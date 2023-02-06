ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dailybruin.com

Amari Bailey’s resurgence comes just in time for Oregon road trip

Another Pacific Northwest trip awaits the Bruins. This time, though, Amari Bailey is back in the fold. No. 7 UCLA men’s basketball (19-4, 10-2 Pac-12) will travel north to take on Oregon State (9-15, 3-10) in Corvallis on Thursday and Oregon (14-10, 8-5) in Eugene on Saturday. The freshman guard – who has played in the Bruins’ past three contests – missed seven straight games because of a foot injury and has yet to embark on a true two-game Pac-12 road trip.
dailybruin.com

UCLA women’s track and field solo entries set personal bests

Traveling across multiple states for a track meet poses challenges in itself, but two Bruin athletes dealt with a different dimension of competition last weekend. UCLA track and field sent sophomore Sydney Johnson and redshirt sophomore Yanla Ndjip-Nyemeck to the Washington State Open and New Mexico Collegiate Classic, respectively, as solo entries – a significant shift from their recent two meets that featured several of their Bruin counterparts. Despite the novel atmospheres, both athletes set personal bests and posted all-time top 10 indoor marks for the blue and gold.
dailybruin.com

UCLA women’s water polo falls to USC in final of Triton Invitational

The Bruins dropped their first game of the season to their rivals despite a record-tying weekend for one player. No. 3 UCLA women’s water polo (9-1, 1-0 MPSF) fell to No. 2 USC (8-0) on Sunday afternoon 10-8 in overtime of the final of the Triton Invitational in San Diego. To make it to the final at Canyonview Aquatic Center, UCLA beat No. 24 Cal State Northridge (3-3), No. 18 UC San Diego (4-8) and No. 5 Hawai’i (8-1) on Friday and Saturday.
dailybruin.com

UCLA men’s volleyball has been ‘training all year’ for Long Beach State faceoff

For the first time in 2023, the Bruins will take on the team that sent them home a season ago. As No. 4 UCLA men’s volleyball (9-1) returns from its East Coast road trip, it stares down a pair of matchups against No. 2 Long Beach State (6-0) on Thursday at Pauley Pavilion and Friday at Walter Pyramid. Despite taking its first loss of the season on the road against No. 3 Penn State (8-1) on Saturday, the blue and gold will have the chance to find redemption against the team that knocked it out of the NCAA tournament competition in 2022.
