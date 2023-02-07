ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

wizmnews.com

Lawsuit over La Crosse sheriff recount could still go to trial

The recount of last year’s election for sheriff in La Crosse County could be debated at a civil trial within a few months. A court hearing is planned this July, on a lawsuit that challenges how the November recount was conducted after John Siegel was elected sheriff. Siegel defeated...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
news8000.com

Residents evacuated after fire extends to two floors of La Crosse apartment

LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- All occupants of a La Crosse apartment building were evacuated Thursday night due to a fire that extended to two floors of the building. Crews responded to 136 Milwaukee Street at 8:19 p.m. Thursday. After quickly extinguishing flames on the first floor, they discovered flames made it to a second-floor apartment.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Daycare provider accused of child neglect in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A daycare provider is accused of child neglect in La Crosse County. A criminal complaint shows 44-year-old Heather Reed of Bangor, Wis. is facing one charge of neglecting a child - consequence is great bodily harm and an additional charge of day care provider fail/licensed.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Man killed in Richland County crash, sheriff's office says

RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. -- A 66-year-old Lone Rock man died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening, the Richland County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. A 33-year-old driver from Lone Rock hit the victim, Bruce Anderson, around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of County Highways B and BA, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Markert named La Crosse’s Firefighter of the Year for 2022

A 15-year veteran of the La Crosse Fire Department who specializes in fitness training and Hazmat has received an annual award from his co-workers. Captain Adam Markert is the 2022 Firefighter of the Year, getting the award on Tuesday at the main fire station. Markert says the path to working as a fireman began after he finished college, and his attitude at the time was “I feel like I could be doing other things that will benefit society a little more than just a sociology degree.”
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

20-cent drop in gas prices seen around La Crosse area

A surprise at the gas pump in the La Crosse area. The cost of filling up went down about 20 cents a gallon in the last couple of days. The price for regular unleaded at some Kwik Trip stores dropped to $3.09 a gallon by Wednesday morning, and outside La Crosse, prices under $3 have been reported by the Gas Buddy website.
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

Details released in death of Tomah woman

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released further information Tuesday in the death investigation of a Tomah woman. On January 2, the family of Felicia Wanna asked for a welfare check, as they had not seen or heard from her since December 29. Attempts to contact her were met with no success.
TOMAH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 men arrested for drug possession in Viroqua after traffic stop on Jan. 30

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men were arrested after a traffic stop at the north Kwik Trip in Viroqua on Jan. 30 for possession of drugs. Simon Kleinertz of La Crosse and Hunter Melby of Westby were taken into custody after the Viroqua County Sheriff’s Office stopped their vehicle after receiving a call from a business about a black SUV whose driver was visibly impaired.
VIROQUA, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN

