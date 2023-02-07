ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Focus: RI DLT Director Matt Weldon

By Kim Kalunian, Kayla Fish
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training Director Matt Weldon joined 12 News at 4 Monday to discuss the January Jobs Report, how the department is handling large call volumes, and fraud.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

