KEVN
Sturgis City Council approves next step for Adventure Park
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The design for the Sturgis Adventure Park was approved at Monday night’s Sturgis City Council meeting. CRS Design, Tallgrass Landscape Architecture, and private developer Kyle Treloar worked together and proposed the design. The design came together from suggestions of the public during past sessions...
KEVN
Box Elder grows in the entertainment business
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota continues to expand economically, and later this year, Box Elder will have a new place for entertainment. Box Elder Events Center is billed as the smaller version of the Monument, and as partners. Although the center plans to mainly host youth sports, they can also house other events.
KEVN
New Native American Health Center to replace Sioux San Hospital
KEVN
Rapid Valley home explodes when car crashes into it
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A home on the 1400 block of Degeest Drive in Rapid Valley exploded just after 4 a.m. Friday after a vehicle crashed into it. Information at this time is vague as to injuries to anyone in the home or the vehicle. Nearby homes were evacuated due to the fire.
KEVN
Proposed SD social studies standards are opposed by the RCAS board
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After debate and several amendments to a resolution, the Rapid City School Board unanimously declared themselves against the state’s new social studies standards supported by Gov. Kristi Noem. The standards were a hot point of discussion among board members, and those in attendance. Every...
KEVN
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
KEVN
Rapid City area foundation awarded funds for affordable housing in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Area Community Foundation has been awarded three million dollars in funding to support the affordable housing crisis in western South Dakota. The Black Hills area community foundation has been partners with the Bush Foundation for four years and in that time, the...
KEVN
Health Watch: Seizures in children
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Seizures, especially in children, are dangerous but with knowledge and treatment, most can be managed. “Seizures come in a variety of types,” Dr. Cara Hamilton, Black Hills Pediatrics, said. “They range from the full-body tonic-clonic unresponsive shaking episodes that last from several minutes up until something that’s much more subtle, including an eye twitch or a blank stare for a second or two. Seizures can end up being pretty dangerous but luckily for kids they usually aren’t that bad, especially if we pick them up early and we get proper treatment initiated.
KEVN
Western Dakota Technical College has trouble finding space for local employers for career fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -“We are excited to have 60 area employers on the Western Dakota Technical College campus wanting to hire our students! We will have employers here representing all careers our students are preparing for, from welders to nurses,” said Chandra Calvert, Director of Industry Relations and Grant Management. Calvert stated that “This is our biggest career fair ever, we do typically have a waiting list, we have just scrounged up some more tables and space to let in as many employers as we possibly could. So we have 60 employers this year and it is the biggest career fair we’ve ever had.”
KEVN
Youth and Family Services delivers sweet treats
KEVN
Central High School renames its auditorium after former band Director Jack Knowles.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Former Band director Jack Knowles passed away several years ago and was the first band director of Central High School. His family members felt it fitting to honor him by renaming the Auditorium after him. ”We thought it was really appropriate to honor him by renaming...
KEVN
Mixology at Home - Valentino Cocktail
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you fail your sweetie with a Valentine’s Day gift, or you forget entirely, a good cocktail can save you. Now that depends on how elaborate you think that drink should be. Make sure you pay more attention to your sweetheart than you do to make the cocktail. Even home bartenders can bang out a good drink in three to five minutes.
KEVN
Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years, an owner of a local gymnastics studio thinks he knows why. Tim Trimble says the school’s program and his classes have scheduling conflicts. And he says the girls who attend those schools would instead go to his gym.
KEVN
Grab a slice: it’s National Pizza Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Three billion pizzas are sold every year in the U.S., and it comes as no surprise that the fan-favorite food gets its own day. At Boss’ Pizza and Chicken, their specialty breakfast pizza is for those who have a taste for something non-traditional. Covered...
KEVN
Box Elder woman admits to killing toddler
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman accused of murdering a 2-year-old child in Box Elder two years ago changes her plea. Thursday, 24-year-old Precious Black Elk pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first-degree manslaughter, with the state dropping an alternative charge of murder. Black Elk now faces a possible life behind bars when she’s sentenced on March 10 but the state agreed to ask for no more than 60 years behind bars.
KEVN
Black Hills State men 20-1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State men’s basketball team has won seven games in a row to run its record to 20-1 on the season. The Yellow Jackets will look to keep things rolling when they hit the road to take on Colorado Springs and Regis this weekend.
KEVN
STM boys and RC Christian girls earn victories
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The St. Thomas More boys basketball team improved to 15-2 with a 75-46 victory over Red Cloud Tuesday night. The Rapid City Christian girls improved to 13-3 by knocking off Belle Fourche 53-41. The Comet boys also earned a victory over the Broncs.
KEVN
Mataya Ward-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Belle Fourche girls basketball team has racked up an impressive 10-4 record this season. Mataya Ward is a big part of the Broncs’ success. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.
