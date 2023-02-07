‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who was wrongfully eliminated on February 6? [POLL]

“ America’s Got Talent: All-Stars ” continued Monday, February 6 with the sixth and final set of 10 performances from some of the most beloved acts in “Got Talent” history. In this new spin-off, 10 artists performed each week for only one or two open spots from their group to advance to The Finals. Typically, judges Heidi Klum , Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews sent one of their favorites of the night through with a tap of the Golden Buzzer, but in this final round of auditions there was no such save. The only spot up for grabs was chosen by a selection of superfans across the country.

As such, nine all-star acts were eliminated after just one performance and will not advance to The Finals. Which of those performers do YOU think gave a performance worthy of continuing in the competition? Vote in our poll below to tell us who was wrongfully eliminated on February 6.

The February 6 episode featured performances from spoken word poet Brandon Leake , sword swallower Brett Loudermilk , singers Daneliya Tuleshova and Kodi Lee , magician Eric Chien , rapper Flau’jae , comedian Josh Blue , dog tricks act Lukas & Falco , comedy act Sethward , and the Voices of Hope Choir .

This group of performers included two champions in Brandon and Kodi and one third place finisher in Josh. By no surprise, those three acts were the ones who received the most votes from the group of superfans. Ultimately, Kodi proved unstoppable once again and claimed the coveted 11th spot in The Finals. Josh was once again eliminated in third place and Brandon fell just short by earning the second most amount of votes.

With Kodi’s advancement, he rounds out the February 13 finale alongside the five other superfan picks: aerialist Aidan Bryant , ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean , saxophonist Avery Dixon , acrobatic trio Bello Sisters and dance act Power Duo ; and the five Golden Buzzer recipients: magician Aidan McCann , Detroit Youth Choir , dance group Light Balance Kids , comedian Mike E. Winfield and singer Tom Ball .

