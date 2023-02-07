Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith cancels game after juvenile threatens people with gun

FORT SMITH, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith canceled a game at the school on Feb. 6 after two people were allegedly threatened by a juvenile with a gun.

According to a press release, the Fort Smith Police Department was alerted by Fort Smith Public Schools police officers to a physical threat that was allegedly made somewhere on the school’s campus.

According to FSPS officers, two people were threatened by a juvenile with a gun who fled the scene and has yet to be apprehended.

The release says, as a result, school officials canceled the rest of the game and attendees were released shortly after 8 p.m. once the scene had been cleared.

Police say the suspect is known to police and more information will be released when it is appropriate.

