Related
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

Chiefs: Eric Bieniemy could have 2 jobs waiting for him after the Super Bowl

Eric Bieniemy may be the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl 57, but he could end up elsewhere for the 2023 season. The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win their second Super Bowl title in four years, with this being the third time in which they reached the big game. Andy Reid and his coaching staff have been and continue to prepare to face a stacked Philadelphia Eagles team. Specifically, how the offense can make plays against Philadelphia’s tough defense, with a tough front seven and very good secondary.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

The important Chiefs storyline that’s being ignored ahead of the Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. But the biggest storyline of the game is mostly being ignored this week. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes still has a sprained ankle. And while the Super Bowl will mark three weeks since Mahomes suffered the injury, it’s still a high ankle sprain and those don’t go away quickly.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Why Eagles teammates are so happy for Slay in Super Bowl

PHOENIX — When the Eagles traded for Darius Slay in March of 2020, his college teammate from Mississippi State and Eagles mainstay Fletcher Cox called Slay and asked him one simple question. “Are you ready to win?”. Because winning is something Slay hadn’t done a ton of during his...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Star Is Under The Weather This Week

Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones is "under the weather" heading into this weekend's Super Bowl matchup. The Kansas City defensive lineman said he's suffering a sore throat and congestion on Wednesday. It appears a few other Chiefs players are dealing with something similar, per NFL insider James ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Joe Montana: 49ers should start healthy Brock Purdy over Trey Lance

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana doesn't sound like the biggest fan of quarterback Trey Lance these days. Per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Montana said during Wednesday's edition of "PFT Live" that Brock Purdy should start over Lance if the 2022 rookie is available for Week 1 of the 2023 campaign.
Post Register

Falcons' Blank excited about building around Ridder at QB

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Wednesday he is encouraged by the progress of quarterback Desmond Ridder and the potential of building around the rookie. Blank, speaking with Falcons reporters via phone from the Super Bowl, expressed confidence in the direction of the team following a 7-10 finish under second-year coach Arthur Smith. As others have speculated the Falcons could have interest in a high-priced quarterback like Lamar Jackson, who has just finished his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens, Smith spoke of the advantages of building around Ridder and his rookie contract.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Matthew Stafford, Rams

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows expects 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey to command a deal worth at least $15 million a year in free agency and is doubtful whether San Francisco can or wants to match that. Barrows also notes 49ers S Jimmie Ward, who was moved to nickel corner in...
NBC Sports

Malcolm Butler had a blunt take on Patricia calling Pats' offense

The New England Patriots' decision to let Matt Patricia call offensive plays in 2022 turned plenty of heads -- including that of his former star cornerback. During an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" on Thursday from Super Bowl XLVII Radio Row in Phoenix, ex-Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler admitted he was quite surprised to see his former defensive coordinator serve as New England's de facto OC in 2022.
NBC Sports

49ers QB Purdy optimistic after making difficult surgery decision

Brock Purdy's decision to have surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow wasn't easy. After suffering the injury in the first quarter of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the rookie quarterback took some time to decide what's best for his career, and he chose earlier this week to undergo the repair, which likely will sideline him for six months.

