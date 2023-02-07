Read full article on original website
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Chiefs’ Mahomes says ankle will be ready for Super Bowl
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes says he’s “definitely in a better spot” when it comes to his ailing right ankle than he was for the AFC championship game, and the All-Pro quarterback doesn’t expect to be limited by it when he leads the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
Eagles’ Soundtrack for Run to Super Bowl LVII: Creed
With a championship on the line, the Eagles arrived in Arizona with arms wide open. With the Eagles and Chiefs set to face off in Super Bowl LVII, the stakes could not be any higher. And, in preparation, Philadelphia is approaching the big game with arms wide open. All along...
Patrick Mahomes on Chasing Tom Brady: ‘Ask Me When I’m Like 38’
The Chiefs quarterback will make his third Super Bowl appearance this weekend. Patrick Mahomes is often compared to Tom Brady in terms of quarterback dominance. Where the Chiefs quarterback lacks in comparison to the now retired NFL quarterback, for one, is the amount of Super Bowl titles. Brady retired with seven Super Bowl rings and 10 overall appearances. At age 27, Mahomes has one Super Bowl win and at least three appearances, and he could potentially win his second ring on Sunday.
NFL Fans Had Lots of Jokes About Aaron Rodgers' Upcoming 'Darkness Retreat'
The Packers quarterback plans to spend four days and nights in complete darkness as he contemplates his NFL future. Aaron Rodgers announced he plans to spend four days and nights in complete darkness in a small house in order to help him make a clearer decision about his NFL future.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Photo of Tom Brady’s Son Towering Over Edelman Goes Viral
The quarterback’s older son, Jack, posed back to back with the former Patriots star. Tom Brady is listed at 6’4”, and it looks like his older son, Jack, inherited his height gene. The legendary quarterback shared a photo of the 15-year-old and cracked a quip at the expensive of one of his favorite former teammates, Julian Edelman.
Kenneth Gainwell Props for Super Bowl LVII
The Eagles backup running back has been used more in the postseason, so he could be a nice value in the Big Game. Looking to place a prop bet on an Eagles running back in Super Bowl LVII? Why not look at Kenneth Gainwell, whose market is showing early value at SI Sportsbook.
Miles Sanders Super Bowl LVII Prop Bets
The Philadelphia Eagles are a run-dominant team that rushed for an average of 147.6 rushing yards per game (fifth) this year during the regular season. They also ran in a league-leading 32 rushing TDs. The next closest team was the Dallas Cowboys (24).The Eagles have continued to run the ball in ...
SI:AM | Get Ready for a Tight Super Bowl
Good morning. I’m Dan Gartland. I’ll be traveling Monday, but Josh Rosenblat will have you covered with all things Super Bowl. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. It’s anybody’s game.
The Bus Wanted a Sexier Nickname at First
Steelers legend Jerome Bettis admitted his famous nickname wasn’t his favorite when it first came about. Jerome Bettis is one of the most famous former Steelers players in history, but arguably, he’s known better by his nickname, “The Bus.”. Bettis has been out of the league since...
Celtics’ Brown has broken bone in face, out indefinitely
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown has a broken bone in his face, the team confirmed on Thursday in an injury update that did not specify how long he will be out. The Celtics said Brown will miss Friday night’s game against Charlotte but provided no further...
NBA Trade Grades: Warriors Deal James Wiseman, Reunite with Gary Payton II
In a four-team trade, the defending champs parted ways with their former No. 2 pick to bolster their bench. Amidst a flurry of trade-deadline deals on Thursday, one high-profile former top pick changed area codes: Golden State reportedly dealt James Wiseman, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, to Detroit in a four-team deal that also sent Pistons forwards Saddiq Bey to Atlanta and Kevin Knox to the Blazers. The deal also reportedly sent five second-round picks from Atlanta to Golden State, which were rerouted to Portland to bring former Warriors guard Gary Payton II back to the Bay Area. That was fun to explain!
