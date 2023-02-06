For the first time in 2023, the Bruins will take on the team that sent them home a season ago. As No. 4 UCLA men’s volleyball (9-1) returns from its East Coast road trip, it stares down a pair of matchups against No. 2 Long Beach State (6-0) on Thursday at Pauley Pavilion and Friday at Walter Pyramid. Despite taking its first loss of the season on the road against No. 3 Penn State (8-1) on Saturday, the blue and gold will have the chance to find redemption against the team that knocked it out of the NCAA tournament competition in 2022.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO