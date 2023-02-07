Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Chiefs: Eric Bieniemy could have 2 jobs waiting for him after the Super Bowl
Eric Bieniemy may be the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl 57, but he could end up elsewhere for the 2023 season. The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win their second Super Bowl title in four years, with this being the third time in which they reached the big game. Andy Reid and his coaching staff have been and continue to prepare to face a stacked Philadelphia Eagles team. Specifically, how the offense can make plays against Philadelphia’s tough defense, with a tough front seven and very good secondary.
atozsports.com
The important Chiefs storyline that’s being ignored ahead of the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs‘ matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. But the biggest storyline of the game is mostly being ignored this week. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes still has a sprained ankle. And while the Super Bowl will mark three weeks since Mahomes suffered the injury, it’s still a high ankle sprain and those don’t go away quickly.
NBC Sports
Why Eagles teammates are so happy for Slay in Super Bowl
PHOENIX — When the Eagles traded for Darius Slay in March of 2020, his college teammate from Mississippi State and Eagles mainstay Fletcher Cox called Slay and asked him one simple question. “Are you ready to win?”. Because winning is something Slay hadn’t done a ton of during his...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Chiefs’ Jones asked if he should be NFL’s top-paid pass-rusher. Here’s what he said
Chris Jones also was wearing a teammate’s sunglasses Wednesday. Here’s why.
Look: Chiefs Star Is Under The Weather This Week
Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones is "under the weather" heading into this weekend's Super Bowl matchup. The Kansas City defensive lineman said he's suffering a sore throat and congestion on Wednesday. It appears a few other Chiefs players are dealing with something similar, per NFL insider James ...
atozsports.com
Andy Reid gives huge praise to a guy who could be the reason the Chiefs lose
The Kansas City Chiefs could very well lose on Sunday, as it isn’t out of the question. The Philadelphia Eagles are a great team and are in the Super Bowl for a reason. They are the favorites by many people too. They present a real challenge for the Chiefs,...
FOX Sports
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes no longer needs a supporting cast. He creates one
PHOENIX — There sometimes comes a point in a quarterback's career when he makes big money. And then the hard part begins. For the first few years of the QB's career, the franchise does everything it can to cater to his needs, because it can afford to do so.
Yardbarker
Joe Montana: 49ers should start healthy Brock Purdy over Trey Lance
San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana doesn't sound like the biggest fan of quarterback Trey Lance these days. Per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Montana said during Wednesday's edition of "PFT Live" that Brock Purdy should start over Lance if the 2022 rookie is available for Week 1 of the 2023 campaign.
atozsports.com
Peyton Manning gives his thoughts on Vols QB Hendon Hooker ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft
Tennessee Vols legend Peyton Manning spoke to TennesseeTitans.com’s Jim Wyatt at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this past week and he had some great things to say about UT quarterback Hendon Hooker. Manning told Wyatt that whichever team selects Hooker in the 2023 NFL Draft will be “lucky”....
Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy Is Still A 'Prime Candidate' For Two Major NFL Jobs
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to try and win the Super Bowl, they also might need to prepare for the loss of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Bieniemy, who's contract is set to expire this offseason, is considered a "prime candidate" for the same role with the Washington Commanders and the ...
Post Register
Falcons' Blank excited about building around Ridder at QB
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Wednesday he is encouraged by the progress of quarterback Desmond Ridder and the potential of building around the rookie. Blank, speaking with Falcons reporters via phone from the Super Bowl, expressed confidence in the direction of the team following a 7-10 finish under second-year coach Arthur Smith. As others have speculated the Falcons could have interest in a high-priced quarterback like Lamar Jackson, who has just finished his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens, Smith spoke of the advantages of building around Ridder and his rookie contract.
Yardbarker
Report: New Orleans Saints To Receive Visit From Pro Bowl Quarterback
The New Orleans Saints are among the many NFL teams that need a quarterback this offseason. Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston aren’t the future of the franchise. A new report Tuesday night shows the Saints are being aggressive in trying to land a top quarterback for the 2023 season.
Britain Covey lands on injury report 3 days before Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles punt returner Britain Covey, who played collegiately at the University of Utah, was a limited participant in practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury.
NBC Sports
Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers
The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
NBC Sports
T.J. Watt: I don’t know if George Pickens understands just how good he is
The Steelers selected a pair of offensive players with their top two picks in the 2022 draft in quarterback Kenny Pickett and receiver George Pickens. Both made plays throughout the regular season, with Pickens finishing second on the club with 801 receiving yards while catching a team-high four touchdowns. Pickett...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Matthew Stafford, Rams
The Athletic’s Matt Barrows expects 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey to command a deal worth at least $15 million a year in free agency and is doubtful whether San Francisco can or wants to match that. Barrows also notes 49ers S Jimmie Ward, who was moved to nickel corner in...
NBC Sports
Malcolm Butler had a blunt take on Patricia calling Pats' offense
The New England Patriots' decision to let Matt Patricia call offensive plays in 2022 turned plenty of heads -- including that of his former star cornerback. During an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" on Thursday from Super Bowl XLVII Radio Row in Phoenix, ex-Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler admitted he was quite surprised to see his former defensive coordinator serve as New England's de facto OC in 2022.
NBC Sports
49ers QB Purdy optimistic after making difficult surgery decision
Brock Purdy's decision to have surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow wasn't easy. After suffering the injury in the first quarter of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the rookie quarterback took some time to decide what's best for his career, and he chose earlier this week to undergo the repair, which likely will sideline him for six months.
