Read full article on original website
Related
wizmnews.com
New human resources director for La Crosse gets unanimous hire from City Council
The city of La Crosse has found its new human resources director in Winona. On Thursday, the city council voted unanimously to hire Rebecca Franzen to lead the La Crosse HR department. Franzen was among more than 30 applicants for the position held for the last few years by the retiring David Buroker.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse County to decide on ARPA funding for local groups and festivals
Some popular La Crosse area celebrations are still in the running for government relief money, to make up for revenue lost during the COVID-19 outbreak. La Crosse County’s executive committee Wednesday said it’s reviewing requests for up to $10,000 each in American Rescue Plan Act money. More requests...
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE MAYOR: Senior center group agrees to purchase building from city for $1; council set to vote on “Inclusive Coordinator”
Last month, the La Crosse city council voted on an amended resolution to sell the building 1607 North Street for $1 to the group that runs the Harry J Olson Senior Center. Mayor Mitch Reynolds, on La Crosse Talk PM confirmed Monday that deal has been agreed upon. “The Harry...
wizmnews.com
Lawsuit over La Crosse sheriff recount could still go to trial
The recount of last year’s election for sheriff in La Crosse County could be debated at a civil trial within a few months. A court hearing is planned this July, on a lawsuit that challenges how the November recount was conducted after John Siegel was elected sheriff. Siegel defeated...
wizmnews.com
Holmen student wins regional spelling bee at West Salem, among 5 local qualifiers for state bee
For the first time since 2020, La Crosse area students met face-to-face in West Salem on Thursday for the CESA-4 regional spelling bee. The local CESA bee had been conducted remotely over the internet the last two years, because of COVID-19. Out of a field of 22 students representing 12...
news8000.com
Residents evacuated after fire extends to two floors of La Crosse apartment
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- All occupants of a La Crosse apartment building were evacuated Thursday night due to a fire that extended to two floors of the building. Crews responded to 136 Milwaukee Street at 8:19 p.m. Thursday. After quickly extinguishing flames on the first floor, they discovered flames made it to a second-floor apartment.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse Mayor Reynolds on homeless, supper clubs and the power of poop — literally
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds joins Monday for La Crosse Talk PM to discuss homelessness, the city’s unique wastewater treatment plant, Gov. Tony Evers’ visit and some new hires. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3...
wizmnews.com
Diversity consultant begins study of ways La Crosse County government can be more inclusive
According to the last census, three years ago, La Crosse County is 91 percent white. The largest ethnic group is the Hmong and Asian population, which accounts for 5 percent of people living in the county. In order to meet the needs of all population groups, the county hired a...
news8000.com
Black River Falls School District staff member on admin. leave for alleged racial comment directed toward student
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- A Black River Falls School District staff member is on administrative leave after a video surfaced on Facebook of the instructor allegedly making a racially insensitive comment toward a Native American student. Black River Falls School District Superintendent Shelly Severson told News 8 Now...
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: John Havlicek on importance of Wisconsin Supreme Court race, students’ attention spans
John Havlicek in the WIZM studio Wednesday for La Crosse Talk PM to talk about what’s at stake in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, students’ attention spans and a new grading system. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here,...
WEAU-TV 13
Daycare provider accused of child neglect in La Crosse County
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A daycare provider is accused of child neglect in La Crosse County. A criminal complaint shows 44-year-old Heather Reed of Bangor, Wis. is facing one charge of neglecting a child - consequence is great bodily harm and an additional charge of day care provider fail/licensed.
Channel 3000
Man killed in Richland County crash, sheriff's office says
RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. -- A 66-year-old Lone Rock man died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening, the Richland County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. A 33-year-old driver from Lone Rock hit the victim, Bruce Anderson, around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of County Highways B and BA, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
wizmnews.com
Markert named La Crosse’s Firefighter of the Year for 2022
A 15-year veteran of the La Crosse Fire Department who specializes in fitness training and Hazmat has received an annual award from his co-workers. Captain Adam Markert is the 2022 Firefighter of the Year, getting the award on Tuesday at the main fire station. Markert says the path to working as a fireman began after he finished college, and his attitude at the time was “I feel like I could be doing other things that will benefit society a little more than just a sociology degree.”
wizmnews.com
20-cent drop in gas prices seen around La Crosse area
A surprise at the gas pump in the La Crosse area. The cost of filling up went down about 20 cents a gallon in the last couple of days. The price for regular unleaded at some Kwik Trip stores dropped to $3.09 a gallon by Wednesday morning, and outside La Crosse, prices under $3 have been reported by the Gas Buddy website.
news8000.com
Details released in death of Tomah woman
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released further information Tuesday in the death investigation of a Tomah woman. On January 2, the family of Felicia Wanna asked for a welfare check, as they had not seen or heard from her since December 29. Attempts to contact her were met with no success.
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin supper clubs are making a comeback, according to documentary maker
From Sullivan’s in Trempealeau to the Black Angus in Prairie du Chien, and The Freight House and Digger’s in La Crosse, supper clubs are an old-fashioned Wisconsin tradition. Places where you can drink a brandy “old-fashioned,” or go on a weekend for a fish fry or prime rib....
WEAU-TV 13
2 men arrested for drug possession in Viroqua after traffic stop on Jan. 30
VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men were arrested after a traffic stop at the north Kwik Trip in Viroqua on Jan. 30 for possession of drugs. Simon Kleinertz of La Crosse and Hunter Melby of Westby were taken into custody after the Viroqua County Sheriff’s Office stopped their vehicle after receiving a call from a business about a black SUV whose driver was visibly impaired.
wizmnews.com
BIZCAST: Emily Bowland on turning cheese and wine into a small business
On this episode of BizCast Greater La Crosse with Vicki Markussen, a rare inside look into being an entrepreneur. La Crosse’s Hunt & Gather Grazing Boards owner Emily Boland is one of many who started during the pandemic — taking advantage of eating cheese and drinking wine. BizCast...
SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
wearegreenbay.com
Sheriff: Missing Wisconsin woman died from hypothermia due to environmental exposure
TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin have wrapped up their investigation into the death of a missing woman and now have a cause of death. According to an update provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Felicia Wanna, who was found dead in a rural area of Monroe County, died of hypothermia due to environmental exposure.
Comments / 0