A 15-year veteran of the La Crosse Fire Department who specializes in fitness training and Hazmat has received an annual award from his co-workers. Captain Adam Markert is the 2022 Firefighter of the Year, getting the award on Tuesday at the main fire station. Markert says the path to working as a fireman began after he finished college, and his attitude at the time was “I feel like I could be doing other things that will benefit society a little more than just a sociology degree.”

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO