that is what he is on trial for, and that is what he is accused of."

Chanukov says he was been made aware of anti-Semitic social media posts on Mishin's accounts. Chanukov says Mishin posted a video of him lighting something on fire outside their synagogue a week before he walked in with a gun and fired blank rounds.

RELATED: SFPD arrest man suspected of firing blank rounds inside synagogue, bringing gun into theater

"We didn't think much of it at the time," Chanukov said referring to the video of the fire. "Now we know he has been to our center before. We thought it was maybe a homeless person, or a teenager, but he has a twitter account where he posted starting a fire outside the synagogue"

San Francisco police arrested Mishin on Friday. He has not been formally charged. The San Francisco District Attorney's office says they will make a decision on Tuesday on charges.Chanukov says he has seen other anti-Semitic items posted on his twitter.

"His Twitter account has Nazi propaganda," he said.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Agencies like the Anti-Defamation League are once again calling for an end to violent rhetoric spread online.

"We're at a time where the Department of Homeland Security has told us the U.S. remains in a heightened threat environment," said Seth Brysk, the regional director of ADL. "In particular they cited things like lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs."

VIDEO: Authorities search for suspect who shot inside synagogue; Rabbi calls it a 'terrorist attack'

Video shows a man firing gunshots inside the Schneerson Jewish Center in San Francisco. SFPD and the FBI are now searching for the suspect.

MORE: Local synagogues take active shooter training in response to nationwide events

Despite the incident, synagogue leaders are telling their congregation to keep showing up.

"We are running full service," Chanukov said. "We don't want this hate to bother us. We are still opening our doors and inviting everyone to come."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0kehE2PJ00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Gamos Family members sentenced in Rainbow Bright human trafficking case

SAN MATEO -- Three members of a Bay Area family convicted of running a human trafficking operation for more than a decade have been sentenced to at least five years in prison.The trio had been found guilty in San Mateo County Superior Court of 38 felony charges related to human trafficking and labor exploitation, while operating the business Rainbow Bright, a Bay Area adult residential and child care company, between 2008 and 2018.The family members sentenced were Joshua Gamos, 46, sentenced to nine years and eight months; Noel Gamos, 44, sentenced to five years; and Carlina Gamos, 70, was sentenced...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
thesfnews.com

Suspect Arrested For Threats, Shots Fired And Firearm Brandishing

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to making threats, shots fried and firearm brandishing that occurred on January 31 and February 1. The SFPD reported on January 31, at approximately 8 p.m. an unknown male entered a theater located on the 3600 block of Balboa St. and brandished a handgun. The subject fled the scene on foot on Balboa St. There was no report of injury or property damage.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bakery Owner Dies After Violent Attack in Oakland

A bakery owner died Thursday, days after being violently robbed in Oakland, her family confirmed. Angel Cakes owner Jennifer Angel was backing out of a parking spot when a car blocked her. Her fiancé said thieves jumped out, smashed her window and stole something out of the car. The...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

SFPD seeks information, offers reward in Fillmore District homicide

The San Francisco Police Department on Wednesday announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in the Fillmore District. Officers were called just after 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 6 to the 600 block of Larch Way, near Jefferson Square Park, on reports of the shooting and found evidence of gunfire at the scene, but no victims or suspects were located at the time, according to a department statement. ...
FILLMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in violent robbery spree in San Jose involving rear-ending victims

SAN JOSE -- Police arrested a suspect in a series of violent robberies in December and January which included intentionally rear-ending vehicles and then robbing the drivers at gunpoint.San Jose police said the first incident happened on December 27 in the area of Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive in East San Jose. The victim told officers she was intentionally rear-ended and then the suspect stole her personal property and threatened to shoot her if she followed him. Robbery detectives were able to identify the suspect in the incident as 22-year-old San Jose resident Brian Valverde. Police said during...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

US Marshals arrest Richmond BART assault suspect

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The United States Marshals Service arrested a suspect in an attack that happened at the Richmond BART station, BART police announced Tuesday. Daniel Jamin Nettles Sr., 45, was arrested at a home in Martinez in connection with the attack, which happened Jan. 2, police said. Nettles has been interviewed by investigators […]
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Armed ATM serial bandit suspect arrested in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A 20-year-od San Jose man has been arrested for allegedly carrying out several violent armed ATM robberies the last week of January.San Jose police said Diego Mendoza-Ramirez has been booked into county jail on 12 felony charges and one misdemeanor count.According to investigators, between January 22nd and January 30th there were four robberies or attempted robberies in San Jose in which the suspect used a semi-automatic pistol to hold up ATM users.He often pistol whipped his victims before demanding their cash. On one occasion the suspect negligently discharged a firearm during the robbery.The suspect also used at...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

4 teens accused of using dating app to rob UC Berkeley student at gunpoint

BERKELEY -- Berkeley police arrested four people, including two juveniles, accused of using a dating app to meet up with a UC Berkeley student and rob him at gunpoint in his apartment. According to police, the victim -- a man in his 20s -- and one of the suspects -- 19-year-old Oakland resident Nina Mendoza Nieves -- arranged a meetup on a dating app around 1 a.m. Tuesday.They met in front of his apartment complex on Prospect Street, not far from California Memorial Stadium, and left the door slightly open. Three other suspects came in and robbed the victim at gunpoint,...
BERKELEY, CA
sfstandard.com

Gay Man Assaulted and Hospitalized After Leaving This SF Bar

A gay man was assaulted after leaving a popular queer bar in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood late Saturday night, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries. In an Instagram post displaying considerable bruising to his face, Barry Miles stated that he was jumped after leaving Folsom Street’s Powerhouse on Feb. 4 by two men, who also stole his wallet. His face struck the sidewalk, knocking out a tooth and fracturing his neck. He was “pretty banged up,” he said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Popular Oakland baker fights for life following Uptown robbery

Jennifer Angel, the founder of Angel Cakes, a nearly-seven-year-old Oakland bakery, is fighting for her life today after a robbery gone wrong in Uptown Oakland. At present, she remains in “grave” condition, police told The Oaklandside Wednesday, and those close to her say it will be “several days” before it’s known if she will recover.
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Californian

4 suspects arrested under suspicion of home invasion robbery

On Monday, Berkeley Police Department officers arrested four suspects connected to a “late-night armed home-style robbery,” according to BPD spokesperson Byron White. White said a male victim arranged to meet with one of the suspects, an adult female, on a dating app shortly before midnight Feb. 5. The victim met this suspect, along with a second female suspect, juvenile, in front of his apartment complex around 1 a.m.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect shot in Oakland gunbattle after catalytic converter theft

OAKLAND, Calif. - At least one alleged catalytic converter thief was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a witness to the incident early Thursday in Oakland's Upper Dimond neighborhood, according to police and neighbors. The incident happened at about 4:20 a.m. on Eastlake Avenue, off 35th Avenue in a...
OAKLAND, CA
climaterwc.com

Multiple ‘Orbeez’ toy gun attacks reported in San Carlos

In recent weeks, several people in San Carlos have reported being struck by water beads shot by a toy gun known as a “Gel Blaster” or “Orbeez Toy Gun,” according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Orbeez are small gel water pellets that are...
SAN CARLOS, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
76K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy